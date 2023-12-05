School gives job reference to former principal whose rapist relative was hired as a teacher aide

A former principal got a reference from the school that failed to meet "procedural and legislative requirements" when it hired her rapist relative.

An Auckland school has given a reference to a principal whose close family member - a rapist - had been hired as a teacher aide.

The school confirmed the reference made no mention of the incident which led up to the principal’s resignation.

In September 2022, Stuff reported the teacher aide had raped a young woman, had sexually violated another and was working in a school. He resigned hours after the story was published.

The school board initially backed the principal whom the rapist is related to. However, two weeks later, she went on leave while a lawyer investigated the school’s hiring processes.

The report by the lawyer has never been made public. But in a statement to parents, the school board said the investigation “found that certain procedural and legislative requirements were not fully met in the hiring of the teacher aide”.

Exactly what requirements remain unclear.

The principal resigned in February 2023 and three months later the entire board followed suit, before the Ministry of Education put a commissioner in charge of the school.

The former chair of the school board confirmed the reference was written while the board was still governing the school.

When asked who wrote it, she responded: “No, I don’t have to tell you anything now… Sorry, I’m not going to comment on this one.”

When asked about a severance or settlement package for the principal, she referred Stuff to the commissioner.

Stuff asked the Commissioner if the principal received a severance package when she resigned and, if she did, what that package included.

“I cannot comment on whether the previous board negotiated a severance package with [the principal],” the commissioner said.

When asked why, he responded: “I cannot comment because if there was a severance package or settlement agreement it’s existence and contents would have been, and remain, confidential to the parties involved.”

The commissioner did, however, also confirm that the principal had received a reference and that the reference did not include any mention of the hiring of her relative.

Ten months since the principal’s resignation, a search of the Teaching Council’s register shows she has renewed her teacher registration.

As part of the registration process, teachers are required to be endorsed by a principal or senior staff member.

When asked who endorsed the principal, the Teaching Council said it could not say because the applications are “confidential”.

The re-registration means the principal could find work in a school, although Stuff could find no evidence online that she is now working in a school and the Teaching Council would not answer questions.

Stuff understands one of the last acts of the board of trustees, before they resigned en masse, was a “mandatory report” to the Teaching Council.

When asked for an update on the complaint, the Teaching Council said “we aim to be as transparent as possible” but could not comment because of “privacy” and “natural justice”.

The council referred Stuff to its newly-designed webpage showing upcoming tribunal hearings.

Both upcoming cases are only listed as the Committee v “A Teacher”. It is not possible to determine who the teachers – or what the allegations – are.

Both matters are being dealt with “on the papers”, meaning there is no hearing and no ability for the media or the public to observe the council’s process.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Survivor advocate Ruth Money. (File photo)

Survivor advocate Ruth Money supported the two women attacked by the former teacher aide.

She says she is hugely disappointed by the lack of transparency from the school and the Teaching Council.

She says 10 months on from the principal’s resignation, the Council has a duty to update the community on the complaint.

“All of these actions – by the offender, the principal and the Teaching Council – just says you can be a sex offender in a school and there’s no repercussions.”

One unnamed parent of a child at the school where the rapist was hired said the council’s lack of information and allowing the principal to re-register was deeply troubling.

“It does throw their whole policy and procedure into disrepute.”

Another parent said while the council’s investigation needed to be fair and thorough, 10 months have passed since the principal resigned.

She said she had concerns that the reference from the school effectively passed the problem on, because of a lack of transparency about why the principal had left her previous role.

A senior school principal, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said he knew nothing of the case but, generally speaking, he pays little to no attention to written references.

“Anybody who employs anyone on reference reports alone would be nuts.”

He said he prefers to speak to people who have worked at the same school as the candidate, people he knows and trusts.

“It is on the receiver of the reference to do due diligence.”

But he says there is also a moral obligation on the reference writer to be honest and upfront about a candidate.

“You don’t dump your rubbish.”

Stuff contacted the former principal for comment. She did not respond.

