200 roles to go at Te Pūkenga following restructure process

Te Pukenga, which took over the Aotearoa’s 16 polytechnics and most industry training organisations, is looking to cut about 200 full-time roles through its restructure. (File photo)

A restructure of Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology is expected to see 200 full-time roles cut at the tertiary education provider.

Te Pūkenga, which was formed three years ago to run the country’s 16 polytechs and nine ITOs/Industry Training Organisations, has about 270,000 students and 9000 staff. It has been beset with financial problems and high profile senior resignations.

In June, it announced plans to cut 404 jobs as part of a proposed new “unified structure” which aimed to reduce duplication and drive efficiencies. More than 8000 submissions have been received in relation to the proposed restructure.

Chief executive Peter Winder announced details of the finalised new operating structure to all staff on Wednesday, saying it would result in 200 fewer full-time equivalent (FTE) roles across the network. It was expected that the majority of affected kaimahi would be redeployed.

SUPPLIED The mega polytech's chief executive Peter Winder (left) and board chairperson Murray Strong appeared for the annual review.

Just over 400 roles were disestablished through the process, with 602 new roles created. Another 51 currently vacant positions were also disestablished and 350 fixed term employment agreements would not be extended beyond their current term.

Winder acknowledged the uncertainty and concern many kaimahi had felt through the process.

“We are strongly encouraging kaimahi whose roles have been disestablished to apply for the new positions as we want to retain as much of our talent and expertise as we can, and avoid redundancies wherever possible.”

He said the change would help improve efficiencies across the national network.

“As one network, our scale, regional ability and delivery focus will help more New Zealanders get the skills and qualifications they need more effectively and with less debt.”

Most of the changes appeared to impact those in rohe 3, which includes Taranaki, Manawatū-Whanganui, Te Whanganui-a-Tara Wellington, Te Tauihu-o-te-Waka a Māui Marlborough and Whakatū Nelson Tasman, where 164 roles were proposed cut.

This was followed by 85 in Te Tai Tokerau Northland and Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland, 80 in Waikato, Waiariki Bay of Plenty, Te Tai Rāwhiti and Te Matau-a-Māui Hawke's Bay, and 71 in Te Tai Poutini West Coast, Waitaha Canterbury, Otakou Otago and Murihiku Southland.

Te Pūkenga would transition to the new structure in phases over the next few months to minimise disruptions.

Affected kaimahi were informed about their positions in individual meetings earlier this week, prior to the structure being shared with all staff.

Last month, The Post reported Te Pūkenga had reported an $80 million deficit for last year.

Its annual report referenced a need to address Te Pūkenga’s “significant financial deficit”, with uncertainty around enrolments and rising cost pressures “expected to impact [its] bottom line”.

“By re-prioritising activity, holding vacancies and introducing a strong focus on cost control, this deficit before other comprehensive revenues and expense was reduced to $80 million.”