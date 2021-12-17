Covid-19 NZ: Left unchecked Omicron could lead to tens of thousands of cases daily

The threat of serious illness or death due to Covid-19 varies across the population. But for nearly everyone, the risk of vaccination is much smaller than the risk posed by an infection, even among groups that do well against Covid-19.

New Covid-19 modelling illustrates the staggering speed at which the Omicron variant of Covid-19 could take hold in New Zealand if it infiltrates the community.

The UK saw more than 88,000 cases on Thursday, the highest since the pandemic started. The total broke the record set just a day earlier, on Wednesday, when 78,000 cases were recorded. Case numbers are expected to continue to rise. On Thursday, New Zealand saw its first case of the variant, picked up at an MIQ facility in Christchurch.

Professor Michael Plank has carried out an early threat analysis on the variant and shared this with Stuff. His work explored how the spread of Omicron could compare to Delta on our shores.

There are a number of major caveats with this work. Think of it as an illustration of what Covid spread could look like here, based on our current understanding of the new strain.

READ MORE:

* Covid 19 NZ: Why 'elimination' (inadvertently) kind of messed with our brains

* Covid-19 NZ: Why these 166 places may be most at risk of virus spread

* Covid-19 NZ: Why the vaccines' imperfections matter



The other key thing to keep in mind is that the modelling assumes there is no dramatic response from the government. And even if the government didn’t opt for a hard lockdown, people would likely stay at home, Plank said. That would clearly dampen the spread.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Omicron could spread with staggering speed around NZ.

What goes in to the modelling

There has been a significant disconnect throughout the pandemic between what the public think Covid-19 modelling is, and what it actually is. All modelling relies on assumptions. As the pandemic has gone on, the assumptions underpinning modelling have improved. But there is huge uncertainty around Omicron, particularly its severity.

To attempt to illustrate what Omicron could look like in New Zealand, Plank has to make a number of assumptions.

In this work, they are:

93 per cent of over 12s are double vaccinated.

Public health measures like masking, for example, reduce transmission by 20 per cent.

There are 50 seed cases daily coming in, for example, from over the border.

These assumptions are starting points that allow Covid modellers to see what a spread would look like in the community. Of course, things can and likely will play out differently in real life. Soon children, for example, will be vaccinated.

The other key assumption is that Omicron is as infectious as Delta. “We know Omicron is spreading faster than Delta, and we know that’s largely due to its ability to bypass host immunity, but we don’t yet have a clear picture of how its intrinsic transmissibility compares to Delta’s,” Plank said.

And finally there’s the question of the effectiveness of the vaccine against Omicron after two and three doses.

For this, Plank uses assumptions based on recent modelling from the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine (LSHTM). Other studies have suggested different numbers, which Plank notes in his work.

The “low immune escape” (or optimistic) scenario assumes two doses are 44 per cent effective at stopping infection. Three doses are 79 per cent effective.

To give you an illustration of why this is concerning, the LSHTM data suggest three doses are 91 per cent effective at stopping a Delta infection. Two doses of the vaccine stops about 70 to 80 per cent of Delta infections (before waning).

Possible case daily numbers

In the optimistic Omicron scenario, New Zealand would be looking at:

A peak of about 50,000 cases in a day if no one has had a third dose.

A peak of about 30,000 cases if we get boosters out to everyone aged over 45 who’s already had their first dose.

And a peak of just under 2000 cases if 93 per cent of population has a third jab.

This is likely to be more realistic than a second, more pessimistic scenario.

The “high immune escape” scenario assumes two doses are 24 per cent effective at stopping infection; three doses are 60 per cent effective.

Here, New Zealand would be looking at:

A peak of about 80,000 cases daily if no-one has had a third dose.

A peak of about 60,000 cases if we get boosters out to everyone aged over 45 who’s already had their first dose.

And a peak of just over 20,000 cases if everyone who has had a jab has a third dose.

The key takeaway from this data, Plank says, is that the boosters make a huge difference to the spread of the virus.

Hannah A. Bullock/AP This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows SARS-CoV-2 virus particles which cause Covid-19.

What does that mean for hospitalisations and deaths?

This is the big question. Data from South Africa suggest the variant is more transmissible, but not necessarily more severe.

Indeed, while there has been a huge increase in case numbers in South Africa, deaths have not followed. This may be because of a lag. People don’t die the day they’re diagnosed with Covid, but it’s more likely something else is at play.

One suggestion is that fewer people are dying because a large proportion of the population has already had Covid-19 and has some immunity.

This is why it’s really hard to compare the severity of variants. There are so many things to take into account.

“For example; vaccine type/timing, boosters, previous infections, matched cohorts (for example, age), better Covid-19 drugs, early diagnosis and season all impact on how the disease presents – it is not easy to disentangle all these factors,” Professor Mike Bunce of Environmental Science and Research (ESR) said.

And there are crucial differences between the UK, for example, and New Zealand.

While we have more people double dosed, our collective immunity is lower than that of the UK. They’ve rolled out more boosters and the sheer number of infections will mean they are more protected.

What’s more, it kind of becomes a numbers game. It may be that Omicron is less severe, yes, but as US outlet Vox puts it, it may be “what omicron lacks in severity, it makes up in transmission”.

So it could be that an individual person may be less likely to get severely ill but there are so many infected people the outcomes for the entire population is worse.

The Plank assessment does include estimates around hospitalisation numbers based on a study by Daniel Herrera-Esposito and Gustavo de los Campos.

The work suggests, for example, in the low escape scenario, with all over 45s boosted, hospital admissions could peak at about 500 daily.

“In reality, our hospitals couldn’t cope with this level of demand, and we’d be forced to take action to prevent this from happening,” Plank said.

But for the reasons noted above, there are massive caveats around this. He notes “the reduction in severity relative to Delta could scale these curves down”.