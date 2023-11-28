'Devastating' for sciences: Massey releases preliminary decision on cuts

Students and union members protesting last month against proposed cuts at Massey University.

Staff and students at Massey University feel their pleas to save jobs and courses have been ignored after the university released a preliminary decision about a college of sciences restructure.

Massey, which is facing a $53 million deficit for the year, last month put out a proposal for change for the college where 100 jobs could go, and major changes would be made to courses, including cutting engineering and merging the school of natural sciences with the school of food and advanced technology.

On Monday, it released a preliminary decision where the number of jobs cut had decreased from 107 full-time equivalent staff members to 67, but science courses at the Albany campus would still go.

An alternative proposal that didn’t cut jobs or courses was presented to Massey last week, but it wasn’t taken up.

In the decision, pro vice-chancellor of the college of sciences Ray Geor said he had been unable to find a path that did not lead to changes in staffing levels.

Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt said members were disappointed and angry about the decision.

“These are devastating cuts for science teaching, research and development in New Zealand.

“While there have been some small steps in the right direction to save a few jobs in the preliminary decision, make no mistake, this is still a devastating proposal to slash science jobs that would deeply undermine the capacity and provision of science, technology, engineering, teaching and research in New Zealand.”

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Tertiary Education Union organiser Ben Schmidt wants the university to walk back the proposal for change.

He wanted Geor and vice-chancellor Jan Thomas to instead work to preserve the importance of these subjects.

Schmidt believed members had demonstrated another way to do things without cutting jobs through the alternative proposal.

In a statement to Stuff, Geor said a second round of consultation had now started, and the timeline had been extended so feedback, including the alternative proposal, could be fully considered.

“Like others in the tertiary sector, the university has recently been signalling difficult financial conditions and the need to reduce costs and generate income to ensure its financial sustainability.

“The need to reduce costs and generate income to ensure financial sustainability remains urgent for this year and for the near term.”

He said the preliminary decision contained some aspects of the original proposal to discontinue some sciences courses and consolidate others on the Manawatū campus.

The preliminary decision would “work to shape the academic profile of the college of sciences in a manner that supports world-class teaching and research in a breadth of subjects and disciplines, whilst also addressing challenging financial circumstances”.

A final decision will be made next month and details about any changes would be provided to staff and students then.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff Pro vice-chancellor of the college of sciences Ray Geor says the university is facing difficult financial conditions.

Professor Diane Brunton was one of the staff who worked on the alternative proposal and she said the university had not given it proper consideration before the preliminary decision was made.

“There was not a will to engage. We offered to sit around the table and work through details and work out solutions.”

She said the sciences would be gutted at the Albany campus and didn’t know what her future held.

She said many staff members were in shock and the students were collateral damage, and faced with uncertain futures.

Many students had told her they could not move from Auckland to Palmerston North to continue their studies.

Conservation biology master’s student James Roberts said the cuts in the preliminary decision were devastating to science on the Auckland campus.

He said New Zealand needed more ecologists, but the course closures would lead to a loss in ecologists.

The proposal also puts his research into the threatened katipō spider at risk, and he said it could have a detrimental effect on others’ research on threatened animals.

He could look to finish his studies at Auckland University or start with a fresh supervisor at Massey in Palmerston North, but it would be tough to build a new relationship and the Palmerston North supervisor may have to pick up a bigger workload.

He had lost trust in the system and others couldn’t handle the stress of what was happening.

Roberts said there had been little care for students whose studies had been disturbed.