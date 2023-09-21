140 redundancies, six courses gone at Victoria University as it tackles deficit

The full number of jobs made redundant and programmes cut at Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington was revealed to staff on Thursday. (File photo)

Te Herenga Waka – Victoria University of Wellington is set to see about 140 redundancies as the university works to overcome a massive deficit and decline in student enrolments.

Earlier this year, the university announced 229 roles had been identified for redundancy meaning significant changes for close to 60 programmes.

Details of the final decision were shared with all staff at a series of briefings held on Thursday, confirming that an additional 65 roles were likely to be made redundant on top of 75 voluntary redundancies having already been taken up.

Six courses have also been discontinued.

You can read more about the final decision, which courses are gone and what it means on The Post.

An initial consultation process was paused in June, following a $128m Government funding boost for the tertiary sector, of which Victoria would get an extra $12.3m over the next two years.

This included Education, Midwifery, History, Physics, Earth Sciences, Health and Safety, and the English language institute, with additional courses also now placed on managed pathways.

MONIQUE FORD / STUFF Students Against Cuts marched from Victoria University to Parliament grounds carrying a mock coffin in protesting against further proposed cuts to the university.

At the university council meeting on Monday, Smith said it was the “productive and innovative” engagement from staff that had been central to reducing what was a “fairly large number of redundancies”.

His regret was that the university hadn’t started looking at this earlier.