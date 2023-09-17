Anti-semitism on the rise in Kiwi classrooms: 'It made me ashamed'

Holocaust Centre board chair Deborah Hart said she’s seen an increase of anti-semitism in schools.

Warning: this story includes allegations of anti-semitic comments that may upset some readers.

Anti-semitic insults followed Keziah down the hallways of her Auckland high school.

In the science lab, students would taunt her about Bunsen burners, likening the gas to that of a Nazi gas chamber.

She was called “the Jew”, told to pick money up off the ground and – when Keziah split from her high school boyfriend – he began telling other students “he knew why Hitler killed the Jews”.

Keziah, who Stuff agreed to only use her first name, soon began laughing along to lessen their sting.

“It made me disconnect from being Jewish. It made me ashamed,” she said.

Now a 21-year-old university student, Keziah has recovered her Jewish identity. But anti-semitic comments still stay with her.

“It’s damaging,” she said.

Keziah isn’t the only one. Anti-semitism is on the rise in Kiwi schools, according to Holocaust Centre board chair Deborah Hart.

The centre provides education programmes to help teachers recognise and respond to anti-semitism as well as teach about the Holocaust in an age-appropriate way.

If swastikas are drawn on Jewish students’ desks or Hitler jokes are casually thrown about, the Holocaust Centre may be called in to help.

“It’s definitely happening more now,” Hart said. “We are certainly seeing a rise in anti-semitism and hate. A lot of it comes from a lack of understanding,” she said.

But it is not just a school problem. Hart believes higher rates of anti-semitism in classrooms are just a snapshot of the outside world.

“Often what’s happening at home gets replicated in the schoolyard,” she said.

A 2021 survey attempting to measure anti-semitic sentiment in New Zealand found more than 60% of respondents agreed with at least one anti-semitic view.

More than 21% held two or more classical anti-semitic views, agreeing with statements like “Jews have too much power in international financial markets”, and 6% held nine or more anti-semitic views.

Ricky Wilson/Stuff Juliet Moses is a spokesperson for the New Zealand Jewish Council.

New Zealand Jewish Council spokesperson Juliet Moses said she’s also observed a rise.

“There’s a very disturbing and quite precipitous rise in anti-semitism around the world and New Zealand is not immune.

“What is happening in schools is just a part of that pattern,” she said.

Programmes such as the ones the Holocaust Centre run are a massive support, Moses said, but it’s also about students learning to think critically.

“I think teaching civics and digital literacy in schools is really important,” she said.

Kate Hannah is the director of The Disinformation Project, which has tracked mis and disinformation in Aotearoa since it was established in 2020.

In the last few years, Hannah said anti-semitism has become more prominent in disinformation spaces.

“We see it on Facebook, Twitter... but the most vehement anti-semitism that we observe in the New Zealand landscape is on telegram.”

Gregory Bull/AP Kate Hannah said anti-semitism has become more prominent in disinformation spaces.

Its rise is troubling, she said.

“It’s the kind of material that was used to develop fascism and in particular Nazism in Nazi Germany.”

It is not tucked away in a corner of the Internet. Slurs and disinformation online can spill over into our physical communities, Hannah said.

Keziah experienced this firsthand. She believes a lot of the anti-semitism she experienced was fuelled by content found online.

“Social media has definitely ramped it [anti-semitism] up a lot,” she said.

Looking back on her school experience, Keziah has a message to spread: “If you notice it, say something”.

“The more we hold each other accountable and don’t let those comments slide the more tolerant we’re going to become as a community.”