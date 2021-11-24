Covid-19: The latest data highlights persistent gaps in the vaccine rollout

Vaccination rates have taken on new meaning since the Government announced earlier this week that the entire country will move to the traffic light system from midnight on December 3.

Under the red and orange settings, many venues and services will now require customers and visitors to show a vaccine pass (or face their own restrictions).

That means that anyone who got their first dose after November 12 – and so won’t be due for their second dose until after the traffic light system is already in place – will temporarily be unable to access a lot of everyday services and activities.

If you get your first vaccine today, you’ll be eligible for a vaccine pass from December 15, when you can get your second dose.

So how are things shaping up at the moment?

David White/Stuff A local gets his first jab during a mass vaccination event in Kaitaia.

The national picture

First, let’s look at the national numbers.

As of midnight on Tuesday, 3,853,592 people had got a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine – that’s 91.6 per cent of the eligible population (12 years +) and 77 per cent of the total population.

And 3,532,650 people have now been fully vaccinated – 83.9 per cent of the eligible population and 71 per cent of the total population.

The tail end was always going to be tough and daily rates are really reflecting that now: we’re vaccinating fewer people a day now than we were back in May when most people were not even eligible for the vaccine.

The overall rate is creeping up about two percentage points a week for second doses at the moment – meaning it’ll take another three weeks or so to hit 90 percent fully vaccinated for the whole country.

Of course, rates have varied dramatically around the country since the roll-out's inception, so let’s now turn to the district health boards.

Which DHBs still haven’t hit 90 per cent?

As of last week, the traffic light system is no longer directly tied to district health boards reaching the 90 per cent fully vaccinated target.

But progress towards this goal is still measured by the Health Ministry and is viewed as the gold standard for really putting the brakes on Covid’s spread.

You can’t get to 90 per cent fully vaccinated until you’ve given 90 per cent of people their first dose.

Over half of all DHBs have hit the first-dose target now: Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waitematā, Capital & Coast, Hutt Valley, Wairarapa, Canterbury, Nelson Marlborough, Waikato, MidCentral and Southern.

South Canterbury may well join them today, with just 77 first doses to go as of midnight on Tuesday.

Notably, all these DHBs – with the exception of Wairarapa – are based in areas with cities. The urban-rural divide becomes clearer on a map.

Remote or sparsely populated DHBs like Tairāwhiti and the West Coast still have a few percentage points to go – and they are clawing their way there at a pace of one percentage point or less a week at the moment.

At that rate, some areas may not even have reached 90 per cent for first doses by the end of the year.

Auckland DHB remains the only area to have attained the holy grail of 90 per cent of its eligible population fully vaccinated.

In some areas, a quarter of the population remain only partially vaccinated or not vaccinated at all – that’s 25 per cent of people in some places who (as it stands) likely won’t be able to go to a restaurant, or get a haircut, when the traffic light system kicks in.

Again, many of these areas are the harder-to-reach places – though some, like Tairāwhiti, are also among the faster movers.

We’ll zoom in even further shortly but first let’s look at the roll-out by a couple of other breakdowns: ethnicity and age.

Māori vaccination rates are still rising faster than everyone else

Because Māori are a younger age group overall, they’ve been playing catch-up throughout the roll-out, with many people not eligible until the beginning of September.

Since then, though, Māori have made up for lost time, consistently getting vaccinated at faster rates than other populations. Check out this first doses chart: even as other groups are levelling off, the rate for Māori has been tracking up at about the same pace for the last month.

It’s a similar story for full vaccination, with Māori closing the gap a little bit, week after week.

You can see how that’s happening when you look at first doses, which are now dominated by Māori, thanks to a huge push from Whānau Ora and other Māori health providers to get into communities with low rates.

Among different age groups, first-dose rates are starting to even out, with even the youngest age groups closing in on 90 per cent.

All age groups over 30 have hit 80 per cent for full vaccination, and those aged 60 and older have hit 90.

How is my suburb doing?

So, back to those more detailed geographical rates.

Just as every DHB differs from its neighbours, so too do different neighbourhoods and towns. The Health Ministry releases data for what are called ‘SA2s’ – basically, areas of a few thousand people each that are similar to suburbs and settlements but might have slightly different names to what you’re used to.

You can look up your area on this table.

While some neighbourhoods have hit 90 per cent or more full vaccination, there are other areas that have only fully vaccinated about half their eligible population.

You can see on the map above that these low rates are concentrated in communities that are remote, rural or where factors such as resource poverty (which creates time poverty in turn) have affected people’s ability to access vaccines without a huge amount of effort.

Again, this gap is slowly closing, but socio-economic circumstances are still a huge factor.

Even in Auckland, where more than 90 per cent of the population in all three DHBs have had a first dose now, the rates differ suburb by suburb. Take a look at some of the dark orange areas (high rates) on this map that are right next to lighter areas (low rates).

Papatoetoe and Ōtara are only divided by a motorway – but their vaccination rates are up to 20 percentage points apart.

How is our roll-out going compared to the rest of the world?

Time to zoom right out again and look at how our roll-out stacks up against comparable countries.

New Zealand is still nestled in the middle of the OECD and still infuriatingly close to overtaking our Aussie neighbours. The Nordic countries (except Sweden), a handful of European nations, and Chile, South Korea, Singapore and Japan are also ahead of us.

Most importantly, New Zealand hasn’t completely stagnated like some countries – but progress is slowing.