Covid-19: The NSW Omicron outbreak is not what you think

On Wednesday, January 5, NSW saw 35,000 Covid-19 cases. There were 1491 in hospital. Of those, 119 were in ICU and 32 needed to be ventilated.

The explosion in cases is staggering. The health system is stressed and Premier Dominic Perrottet has suggested both hospitalisations and cases will rise for the coming weeks, before dropping off.

This would mirror what South Africa saw - a short (very) sharp hike followed by a steep fall.

As NSW has comparable vaccination rates and had, until recently, a relatively scarce number of infections, it has been regularly cited as the place to look to see what an Omicron outbreak would look like in Aotearoa.

But the reality is probably much messier.

What’s going on in NSW then?

NSW Health typically provides daily tallies of cases, hospital totals, ICU totals and the number of people requiring ventilation.

There’s no regular breakdown of hospitalisations, however, via variant or vaccination status.

This week, NSW Health did release a statement which suggested 74 per cent of ICU admissions since mid-December were for Delta.

The majority of people in ICU with Delta - 62 per cent - were not vaccinated or had only received a single dose, the statement said.

STUFF There are 10 ingredients in the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine. A microchip is not one of them.

There are also no official statistics on how many people are in hospital ‘with Covid’ or ‘because of Covid’.

Earlier this week, The Daily Telegraph quoted NSW Minister Brad Hazzard saying: “Interestingly though, in the early sampling of figures, a reasonable proportion of cases being classified as Covid hospitalisations are actually people with other reasons for admission.”

This has been called ‘incidental Covid’ - that is there are people in hospital primarily for other conditions, but test positive for the virus.

Some reports suggested that number could be close to 50 per cent. Data journalist Juliette O’Brien posted online saying doctors from major NSW hospitals told her the true number was closer to 20 to 25 per cent.

What can we take from NSW?

Well, if you’re interested in what case numbers would be like in New Zealand if Omicron took hold, NSW isn’t a terrible place to look.

It’s very likely that almost all infections in NSW are now Omicron, Physics Professor Michael Fuhrer told me.

Left unchecked, New Zealand would probably see comparable case numbers. That said it’s probably fair to assume the government would introduce additional restrictions in an attempt to slow down astronomical case hikes.

But, as Fuhrer says, if New Zealanders are looking at NSW in an attempt to understand how severe Omicron is, that's when it gets murky.

Firstly there’s a lag of a week or two from when someone gets Covid to when they end up in hospital. I’m sure you know that by now though.

The real messy part in NSW is: have people ended up in hospital with Omicron or Delta?

Didn’t you just say it’s 74 per cent?

OK. So the precise quote from NSW Health is this: “Among patients in NSW ICUs where the variant is known, since December 16 around 74 per cent of patients are known to have the Delta variant.”

So there’s a few things here. First, it’s only ICU data. Second, why did NSW health authorities pick December 16?

That’s only a week or so after Omicron started to visibly affect the overall case numbers in NSW; and the Omicron wave started with a superspreader event among young people in a nightclub.

Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images People queue at the St Vincent's Bondi Beach COVID-19 drive through testing clinic on December 17, 2021.

Chris Billington from the University of Melbourne, who provides a wide range of Covid models, says: “This demographic wouldn't lead to much ICU admission, so it's unsurprising if near the start of the period ‘since Dec 16th’ there were practically no Omicron cases admitted to ICU regardless of the relative severity of the variants.”

What’s more there’s the lag. “So there's just no time at the start of the period for ICU admissions to be anything but Delta, even ignoring the demographics.”

And as Prof Tony Blakely points out, that 74 per cent number is since December 16. What’s happening now? Surely, it’s 50 per cent or more in ICU for Omicron now due to sheer weight of numbers, he suggests.

I asked NSW Health to provide more up-to-date data. There was no reply.

I’d forgotten about Delta!

There appears to be a misconception that Omicron’s arrival means Delta simply disappeared. That’s not true. Omicron may well ultimately displace Delta, but that hasn’t happened yet. Delta is still out there, it’s nasty and can make people very sick.

NSW recorded its first community Omicron case at the start of December. At that time, as Fuhrer points out, Covid case numbers were already on the rise in Greater Sydney.

In comments on Twitter this week, he outlined a possible scenario where NSW was in the midst of a Delta surge when Omicron arrived. He suggested it may have been possible that Delta cases continued to grow and now account for a “significant fraction” of hospitalisations and ICU patients.

His reasoning? Modelling at the time suggested that by the end of November the R number in Greater Sydney was above 1. A week later it had crept up even further.

The R number defines the trajectory of an outbreak. It defines, on average, the number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to. When it’s above 1 case numbers will rise.

Basically, he suggests there could have been two concurrent outbreaks: while Omicron was grabbing all the headlines, Delta was bubbling away and making people really ill.

At first glance this would appear to explain the 74 per cent number - that is why NSW’s ICU beds aren’t necessarily occupied by people with Omicron, but Delta.

There’s always a ‘but’

Yep. It’s never that easy with Covid.

NSW’s health authorities released a report this week that suggested 93 per cent of cases from December 14 to 27 were Omicron. The rest were Delta.

There have been some 46,000 cases over that time period, as Fuhrer points out. So that means only 3200 (or 200 or so a day) would be Delta, suggesting no rise.

