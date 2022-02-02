Covid-19 in 13 charts: Omicron is coming, get boosted

Dr Ashley Bloomfield says both types, BA.1 and BA.2 of the Omicron variant were first detected at the country's border.

It’s a hoary old cliché, but what a difference a week makes.

Last Wednesday, daily Covid-19 case numbers were at a near-low since the beginning of the Delta outbreak last August.

Now the country is recording numbers of daily new cases not seen since early December 2021, just past Delta’s peak, and in an environment with far looser restrictions.

Near-elimination of Delta means New Zealand may fare better than some Australian states as Omicron takes hold – though there’s plenty to criticise too: slow access to rapid antigen testing, PCR testing capacity, and a late start to children’s vaccination, for example.

Vaccination, along with the Government’s increasingly tenuous border policies, remains our chief frontline defence.

How are things looking as we enter the storm?

Firstly, a situation report. Cases are climbing rapidly but not exponentially (yet).

It’s been a long time since these weekly updates focused on case numbers, but they are newly important again, for a couple of reasons.

Firstly, if the growth in cases isn’t controlled to a certain extent, we risk straining not just the health system but all kinds of systems and structures we rely on in everyday life: transportation, education, supply chains.

Everyone’s encouraged to get their booster shots when eligible, to help battle the Omicron outbreak.

Secondly, although a combination of high vaccination rates and Omicron’s lower severity should protect most people from serious illness, even a small fraction of a very large number of cases could see hundreds of people hospitalised.

Right now, hospitalisation rates are at their lowest since the beginning of last year’s Delta outbreak, even as case numbers start spiralling upwards again.

Bear in mind, though, that hospitalisations tend to lag case numbers by a week or so. The next fortnight of data will provide a better idea of the effect hundreds, if not thousands, of new cases each day will have on these rates.

The rates in the table below, first published by Stuff earlier this week, offer a broad idea of the rates of hospitalisation, by age group, that we might expect in the coming weeks as Omicron cases rise.

These rates are modelled on data from overseas and are illustrative – they don’t account for your individual risk.

Those figures demonstrate the dramatic effect vaccines – particularly booster doses – have on hospitalisation rates, even with a strain that seems to be much less dangerous than Delta (which hasn’t completely disappeared, by the way).

So let’s turn to vaccination rates.

Just over 1.36 million people have now had a booster dose – equivalent to 33.3 per cent of the 12+ population and 35.6 per cent of those aged 18+ (boosters aren’t available yet for those younger than 18).

That’s likely to get a huge bump in the next week, after the Government shortened the gap between a second dose and a booster from four months to three months.

About 1 million people who were due to receive their booster dose sometime during February can now get it from this Friday, meaning about three-quarters of the 12+ population will be eligible to be boosted by the end of this week – or about 83 per cent of the 18+ population.

The change to three months may help to iron out some of the regional and ethnic disparities that Stuff reported on in last week’s update.

At the moment, the district health boards (DHBs) that led the way for first and second doses are out in front again for boosters, because more of their populations are eligible.

Here’s that same data on a map – the South Island is currently a long way ahead of most of the north.

It’s the same story when the data is broken down by ethnicity. The lag for Māori and Pasifika populations is a by-product of a slow start for both groups, due to an early lack of outreach services and a younger age structure.

Sadly, the disparities for children in different regions and broad ethnic groups have only got worse.

In just a few weeks, Auckland and Capital and Coast DHBs have managed to inoculate half of their 5 to 11-year-old populations. That’s nearly three times the current rate in Northland, where 18 per cent of that age group have been vaccinated.

Even the best-performing DHBs have been slow to reach tamariki Māori and Pasifika children, as term 1 of school begins.

The Health Ministry is still not publishing booster rates at the most detailed, suburb-by-suburb level, but double-dose rates are continuing to creep up. As an increasing number of SA2 units (similar to suburbs) achieve a double-dose rate of 95 percent or more, the areas with low rates are starting to really stick out.

Inland Bay of Plenty and the Far North still have areas with double-dose rates of less than 70 per cent.

Zooming in on Auckland, only a handful of suburbs are yet to hit the 95+ per cent mark.

You can search for your area’s rates below.