Massey University leadership defends proposed cuts

Ramairoa Tawera of Te Tira Ahu Pae, the Massey University Students Association Federation, connects to the Massey University academic board meeting on Wednesday.

Massey University’s senior leadership team has been forced to defend proposed restructures that could lead to job losses and course closures.

The university is forecasting a $50 million loss for the year and has been taking actions to cut costs. The most recent are proposals for change in the colleges of science and the college of humanities and social sciences, which could lead to job losses.

Massey’s academic board met on Wednesday, where the university’s proposed changes to the college of sciences were discussed and some staff and students voiced their opposition to vice-chancellor Jan Thomas and other senior staff.

Professor Dianne Brunton said she respected Thomas’ job, but the treatment of staff and students was appalling.

She said staff shouldn’t be in fear of losing their jobs and students were scared of being collateral damage.

Thomas acknowledged it was a difficult situation.

“It’s tough for folks right across the university as we look to the next couple of years of hard work to get us back into financial sustainability.”

She said it was urgent the university made sure its costs were within its income.

Students association president Andrew Steele said the proposal had come at the hardest time for lecturers and students, the end of the year, and it was difficult to make sense of the complicated proposal, and offer accurate feedback.

Thomas said there was never a good time and she encouraged students to go to information forums.

Brunton said staff were leaving the university because they did not see a place for themselves.

“In the proposal it’s not that we are trying to keep good staff. Good staff are on the list that are targeted to go ... you just said it's not a matter of not being able to keep good staff, we are actively showing staff the door.”

Professor Georg​ Zellmer said, “an overall strategy to get out of the red numbers and into the black numbers” was missing.

“As far as I know, the engineering school actually has a higher income than expenses, yet the proposal is to cut them. I don't understand them, it doesn't add up.

“Massey’s going to lose money by cutting them. Maybe they are not making as much profit as Massey would like, but they are still making a profit.”

He said the changes were coming from senior leaders without an overall discussion.

But Thomas said the senior leadership team was working to get the university back into a financially sustainable position, which aligned with its long-term plan, which she had shared with staff.

College of humanities and social sciences pro vice-chancellor Cynthia White said the proposal was for two schools within the college – the school of humanities, media and creative communication, and the school of people, environment and planning – and courses for next year would stay the same.

She said the university had to reduce staffing, which was regrettable, and acknowledged the uncertainty this caused.

Steele said the situation was unacceptable.

“No-one feels safe in their jobs and the students don't feel safe.”

The students’ association Pasifika president Aniva Feau said students felt like they had not been considered and that Massey was doing what it had to do for legal reasons, instead of ethical and informed consultation.

“Students feel like pawns in a game of chess about business and money and staff.”

She said students were not getting answers in information meetings and could not make informed decisions without it.

College of sciences pro vice-chancellor, professor Ray Geor​, said the university needed to make changes to get onto sound financial footing.

“There has been a lot of group meetings with students and staff. We acknowledge the stress, anxiety and anger that has come through very clearly. The frustration is palpable in not being able to be in a position to make decisions yet.”

Associate professor Jo Cullinane asked whether existing students could complete their studies if their course closed.

Geor said talking about this could predetermine outcomes, so it was not the right time to discuss it.