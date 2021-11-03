Covid-19: Explaining the tipping point New Zealand wants to reach (and why it matters)

Immunologist Dr Maia Brewerton discusses side effects of the Covid-19 vaccination in a discussion with Roxie Mohebbi for Stuff's Whole Truth project.

There were more than 1500 cases a day in the Australian state of New South Wales (NSW) in mid-September. At that time in New Zealand, the numbers were bouncing around 20, with Auckland in a level 4 lockdown after the incursion of the Delta variant.

Yet since then, things have changed dramatically. On Monday, there were 135 local cases in NSW, the lowest in months. New Zealand saw 162, as the Auckland lockdown continued.

Comparing a single day is entirely pointless. What’s much more important is the current trends. NSW is reopening, and its numbers are falling; Aotearoa’s are trending upwards.

Crucially, NSW lifted its restrictions on Monday, October 11 when what’s called the R number was below 1. The R number, which you’ll also hear called the effective reproduction number, or Reff, tells us how many people, on average, one person will pass the virus on to. If the Reff is above 1 the outbreak is growing, if it’s below 1 it’s shrinking.

This number really is key to understanding the trajectory of an outbreak and something Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield regularly refer to at the 1pm Covid briefings, including Monday’s.

Yes, the government has committed to moving to the new traffic light system once all three Auckland DHBs reach 90 per cent vaccination coverage. (We believe this will happen around the start of December.) This will likely see restrictions eased, with the city moving to the ‘red setting’.

The dilemma Auckland faces is that there’s a live chance that the three Auckland DHBs could hit 90 per cent full vaccination coverage when the R number is still above 1 and cases are on the rise.

Let’s look at NSW and explore why its numbers have fallen, why cases are still rising here, and what happens if we leave lockdown when the outbreak is growing?

Tell me a bit more about NSW

The most important numbers: about 94 per cent of adults have had their first dose of the Covid vaccine, 88 have had their second.

NSW introduced a staged roadmap which saw restrictions eased almost exclusively for fully vaccinated people on Monday, October 11. Those restrictions were relaxed further the following week when the state hit its 80 per cent vaccination target for people over 16.

Travel restrictions, which allow fully vaccinated Australians easier access to the state, were relaxed on Monday. NSW has announced plans to do away with most of the remaining restrictions (including for the unvaccinated) by December 1, when about 90 per cent of adults are expected to be fully vaccinated. This may be pushed back though until a 95 per cent target is reached.

NSW’s plan is tied to vaccination rates in those aged 16 and over. While 12 to 15-year-olds are being vaccinated, they are not typically counted as part of the eligible population.

So when you read NSW has fully vaccinated 94 per cent of its eligible population - it’s actually vaccinated 94 per cent of those aged 16+. As of November 1, about 80 per cent of 12-15 year olds have had their first vaccination and 61 per cent have had both.

On Monday, Professor Adrian Esterman of the University of South Australia, Clinical and Health Sciences, said the R number was now below 0.8.

That R number is somewhat precarious though. The fact that the NSW case numbers are now so low means it’s highly sensitive to change. For example, a few super-spreader events or the virus leaking in an under-vaccinated pocket could well see the Reff rise again.

There are understandable concerns about spread as travel restrictions are lifted. Parts of rural NSW are less vaccinated than Sydney. The Guardian also reported late last week that not one Local Government Authority in regional NSW had surpassed 75 per cent fully vaccinated rates among its indigenous population.

But it’s hoped, broadly speaking, very high vaccination coverage should keep the virus under control. At least for now.

What did NSW do right?

It’s simple really - a combination of an excellent vaccination roll-out and ongoing public health measures meant NSW ultimately reached a tipping point and cases began to fall.

Looking at the vaccination rate across age groups in NSW, there’s one thing that stands out today: the uniform coverage across the eligible age groups, in particular the extremely high vaccination rates in the very mobile 16-29 year old age group.

Australian epidemiologist Professor Alexandra Martiniuk also told me a lot of people are still working from home, schools only recently went back, masks are worn indoors, and high testing rates and mandatory isolation periods are all keeping the R number below 1, even though restrictions have eased.

The end of lockdown doesn’t necessarily mean people immediately behave as if it were 2019.

She also points to the importance of vaccinating younger adults, who are more socially mobile than older people and are likely to, on average, infect more people. As is somewhat typical now, the majority of cases in NSW have been in younger age groups and the deaths are concentrated in the older age groups. Another Australian epidemiologist Mary-Louise McLaws has made the point that younger adults should be prioritised for vaccination to control an outbreak.

