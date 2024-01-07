Back to school: Average cost of Auckland high school uniform almost $470

The average cost of a high school uniform in Auckland is knocking on $470. (File photo)

The start of the school term is just around the corner, and parents are searching for bargains to kit their kids in back-to-school gear.

But for many, the costs are stacking up.

Stuff canvassed the price of new school uniforms in high schools and kura across Tāmaki Makaurau to find out what families are forking out.

Have you recently bought school uniforms?

The average price of a new senior’s uniform in Auckland was $468. Included within that estimate were 2 shirts, 1 skirt or a pair of trousers, 1 jumper and a jacket or blazer.

If a school required a tie, that was also added to the price.

Every school with publicly available uniform prices that went to Year 13 and had more than 200 pupils was included.

The average uniform cost was similar to 2023, with some schools increasing the price for costly items such as blazers, while others dropped the price of shirts. Most uniform prices stayed the same.

Susan Glasgow, head of the Variety the Children’s Charity, said more families than ever had sought their help paying for school clothes.

The charity received almost 1700 school uniform claims in 2023: “It's going up year on year-on-year by the hundreds.”

“Many children are wearing hand-me-downs that don’t fit them properly or are worn out. These kids and their families often feel really ashamed."

Does it change for public and private schools?

Private and state integrated schools have the priciest uniforms. One state integrated school uniform saw an increase of around $50 since 2023.

The changes added up – an extra $4 for the shirts, an extra $25 for the skirt, another $20 for the blazer.

Health researcher Johanna Reidy, who has studied the impact of costly uniforms on families, said it’s not surprising a handful of uniform prices have jumped.

However, it’s up to school boards to ensure that uniforms aren’t a burden on students – both with affordable costs and flexible rules.

“You want to remove these barriers that keep kids from getting to school,” Reidy said.

A recent study, led by Reidy, found costly uniforms can negatively impact student’s attendance rates. Families often feel “incredibly ashamed” when they can’t provide uniforms for their children.

“When I’m talking with principals from more affluent areas, you might not find out immediately that a lack of uniform is the reason a kid is not coming to school,” she said.

Keeping the uniform accessible, Reidy said, can make a big difference.

How do different parts of Auckland compare?

School uniform prices across Auckland can vary wildly. Moving just a couple of suburbs away can make all the difference.

The most expensive school uniforms ranged between $600 to $800.

The cheapest new school uniform we found, at Waiuku College, cost about $265. That is for two shirts, one skirt, a jumper and a jacket, all new.

Private school St Cuthbert’s College – Auckland’s costliest school uniform – included a compulsory pair of $125 loafers. It clocked in at a whopping $845 for the basics.

“The cost of school uniforms is just beyond most families' ability to pay for them this year,” said Glasgow from Variety.

“Especially if you are thinking about the cost of living hikes – rent going up, jobs are less secure.

“Trying to find a school uniform at the start of the year, when it’s already a stressful time, just adds undue stress to families,” Glasgow said.

“The pressure is immense.”

I’m a parent, and this is what it cost me

Stuff heard from a dozen parents who had spent hundreds on their kids’ uniforms and some who scored a second-hand bargain.

One parent said their uniform bill this year maxed out at $1200. With upcoming changes to their school PE kit, they are expecting to spend even more.

Another parent said she spent $855 outfitting her year 9 child: “Public schools need to be accessible to all”.

A number of parents also emphasised the importance of a flourishing second-hand market. Opp shops such as the Salvation Army and local second-hand Facebook groups were a lifesaver for affordable school clothing.

One parent – whose daughter was moving schools – sold her kid’s old uniform and bought the next second-hand. She had to add in an extra $20 to get the full kit.

But, a full new uniform would have cost more than $1000, she said.

“I consider [that] an absolute win.”