Neighbour wins $50k dispute with intermediate school over shady trees

5th September 2023 Peter Meecham/The Press The trees in Elmwood Intermediate School which are over the boundary from Richie Dudding’s property on Heaton Street. The courts have ordered that three of the trees are to be removed after a long running battle.

A Christchurch public school in Merivale has spent thousands of “public purse” dollars on a lengthy and expensive dispute with a neighbour over tall oak trees that block the sun.

Heaton Normal Intermediate School spent $20,513 on a legal dispute that it then backed down from 10 days before its set court date, and agreed to remove three oak trees that block Richie Dudding’s property from the sun.

Dudding, a relief teacher, spent $30,000 on the dispute and said he offered to pay to have the trees taken down four years ago when he first raised concerns.