This is not to say NSW is done with Covid, or that it did better than New Zealand. The virus has killed more than 500 people in the state and, of course, as restrictions are eased and the vaccines’ effectiveness at stopping spread wanes, it may need to take more action.

Why aren’t cases falling here?

This is a valid question.

Looking again at NSW, Dr Christopher Billington of Melbourne University provided Stuff with vaccination data for NSW that covers the 12+ eligible population.

On September 7, when case numbers were close to their peak in NSW, Billington reckons only about 71 per cent of the state’s 12+ population had their first dose, and 40 per cent their second.

Victoria’s daily case numbers peaked in mid-October at around 87 per cent first dose and 63.5 per cent second dose in the 12+ population. It started easing restrictions at around that same time, and case numbers are still trending downwards.

In Aotearoa, by comparison, about 90 per cent of eligible New Zealanders had their first dose and 75 per cent their second, as of Monday. The numbers are even higher in Auckland, which is still in lockdown and case numbers are going up. So what’s going on?

It’s really hard to compare countries or regions. Each has its own characteristics and not all outbreaks are created equal. Without getting into the most minute details of the Covid cases in Auckland (which is data we do not have), it’s hard to say precisely why numbers are not yet falling.

One strong possibility, though, is that the virus has simply found its way into pockets of the community susceptible to infection.

As I mentioned earlier, the vaccination rate in young, mobile people in NSW is very high.

While Auckland’s overall vaccination rate is excellent, that doesn’t mean it’s uniform. For instance, according to 2018 Stats NZ data, 11.5 per cent of all Aucklanders were Māori.

This means the city can hit incredibly good vaccination coverage as a whole, while at the same time still have coverage gaps in some communities. Dig into the numbers further, and you’ll see the vaccination numbers in the 20- to 34-year-old Māori age group is still far from ideal.

As of Sunday, October 24, only 33 per cent of Māori in that age group were fully vaccinated. Even though a third of those in this age group have had both jabs, that doesn’t yet mean they’re fully protected. It takes two weeks for the full effects of the vaccine to kick in.

What’s more, about 35 per cent of cases in this outbreak are Māori, according to Ministry of Health data. On Monday, Bloomfield made the point that 40 to 50 per cent of new cases are Māori. We also know the outbreak has disproportionately affected younger people: some 40 per cent of all cases are in the 20-39 age group.

Australian epidemiologist Tony Blakely says what appears to have happened is that the virus has simply found its way into groups of people where it’s more likely to spread, clusters that are naturally inclined to have a high R number.

Think of it this way: If there’s 100 people living in 50 detached homes, it’ll be much harder for the virus to spread. The Reff will be much lower. But if there are 100 people living in 20 smaller houses, with multi-generational families, Delta gets around.

Stuff Auckland on a busy day in March alongside an image of Auckland in lockdown.

In these populations, the Reff is just so high that even with moderate to good compliance with lockdown and other public health measures the Reff may not fall below 1, Blakely says.

And you’ll remember we know the virus spread within gangs and marginalised communities earlier in the outbreak.

There was a similar trend in Melbourne, by the way, which may partly explain why it needed a relatively high vaccination rate (and a tight lockdown) before cases began to fall.

But things could change?

On Monday, the Government released modelling that suggested Covid cases could peak at about 1400 cases a week (200 a day) by the end of the month.

The assumption is based on a scenario with a Reff of between 1.2 and 1.3, which means, on average, every person who got the virus would pass it on to between 1.2 and 1.3 people. You can see that below.

Billington has also modelled the current outbreak here using the following assumptions.

The level 3 restrictions stay in place and compliance remains good.

The overall spread is reduced by 40 per cent in a person who has had one dose and by 80 per cent in a fully vaccinated person. (“This is consistent with studies on vaccine efficacy, and I think well borne out by the NSW and Victoria outbreaks peaking whilst vaccinations ramped up,” Billington tells me).

The rate of vaccination is 0.75 doses per 100 population per day, up to a maximum of 85 per cent of the entire population.

On Monday, the government announced a slight easing in the Level 3 restrictions, but Ardern insisted opening retail, for instance, was unlikely to push up the R number (not everyone agrees with this). For the sake of argument, let’s just say the assumptions above hold true.

On Monday, Billington had a Reff at 1.3. You can see below how this has changed the modelling with case numbers now projected to fall at the end of December. This model is below.

Billington makes the interesting point that the Reff shouldn't necessarily suddenly go up because restrictions are lifted. Yes, next week retail will open up in Auckland and people may mix more, but remember vaccinations are still coming “online”; next week there will be more people who will be fully immunised than this week.