At first glance this could appear to sink the ‘it’s really Delta causing all these problems’ narrative.

Rick Rycroft/AP A woman has a swab taken at a drive-through Covid-19 testing clinic at Bondi Beach in Sydney.

But as the report itself suggests there are possible sampling errors which mean those numbers aren’t entirely accurate.

Some have suggested that the testing may have been biased towards Omicron. Health officials may have been doing more testing in the cities where they were most worried about Omicron spreading - hence it looks like there’s a higher proportion of Omicron.

And if NSW is undercounting the sheer number of Omicron cases it has (which it certainly has been), it may also be possible that the state is undercounting the Delta numbers.

No-one knows what’s going on, do they?

To be honest, not really.

Pretty much all the NSW experts I’ve spoken to recently are quite frustrated with the available data.

What can you tell me?

Let’s go back to Fuhrer’s analysis for a moment.

His feeling now is that Delta has (and is) contributing to ICU admissions but probably to a lesser extent than he initially thought.

“I suspect that the reality is in between my Delta completely dominating ICU scenario, and the Omicron-is-everything scenario,” he wrote.

But could Delta still cause problems even if it only accounts for a relatively small proportion of cases? Blakely said yes and even shared a number of calculations to illustrate how that would work.

For some context, yes, Omicron is putting major strain on hospitals, despite a range of studies that have emerged in recent weeks suggesting the variant is significantly milder.

In the UK, for instance, the number of patients requiring ventilation has been steady for months, despite the increase in the proportion of positive cases with Omicron.

Blakely says (with a range of caveats) based on international data that the chances of a person being admitted to ICU with Omicron would appear to range from about 5 per cent to 10 per cent of those with Delta.

So, he suggests if 7 per cent of infections were Delta and the rest were Omicron on, say, December 20, the proportion of Omicron patients that would end up in ICU would be somewhere between 39 and 57 per cent.

(These percentages fall even further if you factor in Omicron sending people to ICU for a shorter amount of time.)

This illustrates a few things: Delta is bloody awful and even though Omicron is milder, it can still cause problems as case numbers skyrocket.

And when you do the maths (well, when Blakely does them) the burden Delta can put on NSW’s ICU beds lasts much longer than what you’d think.

This strange dynamic would shift though once the proportion of Omicron cases hits 98 per cent. Then the majority of cases in ICU will certainly skew towards Omicron.

Fuhrer says: “At 35,000 cases today in NSW, Omicron must be nearing Tony's 98 per cent level (hard to imagine much more than 700 Delta cases/day), so we should be seeing the crossover to Omicron dominating ICU numbers in the coming days.”

What can I take from that?

It may well be easier to think of the NSW Covid outbreak since Omicron arrived like this.

Part 1: There’s two co-stars, Omicron and Delta, battling it out for supremacy. We’re not entirely sure, though, just how much screen time Delta managed to grab.

Part 2: Delta is killed off and Omicron takes the lead on its own.

It’s probably reasonable, as suggested above, to assume we’re at or around a point now where new hospitalisations, deaths and ICU admissions are Omicron. But again, there are no guarantees.

This is what Part 2 looks like, and it may well offer a clearer picture of what would happen in New Zealand if Omicron took hold.

When does this end for NSW?

Blakely suspects the true number of Omicron cases in NSW on any given day is likely closer to 200,000; he and other epidemiologists expect cases to peak in coming weeks.

On this point Fuhrer agrees. “Omicron infections will cause the peak - once enough people have been infected that there aren't enough susceptible people to sustain the outbreak, then Omicron infections will collapse, and so will Delta along with it.”

Then it really comes down to a numbers game - just how sick will Omicron make people.

We know Omicron is milder. But will it be mild enough in NSW?

Things may end up being (relatively) OK. Fuhrer points to data from Denmark that shows that of 56,125 Omicron cases a handful ended up in ICU. There is a caveat here though - Denmark is much further along in its booster roll-out than both NSW and New Zealand.

And of course, there’s still the chance that the sheer number of cases condensed into such a short period could be potentially disastrous, he says.

“The [case] peak is going to be 20 to 40 times higher than the Delta peak… so it better be 20-40 times milder,” Fuhrer says.

What does this all mean for us?

Here in New Zealand, we’d ideally like to look overseas and go: “There, that’s what an Omicron outbreak would look like”.

We had hoped NSW would tell that story. It’s a much better comp than say, Ireland or Denmark, who have an extra layer of immunity from the sheer number of cases they’ve had since the pandemic began.

Since moving to the traffic light system, New Zealand has very much managed to keep Covid-19 under control.

According to Billington’s modelling, the R number in both New Zealand and Auckland is well below 1.

As I outlined above NSW was seeing Delta case numbers grow before Omicron arrived. Yes, we have Delta cases. The good news is here’s no indication they are growing.

This is pretty obvious, but you’re much better facing into Omicron with dwindling Delta case numbers.

The big ask for New Zealand is this: Will we be able to keep Delta in check until we vaccinate children and offer boosters to as many people as possible?

Can we keep Delta’s R number below 1 before Omicron breaks in?

Anything else?

Yeah, maybe.

South Australia will likely be seeing an almost undiluted Omicron outbreak. It has good vaccination rates - 92 per cent of eligible people have had their first dose.

On Wednesday there were more than 3000 new cases. There are 25 people in the hospital and 12 in the ICU. One is on a ventilator.