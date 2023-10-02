'Outrageous' proposal to cut engineering, plant science courses at Massey Uni

Further job and course cuts have been proposed at Massey University, including plans to cease Engineering, Plant Science and other areas, and close down the Massey Genome Service and Manawatū Microscopy and Imaging Centre. (File photo)

Massey University has proposed cutting its engineering and plant science offerings, with more than 100 jobs expected to go.

This week vice-chancellor Jan Thomas​ reportedly unveiled a new proposal to cut staff numbers by more than 60% by merging the schools of Natural Sciences and Food and Advanced Technology, and ending provision of these courses at its Auckland campus.

The proposal included plans to cease Engineering, Plant Science and other areas, and close down the Massey Genome Service and Manawatū Microscopy and Imaging Centre.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt​ described the latest proposed cuts, which could result in more than 100 jobs lost, as “outrageous”.

“This is a completely outrageous and devastating proposal,” he said. “This not only impacts staff and students but the wider science community and country.”

GEORGE HEAGNEY/STUFF Students protesting against cuts to courses and staff at Massey University in Palmerston North. (First published September 14, 2023).

He said it was “not fair” to expect students in the Manawatū and surrounding districts to have to leave their family and move to another part of the country to study engineering.

Nor was it “good sense” to end Natural Sciences and Food and Advanced Technology provision on the North Shore – one of Aotearoa’s most populous and fastest growing areas.

Schmidt called it “short-sighted”, coming just before the election, and a proposed higher education funding review.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt has labelled the latest cuts proposal as “outrageous” and “short-sighted”. (File photo)

He was unsure whether students would have to transfer to other universities to complete their qualifications.

Massey University has been approached for comment.

The Tertiary Education Union previously estimated up to 245 jobs could go as the university deals with the “most challenging financial situation” it has faced.

This was across the college of sciences (90-100 jobs), the library (five), the college of health (15-20), the business school (15), the college of creative arts (35) and three schools within the college of humanities and social sciences (70).

The university recorded an $8.8 million deficit in 2022 and has a recent year-to-date operating deficit of $33 million. In response, it’s looked to cut costs including asking for voluntary staff redundancies and closing courses with low enrolment numbers.