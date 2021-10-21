Yes, case numbers are high but there's a case for Covid optimism

Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton discusses side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project.

For a country that’s avoided the worst of the pandemic, the current case numbers are certainly frightening. But New Zealand is in an incredibly advantageous spot. Keith Lynch explains the case for Covid optimism.

It’s fair to say a lot of New Zealanders thought the government had a choice. If Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s cabinet decided to continue with the elimination strategy, the virus would go away and things would go back to normal.

That, John McMillan, the editor-in-chief of the Journal of Medical Ethics says, was a false dichotomy. In the long-term, elimination was not a realistic policy goal.

The majority of the rest of the world has accepted Covid-19. Opening up New Zealand in any meaningful way would see it leak in. The vaccines, exceptional at stopping death and serious illness, do not stop every infection. And even if 90 per cent of the New Zealand population was fully vaccinated, that's still 500,000 people with absolutely no protection from the potent Delta variant.

The end of zero-Covid was always going to be difficult for people to accept. One doctor I spoke to recently suggested that a number of New Zealanders are still grieving the loss of elimination.

It’s even more arduous when elimination was taken away, not on our terms, and at a time when the vaccination roll-out was only partially complete.

Thursday’s announcement of 102 cases – the highest the country has seen in a single day – would have frightened a lot of people. That anxiety is, of course, valid. There are clearly gaps in the government’s response. We could do with more ICU beds and hospital capacity. The vaccination rates could be higher, particularly in younger Māori. And for many – primarily the unvaccinated – Covid-19 has the potential to be the last disease they encounter.

This piece is not about minimising those real issues, or what’s to come. There are plenty of very valid reasons to be pessimistic, but at the same time there are reasons to be bullish. As Michael Plank says, Aotearoa is in an “almost unrivalled position to keep the loss of life to an absolute minimum”.

To understand why we can be hopeful, I spoke to Plank, Shaun Hendy, Jin Russell and Tony Blakeley. This is what came out of it.

1. Elimination bought us time

This one is simple. The end of elimination didn’t necessarily mean failure. Keeping the virus out for so long was a huge win, giving us time to prepare.

Both Plank and Russell, an Auckland paediatrician, emphasised this point. To see what they mean let’s look at Ireland, another country of five million.

According to Our World in Data, in late July some 55 per cent of the entire Irish population was fully vaccinated, which is roughly comparable to where we are now.

About 5000 people had died in Ireland at that point in time. There had been about 300,000 Covid cases. At that moment in New Zealand, about 25 people had died and there had been fewer than 3000 cases (a good chunk of those in MIQ).

You can see how high vaccination rates kept the death rate low in Ireland, even as restrictions were eased. At that time fully vaccinated people were allowed to go to bars, for example.

“New Zealand has basically managed to crush community transmission of the virus until we’ve got through a good chunk of our vaccine roll-out including some of our most vulnerable groups. There’s still a way to go of course,” Plank says.

The vast majority of the world faced up to Covid with absolutely no protection. New Zealand is very different.

Also, there’s a number of promising antiviral treatments now coming online. Pharmac has recently signed a deal to buy antiviral pill molnupiravir, a drug that in trials cut hospitalisations and deaths by half.

2. Normality for children and young people

Thankfully, the vast majority of children experience Covid-19 as a mild illness. That’s not to say there’s no risk – children can still get very sick, they can still catch the disease and pass it on to others.

The current outbreak has seen Auckland schools shut for nine weeks. This is clearly detrimental to children but compare that to the UK, where schools have opened and closed since March last year. As science journal Nature reports 770 million children worldwide were still not going to school full time by the end of June 2021.

MONIQUE FORD/Stuff Sapphire Rapana, left, hugs Aunty Sharon Rapana as Sapphire got her first vaccine at Maraeroa Marae’s vaxathon clinic in Porirua on Saturday.

On this point, Russell says elimination allowed relative normality for children for much of 2020 and 2021. “It saved schools and livelihoods. It allowed schools to be open.”

And it means when Auckland schools do reopen, they should be well-prepared. The government has already mandated vaccination for teaching staff. Improved ventilation and masking, where appropriate, should also help.

Plank also points out that the country has made a “great start” in vaccinating younger New Zealanders.

“This will be a huge help in mitigating the damaging effects of outbreaks in these age groups and disruptions to schools.”

According to Ministry of Health data, about 50 per cent of 12-19 year olds are fully vaccinated but more than 77 per cent have had their first dose. Māori vaccination rates in this age group are lower.

3. The lives saved

Public health is all about preventing disease, Russell says. But it’s very hard to put a number on cases avoided and lives saved.

As of October 18, there were 2005 cases in this current outbreak. Of those, 91 were fully vaccinated for at least 14 days before being reported as a case. That’s 4.5 per cent of cases.

Sounds positive, doesn’t it? Yet keep in mind what this number does not tell us is how many people in Auckland have avoided infection and indeed hospitalisation because they were vaccinated.

“I’m confident Aotearoa’s response [to Covid-19] is going to be a case study in good public health,” Russell says.

4. Learning from overseas

This is our key competitive advantage. By delaying the arrival of Covid, we’ve been able to watch how things play out overseas, getting a glimpse of our future and enabling us to prepare accordingly.

