The spat between councils and Government over the future of water

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern talks about local government reform during a visit to Nelson. (Video first published in June 2021)

When we turn the tap on for a drink of water, most of us trust that water to be safe. As STEVEN WALTON explains, the Government and local councils are at loggerheads over the way to ensure it’s still like that in 30 years’ time.

It may not sound very flashy, but water infrastructure is key to our way of life.

Without it, sinks wouldn’t drain and toilets wouldn’t flush. Roads would flood every time it rains.

It’s very easy to forget this – most of the billions of dollars worth of water infrastructure nationwide is hidden from public view. It’s in the ground.

Water infrastructure is something you really only think about when it's not working.

Most of New Zealand experienced this feeling in August 2016, when nearly a third of the Havelock North population fell ill and four people died after a campylobacter outbreak contaminated the town’s drinking water.

Marty Sharpe/Stuff This is one of the bores that was at the centre of the investigation into how Havelock North’s water supply became contaminated.

That incident brought New Zealand’s underfunded and ageing water infrastructure into sharp focus.

The outbreak was likely caused by sheep faeces entering a stream near the town’s bores. The official Government inquiry found at least 750,000 Kiwis were drinking from supplies that were “not demonstrably safe” – a figure described at the time as likely to be a ‘’significant underestimate’’.

OK, so where are we now?

The Government is trying to change the way we manage “three waters infrastructure”.

Three waters refers to all the pipes, drains and other infrastructure that handle your drinking water, the water you flush your toilet with (wastewater) and the water that comes from rain, hail or snow (stormwater).

Right now, 85 per cent of Kiwis pay their local district or city council (or a council-owned company) to manage this infrastructure. Those councils collectively have 5000 staff in this area.

Kerry Marshall/Getty Images An example of pipes and valves at a Havelock North water station last year.

Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta is now trying to sell proposed reforms that would transfer control of the infrastructure from councils to four new independent entities.

One entity would cover most of the South Island, there would be one each for the lower and central North Island, and Northland and Auckland would comprise the final entity.

It’s also important to note here that the Government has strengthened drinking water regulations, meaning infrastructure will have to be in a better condition than it has been previously.

While regulatory changes look set to go ahead, the reception to the proposed entities has been mostly frosty.

Councils tend to agree that something needs to change, but say the proposed model of reform is not locally accountable.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Local Government Minister Nanaia Mahuta is leading the Government’s push to go ahead with water reform.

Several councils have also questioned the touted economic benefits.

One city councillor from Christchurch, James Gough, has suggested that if the reforms go ahead in their current state, the Government will “have a revolution on its hands”.

What’s going to cause a revolution?

Over the next 30 years, New Zealand’s water infrastructure will need $120 billion to $185b of investment.

That is a figure that has been championed by the Department of Internal Affairs (DIA).

For comparison, Stuff has previously reported that current council budgets suggest they are on track to invest only between $42b and $81b over the next 30 years.

The Government says the new entities are the solution to increase the investment in infrastructure.

The entities would consolidate administration and overhead costs and could borrow two to three times more than councils, creating overall efficiencies, it says. (Councils can only borrow about 2.5 times their revenue.)

DIA These are the proposed boundaries of the water entities the Government wants to set up.

Another benefit of scale is that procurement – buying pipes and drains – is cheaper when buying in bulk. Scale can also attract greater expertise to the organisation.

However, most of the efficiencies created by the entities rely on all councils signing up to them.

Each of these proposed new entities would operate at arm’s length from the councils in the area they cover. Each entity would have its own financial books too.

The infrastructure in the ground will technically remain owned by councils – but decision-making – through governance and oversight – will be jointly shared among councils and local iwi.

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Protesters against the Government’s three waters reforms being shepherded out of the Nelson Council building by police.

DIA says most councils will be better off financially without water infrastructure on their books – but it admits there are about 10 that won’t be. The Government has already announced plans to address this through a significant funding package.

DIA has shared a tool with councils to give them an indication of how removing water infrastructure from their books would affect credit ratings or financial positions.

If the reforms go ahead, the Government wants these entities to be up and running by mid-2024.

So why should you care?

Household water bills nationwide will be cheaper in 30 years’ time with the reforms, according to the Government.

Modelling commissioned by DIA showed the greatest benefits would be delivered to the regions, not large cities.

In one example, it’s claimed the South Island’s small Waimate district, with its population of about 8000 people, could have an average water bill of nearly $9000 annually, per household, in 2051 if nothing changes.

