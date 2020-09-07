Invercargill high school to farewell long serving staff members

Front counter staff Tricia France, left, and Helen Dempsey retire this month after working together for a combined 54 years at James Hargest College.

After 24 years with each other on the James Hargest Senior Campus front counter, Tricia France and Helen Dempsey have decided to retire together too.

In their combined service of 54 years, the pair have handled thousands of queries and requests.

They have loved meeting the students, parents and working with teachers but the end is in sight with their last day being September 25.

“I love the job but it comes a time when someone else needs the opportunity, and hopefully, love the job like I have,” Dempsey said.

READ MORE:

* Shakespeare behind the wheel: Wellington College students 'get deep in the Macca's carpark'

* New Zealand's oldest teacher, 91, says text messaging to blame for declining standards of speech

* Southland students sing for fallen Southland war hero



When she told France of her intentions to retire, it made France think about doing the same and after more consideration she decided to also finish.

Dempsey has been on the front counter for all of her 30 years at Hargest. France has worked at the school for 26 years with the past 24 alongside Dempsey.

“We’ve never had a cross word in all that time,” France said.

“We’ve accumulated between us something like 400 sick days that we've never taken.”

Both have made an effort to try to know the names of all students and parents in an attempt to build a connection with them.

France and Dempsey believe front counter staff had to be able to cope with interruptions, be good listeners, have empathy and work out quickly where inquiries were best passed on to.

Hargest principal Mike Newell said both women were an asset to the school.

“They’ve got a great way of greeting and meeting people, they’re always friendly and welcoming.

“I hear how they talk to parents and it’s so polite and warm.”