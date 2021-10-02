That most controversial 1pm Covid press conference, explained

New Covid-19 modelling suggested that New Zealand could see up to 7000 Covid-19 deaths a year, even with a high proportion of the population jabbed. Explainer Editor Keith Lynch digs beneath the surface of those extremely worrying – and controversial – numbers.

This was a particularly unusual 1pm press conference, one that prompted significant backlash.

The day was Thursday, September 23, and it started typically enough. After Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s introduction, the Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield announced more than a dozen Covid cases in Auckland.

Ardern embarked on a preamble before introducing Professor Shaun Hendy to talk about the Te Pūnaha Matatini group’s latest Covid-19 modelling.

Interestingly, she specifically called out Rodney Jones, who has also advised the government throughout the pandemic. That night he would go on record criticising Hendy’s work.

READ MORE:

* Ireland and Covid-19: More than 1000 cases every day but normality looms

* Covid-19: New Zealand's elimination strategy explained

* Covid-19: Why are there still so many 'expected' cases in Auckland?



Ardern also made the point that the model had not been peer-reviewed and does not “represent an inevitable outcome for New Zealand”.

Hendy then spoke, via video call on a big monitor positioned between Ardern and Bloomfield on the podium. He was in Auckland. He started by acknowledging there are significant uncertainties, that these models could change if new information came to light. He spoke first of how vaccinating more than 90 per cent of the population could reduce “the health burden [of Covid] to something that’s less than that of seasonal influenza”.

He then cited one scenario: “For example, if we only get to 80 percent of those over 5, then we could still experience 60,000 hospitalisations from Covid-19 in a one-year period and 7000 fatalities. Our healthcare system couldn’t cope with this level of illness. We would need to continue to use lockdowns.”

The modelling contained a wide range of scenarios. A press release accompanying the model, issued by Ardern’s office, specifically cited the “7000 deaths and 60,000 hospitalisations” scenario.

Ardern thanked Hendy. She spoke of variation in the models and that she expected them to change. She spoke about lockdowns and talked of taking Level 4 “out of the toolbox” at very high levels of vaccination.

That afternoon, Jones criticised Hendy’s numbers in a range of media appearances. His key point was that in countries such as Ireland and Singapore which have a vaccination rate of roughly 75 per cent (which is comparable to 80 per cent of those over 5), the death toll does not line up with 7000 in a single year.

Unsurprisingly – in this hugely charged political environment – Jones and Hendy sustained a barrage of personal criticism. This was highly unfair to both men. Both have advised the government during the pandemic, both were acknowledged for their work on Covid in the New Year’s honours. Both were part of the Sir David Skegg group that provided the government with advice on border reopening. They are both trying to do their bit to save Aotearoa from the worst of this pandemic.

While Covid-19 modelling may appear academic to some, it really does matter. Will, for example, Ardern and her cabinet make life and death decisions based on this modelling or what they’re seeing overseas, or a combination of both? Another example: multiple commentators have already looked at the National Party’s new Covid plan through the lens of the Te Pūnaha Matatini modelling.

One thing Professor Michael Baker told me as I was researching this piece was that it would be much better if New Zealand had a range of different Covid-19 models, done independently of each other. That should be standard practice and would provide better feedback loops and quality assurance.

What goes into a model?

Te Pūnaha Matatini modelling is not a prediction or guarantee of what's to come. These models offer up a range of scenarios based on a number of underlying assumptions. Think of them more like guardrails that can help guide very important decisions.

There is probably a disconnect between the public’s expectation and what the models can actually provide. Of course, models are sometimes wrong. Some predicted over 100,000 Covid cases daily after the UK lifted Covid restrictions. Based on the data available at the time, this was certainly not an outlandish prediction. But it hasn’t happened. Not yet at least.

Covid-19 is relatively new, as are the vaccines. We are very much still learning about the behaviour and intersection of both and the modelling projections are improving all the time.

There’s a range of assumptions or inputs powering the Te Pūnaha Matatini model. The “7000 deaths” is only one modelled scenario. There’s another in there, for example, that projects 260 deaths. These inputs aren’t just plucked out of the air. They’re based on peer-reviewed research and real world data.

Let’s run through them (this is very much a condensed version of what’s in the document):

The R number – the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to – is 6 without anything to slow Delta down.

Basic public health measures, like masks, and a test-trace-isolate-quarantine (TTIQ) system. These slow down the virus’ spread a little.

Uniform vaccine coverage across eligible age groups.

How good the vaccine is. You can see those inputs below. They assume the vaccine’s effectiveness does not wane.

A single case coming in over the border every day.

The number of people hospitalised (and for how long) and how many people will die.

The 7000 deaths number is based on the “central'' assumption – that is the vaccine is 94 per cent effective at protecting against severe disease. That number is based on UK data from this year.

On this point Hendy told Stuff that the “low effectiveness” scenario is very much the worst case scenario – for example a variant emerges that escapes the vaccine.

The central and high effectiveness estimates are closer to the current reality. But while the model assumes no waning immunity, Hendy says that he and his team are still wary of it, particularly in older people who – remember – were vaccinated earlier in New Zealand’s roll-out.

