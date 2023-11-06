Auckland school accused of naming and shaming teens who didn’t graduate in leavers day activity

An Auckland school has been criticised for a leaver's day activity sheet that identified students who didn’t finish NCEA.

One former student of Long Bay College, on the North Shore, said it felt like the school was “mocking students” who left school early.

Principal CJ Healey admitted the activity was “ill-judged” and said it wouldn’t be repeated in the future.

On their last day of school, the Year 13 class was given a crossword called The Fallen But Not Forgotten. It included photos of past students from their cohort and quizzed the graduating class on their names.

Chris Hofstede, 17, said many of the past students featured had left without graduating, including himself.

He was “pretty angry” about the activity.

“The school's approach seems insensitive, potentially making fun of students that faced unique challenges or left school early,” he said.

Hofstede left Long Bay College in Year 10 to do an apprenticeship in hairdressing. He now runs a hair salon in Auckland with his mum. Next year, he’s preparing to open another location.

“I felt like my privacy had been disrespected [by the school]... It feels embarrassing that I didn’t finish school because now they’ve gone and done something like this.

“But I’m doing really well,” he said.

Hofstede said some of the people who were included in the crossword had been branded as “bad kids” while at school and were often “in trouble”.

He worried that the activity would increase bullying against those students and others who had dropped out.

“That kind of stuff [bullying] doesn’t just happen in school.”

About three hours after Stuff contacted Long Bay College about the crossword, Hofstede’s mum received an email from the school explaining the activity and apologising for “any hurt that may have been caused”.

Healey told Stuff the crossword was “intended to acknowledge and celebrate several of the students who have been part of the year level”.

The activity was meant to remember past students “as part of [the] cohort”.

“While it came from a good place, we accept that it was ill-judged and can confirm it will not be repeated in the future,” Healey said.

“We have been in contact with those impacted.”