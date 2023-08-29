Tertiary sector plans stop work meeting for September

Tertiary Education Union members are expected to take part in a two-hour paid union meeting next month across all Aotearoa universities, polytechnics and two wānanga. (File photo)

A two-hour nationwide stop work meeting is expected to take place at all Aotearoa universities, polytechnics and two wānanga in September.

The Tertiary Education Union advised employers of the two-hour paid union meeting set to take place at 11am on September 14 at every major TEU worksite, as the sector bands together to find new funding solutions.

National president Dr Julie Douglas​ said the “unified day of action will ensure that the needs of our sector will remain firmly on the political agenda”.

“Poor investment is leading to lost opportunities, job cuts, and harm to communities. Fewer jobs mean overworked and undervalued staff who are less able to serve learners or communities, let alone the economy.”

DAVID UNWIN/The Post Tertiary Education Union national president Dr Julie Douglas says the union will be calling for funding and representation commitments from current and hopeful politicians. (File photo)

Douglas said the union would be asking invited candidates and MPs from across the political spectrum to publicly commit to funding of tertiary education that was reflective of increasing costs.

The union was also calling for a mandated staff voice in government and institutional decisions about the future of the tertiary education sector.

It comes as the tertiary sector faces massive financial challenges, with hundreds of jobs potentially on the chopping block due to budget deficits and fewer student enrolments.

In June, the Government announced a one-off boost for the next two years of $128 million of funding for tertiary education, however, this has not stopped many tertiary institutes from continuing with earlier cost savings proposals.

Students and staff at Massey University have banded together in a collective effort to stop a proposal that could see more than 250 jobs slashed.

A recent forum at the university’s Manawatū campus ended with a rallying call for people to get behind a national day of action on September 14.

A decision about job cuts at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington also looms with a final decision expected on September 21.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Students Against Cuts marched from Victoria University to Parliament grounds carrying a mock coffin in protesting against further proposed cuts to the university.

While 74 people at the university have taken up voluntary redundancy, it’s believed this would only achieve about one third of the university’s cost savings target under the initial proposal to cut 229 jobs.

Otago University is similarly expecting hundreds of jobs could go as it tackles a $60 million deficit in its budget, partly due to declining enrolments.

Waikato University has also proposed cuts to its IT and maths departments.

Meanwhile Te Pūkenga, which was formed three years ago after the merger of the country's 16 Institutes of Technology and Polytechnics (ITP) and nine Industry Training Organisations (ITO), is still working through more than 8000 responses to its new proposed structure.

It’s understood about 400 jobs could be cut under the original proposal.