“So I would argue that a plan based on central effectiveness is probably the right thing to do at the moment given we are trying to look at the year ahead,” he says.

“Having said that, our conclusions are very sensitive to assumptions we make here, and we still don’t have good data on what proportion of people who have breakthrough infections, despite the vaccine, will go on to infect others.”

The Te Pūnaha Matatini team also used a study from March 2020 to create the inputs informing how deadly Covid is.

This early Covid study estimated an Infection Fatality Rate of 0.66 per cent. It also found that the risk increased significantly with age.

Scientists use two measures to determine how deadly a disease is. The first is the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) or the proportion of deaths among confirmed cases. The second is the Infection Fatality Rate (IFR), or the proportion of deaths among all cases, detected or not. It’s harder to work this second measure out because in countries that have seen a lot of Covid, there will be a lot of people who suffered mild (or no) symptoms and never got tested.

An Australian epidemiologist told me they probably would not have used the March 2020 paper as an input given it’s so dated. That’s not to say it’s a dud. It’s hard to pin down a single IFR on Covid. The thing we know for sure is that the risk of death rises exponentially with age.

Hendy says yes, the March 2020 paper is relatively old but it still holds up and is broadly consistent with recent reviews.

OK. Let’s get back to the numbers.

You can see the “7000 deaths” model below, alongside a bunch of others. You’ll note it assumes baseline public health measures and limited tracing and quarantine of cases.

There is other modelling that seeks to project what would happen if there was full tracing and quarantine of cases. This is not realistic as the system would quickly be overwhelmed.

One of the other criticisms of the model was that this simply would not be allowed to happen – the public health measures would quickly be beefed up to be more than “baseline”.

This, however, is a partly a critique of communications, not the underlying maths.

But why then did Hendy pick out the 7000 number?

“It’s always a judgement call as to what to choose to highlight or not when summarising a complex report like that,” he says.

“But the two examples that I used were both plausible, were based on our intermediate assumptions, and were neither our worst case scenarios nor our best case scenarios.”

What (several) experts make of it

Stuff contacted a number of overseas experts to get their perspective on the modelling.

Paul Hunter, professor of medicine at University of East Anglia, who has written about New Zealand’s strategy had two distinct criticisms.

I’ll run through both one by one followed by a response from Hendy.

Remember the assumption that vaccine coverage is uniform across age groups? Hunter says this is very unlikely to be the case as older people are much more likely to be vaccinated.

“By and large in the UK we have 82 per cent of our 16+ double vaccinated. But in the over 70s – the age group by far the most likely to die – we still have about 95 per cent uptake.

“So with similar vaccination rates to the UK I am really struggling to see how you would get anywhere close to 7000 deaths in New Zealand.”

Right now, more than 80 per cent of people in the 65+ age category are fully vaccinated, according to the Ministry of Health.

Hendy says this is a fair point and something that he and his team will do further work on as the vaccine roll-out nears completion.

“However it is not as significant as suggested,” he says.

Why’s that? Well, he argues if you vaccinate a lot of young adults you can bring the R number down. Young people are simply more mobile and more likely to spread the disease.

“If – at the same total population coverage – you shift vaccines from young adults to older people, then [the] R number increases, meaning that you will have more cases, and potentially more deaths, despite having a higher coverage in older people.”

On the assumption of uniform coverage across age groups, Australian epidemiologist Tony Blakely told Stuff that it was necessary to use age distributions. Older people are simply more likely to be vaccinated – they’re more vulnerable and New Zealand and Australia have vaccinated them first.

“Therefore, at 80 per cent of the eligible population vaccinated you might expect something like 90 per cent+ of 60+ year olds vaccinated, and less than 80 per cent of younger adults – still giving 80 per cent overall. This seemingly minor change has massive impacts, perhaps more than halving the expected deaths and hospitalisations given that older people are far more vulnerable.”

Below is how the Australian modellers define the 70 to 95 per cent vaccination coverage range. As Blakely explains: “If we do not use this ‘tilted’ age distribution of vaccine coverage, health impacts are far worse.”

Hunter’s second opinion is slightly different. He believes the assumption of “no waning immunity” essentially invalidates the work.

His point is blunt and pessimistic. Covid-19 is not going away and “we are going to get repeat infections for most of our lives probably every three to six years” no matter what vaccination level we reach.

“The fact remains that even if you achieve 90 per cent coverage of every man, woman and child and then open society you will still get exponential growth of the epidemic with many people getting sick enough to require hospitalisation. That is unavoidable.

“Non-pharmaceutical interventions such as lockdowns certainly reduce transmission but in effect they only delay the inevitable, never prevent it. New Zealand has done really well to date with control of the outbreak, but that means you still have some pain to come.”

NA Prof Shaun Hendy speaks as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield look on.

A few things here. These criticisms may seem at odds with each other. It appears Hunter is essentially saying that it’s hard to see how 7000 people will die in a year and large scale Covid outbreaks are unavoidable, and deaths and hospitalisations are inevitable.

But his key point is that New Zealand isn’t just going to experience a one-year outbreak, which is what has been modelled for. In the long-term, even if the country gets to 90 per cent plus vaccination rates, Covid will still hit hard.

