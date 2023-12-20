Massey University students have to look elsewhere after restructure

Some students whose courses are being closed as part of a restructure to Massey University’s college of sciences will be able to finish their degree, but most will have to transfer to another course or university.

Massey has gone ahead with a cost-cutting restructure that will make huge changes to its college of sciences, cutting jobs and courses.

Under the restructure, engineering and supply chain management and quality systems courses will close, while food technology and biological sciences will be consolidated on the Manawatū campus and won’t be taught on the Auckland campus.

In an online presentation, the college of science’s deputy pro vice-chancellor Simon Hall said the restructure was because Massey was forecasting a $56 million loss for the year and the college was a substantial part of that deficit.

Of the feedback they received, one of the main themes was students wanted their courses to be taught to completion, but Hall said they were not in a position to do that.

Engineering students entering their final year would be able to finish their degree in 2024, while students taking logistics, supply chain and quality systems would have their course taught out over two years.

Students earlier in their degrees or taking other qualifications would have to transfer to another qualification or another institution.

“It’s unfortunate, but that is the decision that's been made,” Hall said.

Warwick Smith/STUFF Student and union members held a protest at Massey University against proposed cuts to courses. (First published October 19).

The university did not provide the number of students affected, but said it was less than 9% of science students.

The university was arranging meetings with postgraduate students and supervisors to come up with individual plans for how they would complete their qualifications.

Massey would work with other New Zealand universities to help transfer postgraduate students if needed, he said.

He said students had received personalised emails with details and there was information on Massey’s website.

“We are going to need to talk with you on an ongoing basis. No-one expects a solution straight away.”

Massey would offer financial support to students who needed to transfer to another campus or university, but Hall said the reimbursement had to be reasonable. Decisions would be made on a case-by-case basis.

Hall said they recognised it was a challenging situation and it was an abrupt change to students’ plans.

Techensoc, the organisation for engineering and technology students at Massey in Palmerston North, said in a statement that students who had moved to Manawatū to study now had to uproot their lives within two months of the next academic year starting.

WARWICK SMITH/Stuff College of science pro vice-chancellor Ray Geor said Massey says Massey has to adjust its academic offering in ways it can afford.

“Why would future students choose Massey University knowing their course could be pulled from them like what has happened to engineering and the other departments?”

Stuff asked if Massey was concerned students may not come to the university in future because of fears of their courses being closed, but it did not answer.

Techensoc said University of Canterbury was the preferred choice for most students, but some would have to take summer school papers, or do an extra semester, to gain credits because not all their work would cross over. This could delay the completion of their studies.

“This means these students are unable to complete internships, incur additional course costs and ruin holiday time that would be typically spent with family.”

College of science pro vice-chancellor Ray Geor said Massey, as a publicly funded organisation, had a responsibility to adjust its academic offering to ensure it delivered what is required in ways it could afford.

“Over time, student demand for and interest in qualifications changes in response to changing social, employment and industry demands. Closing or adjusting some qualifications specialisations and courses, is part of the normal cycle of academic management.

“It is not a good use of the public money we have been entrusted with to continue to deliver multiple offerings without sufficient demand to cover the costs of delivery.

“The current changes potentially affect less than 9% of our currently enrolled students in the college of sciences.”