We can learn how quickly immunity wanes after vaccinations, which will help inform our approach to boosters.

We have seen the societal challenges that emerged in Singapore, a country that has transitioned from a zero-Covid approach to “living with the virus”.

“Some areas that are going to be crucial in the next year are how quickly immunity wanes following vaccination, and how countries opening go through the winter flu season. We have the opportunity to learn from the experience of countries rolling out booster vaccines and managing a potential winter Delta wave in highly (but not 100 per cent) vaccinated populations,” Plank says.

The issue of seasonality is crucial. Respiratory illnesses are more likely to spread in winter. The fact we’re moving into summer is advantageous.

Hendy says New Zealand should be keeping a close eye on the UK where case numbers are rising, there are calls for public health restrictions to be re-introduced and booster roll-outs hurried along. Ireland, which planned to drop all restrictions soon, has also put the brakes on.

5. A closer look at the vaccine roll-out

While vaccination rates in younger Māori rightfully remain of serious concern, the good news is that the numbers are much, much better in older Māori.

According to Ministry of Health data, more than 90 per cent of Māori aged 65+ have had their first dose. About 80 per cent of Māori over 50 had their first jab.

Counterintuitively, the fact that we’re vaccinating younger people last may actually work out in our favour in the short-term, at least. New Zealand certainly didn’t plan for this but the younger age groups, including younger Māori (assuming they are reached) are likely to be at their most immune to the virus just as the case numbers go up.

This will not only protect them from infection, but also protect them from spreading the disease to more vulnerable family members.

Let me explain. Most countries vaccinated young people last as they were less vulnerable, less likely to get seriously ill or die. But younger people are also the most mobile and the most likely to spread the disease.

We now know the vaccine’s effectiveness against transmission wanes over time. (Most importantly, it holds up against severe illness for much longer). It’s at its most effective at preventing transmission not long after the second dose has been administered. For example, a recent study published in the Lancet found: “effectiveness against infections declined from 88 per cent during the first month after full vaccination to 47 per cent after 5 months”.

So if we want to protect young people from acting as virus vectors, it may well be we’re better off vaccinating close to this point in time, just before there is potentially more Covid out there.

If younger people had been vaccinated months ago their protection against infection could potentially already be diminishing.

Of course, on the flip side, this could be a seen as a negative. Obviously, older people were vaccinated some time ago and their protection against infection may be dropping off.

There’s also the issue of while what I’ve outlined above may be true now, we’ll still have Covid-19 in three to six months time. So while you could look at this as good news right now, it might not hold down the line.

6. A positive scenario for 2022

I also asked Tony Blakely, one of the leads of the University of Melbourne Covid modelling work on Victoria, if New Zealand could be optimistic.

While Victoria and New Zealand are, of course, different, he believes the Melbourne modelling could be applied here because of the demographic similarities.

Before I run through Blakely’s thoughts, keep in mind that modelling is not a prediction of what's to come. The Covid modelling you read about regularly is designed to help guide decision-making. Sometimes models are right. Sometimes they’re wrong.

That’s perfectly normal. Modelling also requires building blocks of assumptions. Different assumptions and a different underlying mathematical mechanism will mean different models throw out different results. Again, this is to be expected.

Daniel Pockett/Getty Images A lone person is seen crossing Bourke Street Mall on October 2 in Melbourne, Australia.

We’ll start with this: Blakely assumes New Zealand will continue to focus on eliminating Covid south and north of Auckland for some time yet.

“[However] I would suggest that it is only worth doing (given the costs of lockdown) until 80 per cent double vaccination is hit,” he says.

His other assumptions are:

New Zealand ends up in an equilibrium of sorts with Covid in 2022. This pretty much means it’s controlled, but present. This might like look: 90 per cent vaccination coverage in the 5+ population – but with a push for 95 per cent. A loose suppression strategy to keep case numbers under control. A full opening with a “Freedom Day” similar to the UK would lead to an explosion of cases. So basically this would translate to always on level 2 restrictions – maybe a touch less strict. The borders won’t just open. There will be restrictions but in this scenario assume one vaccinated but infected person enters each day undetected. The country maintains fairly uniform immunity to Covid-19 at that 90 per cent vaccination coverage. Practically, this means New Zealand would use boosters to ensure the effectiveness of the vaccine across the population is pretty much consistent over time.

With this, Blakely says, their modelling for Victoria estimates 70 to a few thousand hospitalisations over a year. But because New Zealand has only used the more effective Pfizer vaccine, we could expect this to be on the lower end of this range. That is, about one to two hospitalisations per day, on average. Even then it would come in waves.

“This will require rolling out boosters in a timely manner to manage waning immunity. It could even be much better if next generation vaccines are better at stopping transmission. It could be worse if a new variant arises,” he says.

The University of Melbourne Pandemic Tradeoffs modelling also accounts for the need for lockdowns. The simulations it runs factors in when public health officials and politicians would have to step in to avoid hospitals being overrun.

In this scenario, he says, there are no expected lockdowns in New Zealand in the majority of simulations. But in 5 per cent of the simulations, at least 20 per cent of the year would be in lockdown.

“Chance and luck matter.”

Clearly, this may not play out. But anything close to this would be an extraordinary achievement.