If the reforms go ahead, however, that same annual figure would be just $1640, the modelling suggests.

But several councils have questioned the accuracy and limitations of these financial models.

Some consultants have stressed the limitations on the exact accuracy of the numbers, but they have agreed with the general point they make – that reform would be cheaper for consumers.

The reforms would also change the way we pay for water.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Presently, councils across the country charge in different ways for water. That would change under the Government’s reforms.

At present water charges, for both usage and infrastructure, differ from council to council.

Aucklanders pay a council-controlled company for what they use, while Christchurch residents only pay for the infrastructure through their rates.

The proposals provide for a more transparent and blanketed system for charging. In the case of the lower North Island entity, this would make water the same price for households in Nelson, Wellington and Gisborne.

The new entity will charge people directly too.

But wait, will these reforms even happen?

Councils nationwide have given their strongest rebukes yet this week, because the DIA had asked them to provide formal feedback on the reforms before Friday, October 1.

Councils opposed include Auckland, Christchurch, and many in Hawke’s Bay.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru District Mayor Nigel Bowen says his council’s vote against the reforms should send a very strong message to central government.

The National Party has also opposed the reforms and started a petition against them.

But council opposition does not necessarily stop the reform.

Mahuta has refused to rule out forcing the changes on councils (which would take away their right to choose, which they currently have).

Asked in Parliament this week about making the reforms compulsory, Mahuta gave no definitive answers, saying: “I'll rule in the fact that the case for change is compelling and well understood ... the status quo will not work.”

It’s important to note here that councils voting to “oppose” the reforms is not the same as voting to “opt out”.

MARK TAYLOR/Stuff Hamilton city councillor Ewan Wilson, left, deputy mayor Geoff Taylor and councillor Mark Bunting protest against the Government’s water reforms.

Using Christchurch as an example, the city council there has unanimously opposed the reforms and recommended opting out, but it would only formally do so after consulting the community.

Why are councils against the reforms?

Most councils tend to agree that something needs to change – but they say the model proposed by the Government is not the right one.

A major sticking point has been local representation.

From all the councils grouped together in each entity, only six councillors per entity will have a governance role.

In the South Island’s case, that’s six councillors who will be chosen from 21 different councils.

Those six councillors would sit on a 12-person representation group. The other six members of the group will be selected by mana whenua/iwi. When making decisions, this group will need three-quarters of members to agree for a decision to stand – though the Government wants more policy work done in relation to this.

Supplied/DIA The proposed structure of the water entities. While councils will own the entities, they will co-govern with mana whenua.

The representation group’s main role is to send a letter of expectations to the entity and to appoint an expert panel (and that panel will select the board members for each entity).

Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby, who was previously mayor of Tauranga for over a decade, shared several issues councils have with the reforms.

Here are some of the main points he had:

Councils were used to having a shareholding and influence over things they own – but in this case, the influence was distant. “Councils want to be able to hold [the entities] to account on their performance, and that’s not there in the model at the moment,” Crosby said.

He wanted to make sure the entities would look after smaller areas just as much as big cities. “If a pipe breaks in Waimate or somewhere else that could be distant, they need absolute confidence that someone’s going to come and fix it in a reasonable timeframe,” he said.

Cross-subsidisation was also an issue. “If you are a ratepayer in Christchurch, you’d ask the question: ‘why am I now helping to fund another council that maybe did not make the hard decisions in the past’?”

Crosby said change was needed, but the benefits of scale had to be balanced with representing local voices. “[It needs to] have a high focus on localism ... not just big, monolithic entities.”

Supplied Local Government New Zealand president Stuart Crosby says council influence, cross-subsidisation and priorities of the new entities are among the issues councils have with the Government’s water reforms.

A few councils have not been impressed by Local Government New Zealand’s role in the reforms, saying it has not done enough to advocate around concerns.

Timaru has cancelled its membership of LGNZ and two Christchurch city councillors are proposing its council does the same.

Timing has also been an issue.

The reforms are happening while a review of local government’s future is under way, and some councils want that review to be completed before dealing with water reforms.

Others have criticised the pace of the reforms and whether there is enough time for meaningful public consultation.

Got an opinion? Get involved

If you have a view on the water reforms, the best thing to do is to contact your local councillor.

A councillor is elected by the people to represent to the people.

You should be able to find their details online.

Councils are also expected to formally consult the public about the proposals before the end of the year, which will give you a chance to cast your vote too.

By the end of the year, councils should vote on whether to opt in or out – if the reforms remain voluntary.