This is the push and pull on the R number - what Blakely calls the Covid seesaw. On one side of that seesaw, there’s:

Vaccinations, which limit the spread of the virus.

Public health measures - like masking and social distancing.

The time of year. Going into summer is a good thing.

The vaccinated economy. There are significant restrictions on unvaccinated people in NSW until December, at least.

Better use of rapid antigen testing to find Covid immediately.

And, of course, lockdowns.

On the other side there’s:

Hospitality opening up, schools opening up and people going back to work.

In NSW, for instance, there’s the issue of quarantine-free travel. The borders are now open to the fully-vaccinated. If one or two people arrive daily carrying the virus new chains of transmission will occur. This can cause all sorts of trouble.

What happens in Auckland will also essentially depend on this seesaw.

“You only need to make a modest change to one of the things, on one side of the see-saw, and it [the R number] can tip,” Blakely tells me.

What does the other modelling say?

Modelling recently released by the Te Pūnaha Matatini research cluster also outlined what case numbers could look like in a variety of scenarios, starting on October 6.

As with any model, there are a range of assumptions, including for example level 3 restrictions remain in place and the rules are followed.

The modelling the government released on Monday fits somewhere within the broad range of scenarios released by the Te Pūnaha Matatini team.

They modelled six different scenarios, based on a starting point of how quickly Covid is spreading. The faster it’s spreading, the harder it is to slow down.

The medium-transmission scenario starts with a Reff of 1.31. Sometime in mid to late November, this particular scenario sees the R number drop below 1 and case numbers began to fall.

There’s also a high-transmission scenario, which is probably closer to where we are now. In this particular scenario, the Reff doesn’t get below 1 before the end of the year. There could be significantly more than 200 cases a week around Christmas, it suggests.

What does leaving lockdown with high case numbers look like?

Last week, Stuff picked that the three Auckland DHBs, at the current pace, will all have hit the 90 per cent double vaccinated target by the end of November.

Herein lies the dilemma. The government has committed to moving Auckland to the traffic light system as soon as the three DHBs reach 90 per cent coverage. At that time, there could be 200 cases (or more) a day, according to some models, with those numbers growing (the direction in which the case numbers are moving is what matters, not necessarily the raw numbers).

Kathryn George/Stuff A new 'traffic light' system for managing Covid-19 will - eventually - replace the existing alert levels.

The Government hasn’t articulated it like this but when Auckland reaches 90 per cent it will introduce policies that make it easier for Covid to spread. (Some argue it did just that on Monday, and it did just that by leaving Level 4 in the first place).

Of course, the ‘red light’ setting is certainly not a free for all, but it does allow hospitality to operate.

The alternative, however, is ongoing restrictions for a city that’s already endured an incredibly long lockdown. And if that's to be the case, what’s the point of all these vaccines – at rates that are among the highest in the world? These are the brutal tradeoffs that we now face up to. The key for Ardern as she said on Monday, is keeping hospitalisation numbers manageable. (Hospitalisations are trending down in NSW and Victoria, by the way.)

So, what happens if the Reff is still above 1 when Auckland reaches its 90 per cent target? What happens if there are hundreds of cases a day and those numbers are on the up?

Blakely provided Stuff with a basic model that will hopefully give you an idea of the risks associated with such a move. This model isn’t designed to show you what will happen, it’s just an illustration of what holding onto lockdown for a little longer looks like.

These are the assumptions:

The vaccination rates cause the R number to fall by 0.05 every day.

We did two versions – one with 1000 cases on day 1 and one with 200.

On day 1, the Reff is 2.

Coming out of lockdown means the R number goes up by 0.35.

The scenario above shows the rather dramatic difference between opening up at day 21, day 28, and day 35.

At day 21, for example, opening up pushes the R number from 1 to 1.35 immediately causing a rise in case numbers. Eventually the vaccine coverage should catch up and push it back below 1. But a rise in case numbers has a cost.

At day 28, the Reff goes from 0.65 to 1 leading to a flattening out in case numbers, rather than a steep drop. Again, the ongoing vaccination roll-out should push the Reff down, the model suggests.

While opening at day 35, the Reff rises from 0.6 to 0.9. As it’s still below 1, cases continue to fall (albeit at a slower rate than staying in lockdown).

And here’s what 200 cases a day looks like.

This is the simple maths of the Covid see-saw. Lockdowns and high vaccination rates will push case numbers down. But opening will push them up.

Then it all comes back to the tradeoffs and politics – the heath impacts of Covid-19 measured up against the social and economic costs of ongoing lockdown.

There’s no easy answer. There’s no right answer. All that Ardern and her Cabinet will be left with is trying to find the least bad option.