Kiwi kids record worst ever international test results, could you have done better?

Kiwi kids have recorded their worst ever results in the OECD Programme for International Student Assessment (Pisa) exams as 15-year-olds across the motu were tested in maths, reading and science.

Thirty-seven countries and 690,000 students across the globe took part in the tests, which saw kids taking tests in two of the three subjects.

In New Zealand, the average student score dropped a whopping 15 points in maths. So could you have done better?

Put your arithmetic skills to the test with these five sample questions provided by OECD (and no peeking at the answers, listed at the bottom of the page!).

Question 1

OECD/Supplied According to OECD, question 1 was designed to test students’ “ability to formulate”.

Alex drew the above pattern of red and blue triangles. If Alex were to extend the pattern to a fifth row, what would be the percentage of blue triangles in all five rows of the pattern?

(A) 40.0%

(B) 50.0%

(C) 60.0%

(D) 66.7%

Question 2

OECD/Supplied This question tests students' ability to employ mathematical concepts, facts, procedures, and reasoning to solve mathematically-formulated problems, OECD says.

Fuel consumption is the number of litres of fuel needed to drive 100 kilometres. It is an estimate based on a combination of city and highway driving.

The prices and fuel consumption of four cars that Tania is considering purchasing are shown in the table above. A car's value is the estimated price for which it can be resold at a later time.

For a car that stays in excellent condition, its value will decrease by 5% of its current value each year. If Tania decides to buy Car D and resell it after three years in excellent condition, what will be the approximate value of the car in zeds?

(A) 1575

(B) 8925

(C) 9000

(D) 9975

Question 3

oecd/Supplied The third sample question focusses more on “reasoning”, OECD says.

Mara is moving her book collection with a moving truck, and is trying to figure out which size boxes to use to fill the truck's storage compartment completely. The truck rental company confirmed that truck A can be filled using only medium boxes so that the entire space in the storage compartment is used.

Mara claims that a medium box takes up 2/3 of the space of a large box, so she concludes that the number of large boxes that will fill truck A is 2/3 the number of medium boxes. Which one of the following statements about Mara's conclusion is true?

(A) She is correct, because the height of a medium box is 2/3 the height of a large box.

(B) She is correct, because 3 medium boxes can always be fit into the same space as 2 large boxes.

(C) She is not correct, because none of the interior storage dimensions of truck A are multiples of 0.75, which is the height of a large box.

(D) She is not correct, because the height of a large box is 1.5 times the height of a medium box.

Question 4

oecd/Supplied For question four, the focus turns to “real world relevance” tackling conversations about climate change.

The table below shows the amount of forested area as a percentage of total land area in each of the 15 countries in this data set. Data are shown for the years 2005, 2010, and 2015.

Consider the two time periods from 2005 to 2010 and from 2010 to 2015. Which one of the following statements correctly describes the mean change in the percentage of forested area for both time periods in this data sat?

(A) The mean change was positive for both time periods.

(B) The mean change was negative for both time periods.

(C) The mean change was the same for both time periods.

(D) The mean change was positive for one time period, and negative for the other time period.

Question 5

oecd/Supplied Question five is a “Level 2” question, which 70% of Pisa participants got right.

The table above shows the average distance from the Sun to the primary planets in Astronomical Units (au). 1 au is approximately 150 million kilometres.

The model then shows the average distances between three planets (planets and model not drawn to scale).

Based on the distances given, which planets belong in the model? Choose the option below that correctly lists the planets in order from closest to furthest from the sun.

(A) Earth, Mars, Jupiter

(B) Mars, Jupiter, Saturn

(C) Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus

(D) Saturn, Uranus, Neptune

Martin Hunter/Stuff But more seriously, the Pisa results showed a growing gap between tamariki from lower socio-economic backgrounds and those from wealthier families. (File photo)

Answers

(Q1) The correct answer is (A) – 40.0%.

(Q2) The correct answer is (C) – 9000.

(Q3) The correct answer is (C) – she is not correct, because none of the interior storage dimensions of truck A are multiples of 0.75, which is the height of a large box.

(Q4) The correct answer is (B) – the mean change was negative for both time periods.

(Q5) The correct answer is (C) – Jupiter, Saturn, Uranus.

So should we be worried?

While it may be fun to try your hand at the Pisa questions, according to national president of the New Zealand Principals Federation, Leanne Otene, the results are “absolutely something we need to take seriously”.

While high achievers continued to achieve at high levels above the OECD average, the “tail end of lower achievers has grown, with a high number of children falling into that category”, Otene said.

One particularly concerning piece of data showed that the gap between rich and poor tamariki had grown.

“We’re facing a tough road ahead to turn this around. We need a serious injection of support to address the inequities in our education system,” she said.