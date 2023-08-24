Final bell rings for rural Tararua school

Papatawa School principal Wynita Katene has rung the school bell for the last time, with the school closing next week.

As the roll shrank at a rural Tararua school, principal Wynita Katene was able to do away with ringing the bell after lunchtime and could instead stick her head out the door to call the only two children inside.

The 136-year-old Papatawa School near Woodville is closing next week because it has no pupils. The school had a declining roll and at the start of this year only had two pupils left.

So Katene said the school decided then to apply to the Ministry of Education for voluntary closure. Education Minister Jan Tinetti announced its closure in July.

The last child left in the middle of last term and the school’s last day is Wednesday, when there will be a farewell event for people to say goodbye and share stories about their involvement with the school.

The school’s pupils had all been coming from Woodville, but now more parents were opting to send their children to Woodville School and with the cost of petrol rising, it was becoming too much for parents to drive 6km to Papatawa twice a day.

Katene said many of the people living near the school were older folk, or younger dairy farmers with no children. The few children in the immediate area went to other schools, she said.

There had been no indication of children coming into the area or the roll increasing.

“There was leadership change at Woodville School and we did a bit of a survey to see where parents were at with their children.

“Quite a few were looking at going to Woodville School. Some parents were upset [about leaving], but we understand where they were coming from.”

Warwick Smith/Stuff Papatawa School near Woodville is closing next week due to a lack of pupils.

As well as Woodville School nearby there is also Ruahine School, Kumeroa School, Mangatainoka School and Ballance​ School.

Papatawa School opened in 1887 and was originally named Manga-atua School, but changed its name in 1905.

Katene has been at the school since 2017 and the roll has hovered around 30, but she said it had previously been as high as 60.

She said the community hadn’t been the same since Covid-19 and it had been strange with no children at the school this year, but it was sad because it was the end of an era.

“A range of ex staff and pupils and board members are coming [to the farewell]. It will be a sad afternoon but in a nice, laid-back way.

Supplied The original Papatawa School building, then Manga-atua School, in 1887.

“We didn't want to make it a celebration, but a time to remember for some of our families for many years.”

Since the decision to close, Katene and other staff have sorting through everything at the school, doing professional development and cleaning.

The Ministry of Education’s acting deputy secretary south, Julie Anderson, said a change manager would oversee the school’s closure, including asset disposal.

The ministry would assess whether there was need for educational purposes for the site and if not it would be disposed of according to the Public Works Act.