Firstly, Hendy says yes we still need more information on waning immunity. But introducing that into the mix could make his modelling even more pessimistic.

Secondly, he insists New Zealand is in a much different spot than Europe. We haven’t had widespread Covid, so we still need to model an outbreak. We need to understand the consequences of opening up. He also says the UK carried out similar modelling before it opened up.

Finally, on Hunter’s point on the inevitability of exponential growth, he says: “I agree with the general thrust of this, but the modelling does suggest that we can minimise future pain, especially if we can manage cases within our healthcare capacity, while using vaccine boosters and perhaps even more advanced vaccines.”

I also spoke to another leading UK disease modeller to get his perspective. He did not want to be named and also wanted to be clear he did not want his comments to be seen as a criticism of New Zealand’s policy, which he admires.

He was simply happy to offer a general perspective on what would happen, based on what he has seen in the UK, if Covid-19 hit a relatively wealthy country of five million.

Firstly, he says if a population of five million had allowed Covid-19 to spread unchecked last year, about 40,000 people would have died. This would assume 80 per cent of the population catching the virus and 1 per cent of those dying.

Obviously, this would vary depending on the profile of the five million people you are talking about, he says. For example, New Zealand’s sizeable number of Māori and Pacific people, who are more at risk from the virus, is a factor.

“In the UK we have seen very high coverage in older people (who are at greatest risk of death), and [vaccine] efficacy that is very high,” he says.

So if this imaginary country of five million had 100 per cent vaccination coverage in people older than 60, you might expect to prevent about 95 per cent of deaths – the total deaths would be 2000.

“This would not mean that hospitals would not be full – the vaccine is less efficacious against hospitalisation than death,” he says.

These are fairly rudimentary, back of the envelope calculations but “you’ll be surprised by how good it is,” he says.

Hendy’s key point when we look overseas is that countries like Ireland and the UK have “banked immunity” – that is lots of people caught Covid who have some sort of immunity, so it’s less likely to spread (Hunter also pointed this out, by the way).

We’re better off looking at Singapore and Australia, Hendy says.

“The advantage that Europe has over us at the moment is that a large proportion of its young adults will have some immunity from infection, which means that all things being equal, their R will be lower than ours.

“So a New Zealand that had a similar vaccination profile to Ireland, say, would fare much worse because New Zealand would have a high R, meaning there would be more total infections.”

Yes, he acknowledges that if New Zealand gets to 100 per cent coverage of over 60s then it would reduce our estimates of fatalities somewhat.

But he says if we applied the current UK vaccination rates to New Zealand, he and his colleagues would still estimate about 5000 deaths.

What about Australia then?

Blakely, who is one of the leads of the latest University of Melbourne Covid modelling work on Victoria, a state of close to 7 million people, says he has no major issue with the Te Pūnaha Matatini modelling.

He says it’s simple, akin to working out just how dry a forest is before a bushfire.

“It’s useful for seeing how flammable a situation is.”

He does believe, though, his modelling offers a much more sophisticated glimpse at what could lie ahead. (You can read it here.)

Rather than modelling what would happen if Covid essentially spread unchallenged, Blakely says his modelling seeks to attempt to reflect what would actually happen – that is, how politicians and public health authorities would react.

It also supports other Australian work that proposes keeping “light” public health restrictions in place at all times. This would reduce the risk of lockdowns, but Blakely says even at 90 per cent coverage some public health restrictions will be necessary.

The report also notes: “As 2022 progresses, and we move into 2023, we can probably ease these minimal restrictions as immunity from natural infection creeps up and we revaccinate the whole population with better vaccines that (hopefully) reduce transmission risk more than current versions.”

It outlines two scenarios. The first is called the Default Scenario and involves 80 per cent vaccination in adults only in a state the size of Victoria. The forecast then is 320 infections daily on average, 4000 hospitalisations, 860 patients in ICU and 1000 deaths. But here's the kicker: it also accounts for the necessity of lockdown. In this particularly case Victoria would need to spend 58 per cent of the year in lockdown.

(The authors say, by the way, that the model could be applied to New Zealand given the demographic similarities.)

Then there’s the Upgraded Scenario, which means 80 per cent of adults and children vaccinated and always-on public health measures. It projects: 64 infections per day; 960 hospitalisations, 200 ICU admissions and 250 deaths over a year; and 14 per cent of time in lockdown.

The report notes authorities would need to work out what the public health measures involve; at a minimum it’d be mask use, working from home when you can, limits on gatherings. They’re probably relatively close to level 2.

There are clearly a range of caveats but if you extrapolate that out for a population the size of New Zealand, that’s 17,850 infections/year (49/day); 736 hospitalised, 191 deaths. Oh, and 51 days in lockdown.

There’s one particular caveat that stands out though. The Australian model accounts for both the AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines, which are used there. It views the Pfizer vaccine as being more effective at stopping transmission and serious illness. It notes that if everyone gets the Pfizer jab – which is the case in New Zealand – the risk of lockdown reduces dramatically, infections drop off and there’s a significant reduction in the number of people expected to die.