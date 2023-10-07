'No answers' for students over science and engineering cuts at Massey University

Students are concerned about the proposed cuts at Massey University.

A group of Massey University students are concerned about their future and feel left out of discussions following Massey’s proposal to make huge cuts to science and engineering.

The university this week released a proposal for change in the college of sciences. The proposal includes major cuts to engineering and science, which operate on the Auckland and Palmerston North campuses.

Changes include stopping all engineering courses and merging the school of natural sciences with the school of food and advanced technology, with the remaining courses moving to Palmerston North.

Many of the affected students are concerned. William Osbaldiston, an Auckland-based third-year engineering student majoring in mechatronics, said the proposal was insane and had led to a lot of uncertainty.

“We’ve seen the proposal – it talks about cutting engineering. It doesn’t mention our futures. We’ve asked whether they’re taking any consideration from us.

“They have said they will listen, but they can't tell us any more until they’ve made a decision, which means we don't have a say.”

He said students were disappointed, frustrated, mad and anxious because they didn’t know what to do.

“It feels like we have no say in the matter at all. We don’t know if we’re going to Palmerston North to finish or another university; we don't know if they're going to [allow existing students to finish their degrees]. There’s just no answers.”

A staff information meeting was held at the Auckland campus on Wednesday.

Some students attended in the hope of finding out more information, but Osbaldiston said it was “a lot of words and no action” and left them none the wiser.

He said the changes would harm Massey’s reputation.

“I feel a lot of people are hesitant to come here. They have seen the rug get pulled out from under us – what’s to say it won’t get pulled out from under them?”

DAVID UNWIN/Stuff Members of the Students Against Cuts group march in protest last month over changes at the university.

There were two weeks left in the semester before exam leave when this was announced, and many students had already made their plans for next year, including accomodation.

Fourth-year mechatronics student Hannah, who did not want to give her last name, said the proposal hadn’t considered the student perspective and was “screwing the students”.

She said a small feedback box was available online, but otherwise students hadn’t been given the full proposal and hadn’t been contacted to discuss the potential changes.

The students have a video call scheduled with the head of the school of food and advanced technology on Monday.

They were pushing to have the proposal extended by a couple of weeks so they could focus on their exams and final projects.

Students intended to apply for impaired performance in their final grades because of the pressure this had caused.

“It’s going to be a very stressful next three weeks.”

Cooper Parry, a fourth-year engineering student majoring in mechatronics, said the feeling among students was grim, especially as it was nearing exam time.

He said there had been no support for students and they had been told everyone would be dealt with on a case-by-case basis.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Protesters presented their case to the university council at its meeting on July 20, chanting and speaking outside, before filling the meeting room.

He had nearly finished his year-long project, but the lab technician who had been helping with it in the lab had been more focused on the potential loss of their job, so Parry wasn’t sure when he would be able to finish his project.

Massey ecology professor Dianne Brunton​, who is based at the Auckland campus, said some staff members were working to present an alternative to the university that would meet the financial target while saving as many jobs as possible.

She said the proposal was brutal and staff were worried about their jobs and about the students.

“I taught a lab a couple of days ago, and the students – [the proposal is] all they're talking about. You can't get them to focus on what they need to do – they're just concerned about their future.”

She said students could not do their best in exams if they were concerned about their future.

“The students are being considered as collateral damage. It goes against what we are governed to do as a university. We are supposed to take care.”

Massey did not respond to a request for comment, but college of sciences’ pro vice-chancellor, Ray Geor​, said in a statement earlier this week that consultation was under way and a decision was expected in November.

“Currently enrolled students also have the opportunity to provide feedback.”

On Friday, more than 2400 people had signed a petition calling for the engineering cuts to stop.