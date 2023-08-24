Education Minister commits to renewing free lunch scheme as 100 million meals served

Education Minister Jan Tinetti donned an apron and got to serving free lunches to school kids as part of the Ka Ora, Ka Ako program

As the government’s free lunch scheme hits a milestone of 100 million meals served, Education Minister Jan Tinetti has comitted to renewing funding.

The program, Ka Ora, Ka Ako, provides free lunches to 995 schools and kura, or roughly 230,000 kids.

The free lunches are funded till the end of 2024, with the future uncertain after that.

Tinetti, in a visit to Alfriston College in Auckland on Thursday morning, said she was absolutely committed to extending the funding for the program.

“If it wasn’t making a difference of course we wouldn't be looking at it – but it is making a difference.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff A cheesy lasagna with spinach and cucumber was on the menu for Thursday

While she wasn’t able to make ‘manifesto’ commitments, Tinetti said as the Education Minister she was 100% committed to the program.

Food insecurity was a real problem, but by making the lunches universally available, everyone can participate without shame, she said.

Nearly one in five Kiwi kids are living with food insecurity, recent research found.

While the free meals help kids in school, the knock on benefit is that their families had an extra $66 per week, or $2,500 per year, of savings, Tinetti said.

RYAN ANDERSON/Stuff The minister was greeted to a põwhiri at Alfriston College

The Education Minister was put to work prepping the morning meal - a cheesy lasagna with spinach and cucumber – then dishing it out to the younger children at the school.

Tinetti admitted that her serving sizes were slightly larger than those around her, much to the delight of the kids who arrived at the cafeteria first.

As she was welcomed to the school, she apologised for the absence of Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, who wasn’t able to attend as he was working from hospital where his children were currently being treated.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Manurewa High School in Auckland serves more than 2000 students lunch everyday with Ka Ora, Ka Ako school lunch programme.

Under a Labour government, free and healthy school lunches were here to stay, Hipkins said.

Alfriston College serves almost a thousand meals a day to their kids as part of the program.

Ka Ora, Ka Ako has come under scrutiny previously after a pre-Budget Treasury report was highly critical of the program after finding as many as 10,000 lunches a day are left over, and recommended against the program being permanently funded until improvements could be seen.