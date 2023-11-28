‘I hadn’t crossed the finish line’: 50-year wait to graduate from Massey

Michael Campbell graduated from Massey University on Friday, 54 years after he began studying there.

It took 54 years, but Michael Campbell has finally crossed the finish line to graduate from Massey University.

Campbell, 75, graduated on Friday with a postgraduate diploma in agribusiness, but it was years since he had actually studied at the institution.

From California in the United States, he studied for a year in New Zealand in 1969, but had to return home for military service and never completed his studies.

During a visit to New Zealand in 2019, he went to Massey and asked if he could be credited for the work he’d done. He was told to apply for a postgraduate diploma, which he finally received on Friday.

Campbell first came to New Zealand in 1969 to do a master’s degree in farm management.

He had completed his bachelor of agricultural economics at the University of California, Davis, and was selected for a Rotary fellowship to study overseas. He had the choice of about 10 universities but chose Massey because of its reputation for agriculture.

But in 1970 he had to return home because of the military draft during the Vietnam War and had orders to go to Vietnam.

Sent to Fort Sill in Oklahoma, he started teaching a course about business decision-making, similar to the work he had done at Massey. His orders changed and he didn’t go to Vietnam, which he was grateful for.

He taught there for two years and then went back to his home town of Clarksburg, near Sacramento, where he worked processing tomatoes with his father.

As life took over, and with him being so far away from New Zealand, he never thought about completing the master’s degree.

“I came to the conclusion I wasn't going to finish my thesis, but I still felt I was disappointed I didn’t have anything to show for my time. I hadn't crossed the finish line.”

Once Campbell discovered he could get a postgraduate diploma, he started working with Professor Simon Hall from Massey’s school of food and advanced technology.

“He wanted to help me and said, ‘Let me look at your records,’” Campbell said. “He wrote me back and said, ‘We can't find you were ever a student here.’ At that point I knew I could only go up.

“I again told him the course I had taken, the professor and the date. He said, ‘We’ve changed computer systems – let me do a more in-depth search.’ So that’s probably when they went into the vault, the cardboard boxes in the basement.”

The university couldn’t find his grades, but Campbell told them he wouldn’t have been allowed to continue as a student in New Zealand if he’d failed, and Massey agreed.

He was given the option of finishing his thesis and getting a master’s degree, or applying for the postgraduate diploma. He opted for the latter because he didn’t have time to commit to a thesis and the work he was doing in 1969 had been surpassed by later research.

He said he enjoyed his time as a student in New Zealand and the welcoming people of Palmerston North. He was still in touch with the children of families who supported him when he was a student.

One of the motivations to graduate was a way of thanking them.

“I’m very proud to be a graduate of Massey. Before I could say I went there; now I can say I graduated.”

After Campbell finished in the US army, he started working for the University of California, Davis, in administration for the college of agricultural and environment sciences.

He went on to be part of a team that started another University of California campus at Merced and worked there for seven years before returning to work in the college’s administration.