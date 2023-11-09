Teacher who injured child by dragging him from desk has been censured

A teacher who dragged a crying child from the classroom, injuring his leg has been censored. (File photo)

A middle school teacher has been found guilty of serious misconduct after pulling a child from his desk and dragging him crying from the classroom, bruising his leg.

In a recent decision by the New Zealand teacher’s disciplinary tribunal, the 11-year-old was described as “worried and scared” and physically hurt after the interaction with the teacher.

He was found outside class, crying and holding his leg which had been caught between table legs.

The teacher – who acknowledged his actions were wrong – was censured and ordered to take a course in behaviour management and de-escalation.

In June 2021, the respondent was teaching a year 7 and 8 class when one student – who had previously been sent out for disrupting the class – began throwing items around the room.

He threw maths sheets, books, and his pencil case. The student was diagnosed with ADHD and the school was in the process of putting together a behaviour plan for him, but it was not finished.

The principal previously told the teacher: “If you are struggling with [the student], come and get me.”

Instead, the teacher placed his hands on the child’s shoulders and pulled the student from his chair.

“He then proceeded to drag [the student] outside the classroom,” the decision read.

The student’s foot got caught between table legs, causing him to stumble. His leg was bruised.

The teacher was “visibly upset” and yelling at the child.

The teacher argued he was justified in using physical force because he was worried students could have been harmed if he didn’t step in.

He said the child had “lost bodily control”, and he had no other option as the student may have injured himself by breaking the nearby window.

“I was very concerned for the safety of everyone inside the classroom,” the teacher said.

The tribunal said there was not a “real risk of harm” to the student.

“It is a speculative leap from [throwing books] to him harming himself,” the tribunal said.

The tribunal also noted that there were only 15 students in the class and a teacher's aide was present.

Instead of physically pushing the student, the teacher could have sent a student to fetch the principal or removed the other children from the room.

“We do not accept the use of force was justified or reasonable,” the tribunal said.

However, the tribunal said there were “significant mitigating features” that reduced the teacher’s penality.

The school did not have support to help beginner teachers engage with high-needs students, nor did it provide a behaviour plan.

“We were concerned that there was no behaviour management plan in place on how to manage [the student] when being placed in the care of a new teacher,” the tribunal said.

The teacher was found guilty of serious misconduct, censured and ordered to teach under the supervision of a mentor for two years.

He was also ordered to attend a professional development course in behaviour management and de-escalation.