Omicron NZ: Explaining Covid-19 modelling and why it's so contentious

Daily case numbers, hospitalisations and deaths may not be what they seem once Omicron case numbers surge.

Some 50,000 infections by Waitangi Weekend, thousands of deaths... Is there something up with Covid modelling? Well, that depends on what you think it is. Keith Lynch explains.

In mid-December, UK media reported between 600 and 6000 people could die every day with Omicron. These numbers prompted some scientists to urge Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Government to immediately introduce more stringent public health measures.

The government rejected this advice; instead sticking with light-touch restrictions (their so-called Plan B) and while infections skyrocketed the number of deaths never reached those levels.

The fallout was inevitable. Modellers were accused of scaremongering. Those modellers defended their work.

In recent interviews Prof Graham Medley, a member of the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE) went to great lengths to make clear that models were not predictions.

“We cannot quantitatively predict what’s going to happen,” he said in one. “Our job is to provide the envelope of possibilities from the best to the worst, and then to give some indication to policymakers about that uncertainty, and about what factors drive that uncertainty.”

The situation was not helped, SAGE member Prof John Edmunds, told The Independent by media focusing on the most shocking numbers - the worst-case scenarios that, in reality, would never eventuate because that would never be allowed.

A critique by Michael Simmons of The Spectator was simple: modelling has real-world consequences. He wrote in a recent piece: “If the SAGE summer reopening scenarios had been believed (as they were by [Labour leader] Keir Starmer) lockdown could have been extended – with all the social and economic damage that would entail.” UK modellers suggested 100,000 daily cases were “almost certain” last summer. That did not eventuate.

Aotearoa is no stranger to Covid-19 modelling controversies.

KATHRYN GEORGE/Stuff What is Covid modelling, and why is it so contentious?

Most recently, international modelling that suggested New Zealand could face 50,000 daily infections (not confirmed cases) by Waitangi Weekend was widely publicised. That modelling had problems, as Auckland University statistician Thomas Lumley explained. Covid modeller Rodney Jones also told RNZ that it simply wasn’t anchored to New Zealand’s reality.

Yet, the 50,000 number understandably grabbed the public’s attention. And why not? It was a memorable headline, a nice round number, something to talk about with friends. Even Professor Michael Plank was asked: ‘Why aren’t we seeing 50,000 cases by now?’ upon the release of new Omicron modelling by his team this week.

“It does create a perception that these modellers just produce crazy numbers all the time. And, you know, we just can't take them seriously at all. That’s been a bit frustrating,” he told me.

It’s hard to be sure what the public makes of Covid modelling in early 2022.

Perhaps some New Zealanders look at the outcomes of Covid-19 models as if they suggest pre-ordained fates.

Maybe some New Zealanders think every policy decision is entirely guided by modelling.

It’s true that early research by University of Auckland's Te Pūnaha Matatini which suggested tens of thousands of Kiwis could die from Covid helped inform the government’s initial decision to shut the borders and stamp out the virus in early 2020.

It’s also true that at a 1pm press conference in September last year, Professor Shaun Hendy - flanked by Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield - warned that 7000 people could die in a single year (in a particular scenario, mind).

Matt Dunham/AP The British government have asked people to return to working in offices starting Monday as they ease coronavirus restrictions. Prof Shaun Hendy joined Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield for the 1pm press conference.

But in October, Hendy and a range of other public health experts called for a Level 4 ‘circuit breaker’ - advice the government did not follow.

Let’s start with the basics. What are Covid models?

How about we start with an old aphorism generally attributed to the statistician George Box.

“All models are wrong. But some of them are useful.”

I asked Plank about this. “All models are simplifications of reality. So in that sense, you know, yes, they are all wrong, because they don't try to capture every last detail of what's going on,” he said.

That’s fine by the way. It’d be impossible to model every eventuality. Covid models are not predictions or guarantees. They typically offer a range of scenarios based on underlying assumptions.

The assumptions are the building blocks of the model and not just plucked out of the air. A model released by Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa – a group that includes Plank and Hendy - this week leans on widely respected UK data.

There’s an assumption that a concurrent Delta outbreak will not take place. There’s also assumptions encapsulating how severe Omicron is.

Assumptions like this are a touch more subjective as there are a range of studies exploring Omicron’s severity. So how do modellers decide on the data to include?

“It's partly to do with the biases of the people doing the modelling,” Plank said.

The key, he said, is to be as transparent as possible, acknowledging that models are based on evidence at a particular point in time. And that data could evolve.

“We write down where we got the data from and what the assumptions are, so that it's contestable.”

Indeed, I shared the model with number of overseas infectious disease experts. One said severity estimates may be a touch high. But another said they could be low, given New Zealand has very little immunity from previous infections.

You can read the full model below by the way.

OK. So they're not predictions?

Let’s go back then to another Covid model, this one from March 2020. It suggested that 80,000 deaths were possible in New Zealand.

There was no way 80,000 were going to die. But modellers didn’t say that was going to happen. No, they said - based on a range of assumptions - that tens of thousands of people could die if New Zealand did nothing, based on what they knew at the time. (They also said there was great uncertainty around all this).

Of course, we were always going to do something. Even if the government inexplicably did zilch, people are hardly going to live their normal lives while hundreds of people died of a brand-new virus daily.

Plank saw this as an example of modelling sounding the alarm, an illustration of a model being used to inform a smart policy decision.

“If you didn't do that [modelling], you really wouldn't have any idea as to what could be coming. And so that would be quite dangerous. If we didn't have a sense of how much of the threat that the virus posed, you know, would we have gone into lockdown when we did?”

A question worth asking here is: what if the modelling had only suggested 40,000 or even 10,000 would die if the government did nothing? Would that have made any real difference to what the policy decisions the government enacted in the end?

Another British scientist made the point that modellers are generally asked to model in times of crisis and great uncertainty – like when Omicron hit UK shores. Therefore, it’s hardly a surprise the models are somewhat limited.

Which brings us to the fact the public often latch on to precise numbers as a prophecy of what’s to come, as Professor Paul Hunter of the University of East Anglia told me.

Jones said the same - people may well view modelling as an escape from uncertainty in periods of crisis.

Auckland modeller Dion O’Neale added it may well be that some people think a model has to precisely outline the correct numbers on every single day to be correct.

His key takeaway from this week’s modelling wasn’t that there would be a particular number of cases at a particular point in time. Yes, that may be how media - including Stuff - reported on the data but the real takeaway, for O’Neale, was that the necessity to boost a high proportion of cases before Omicron ramps up.

This is akin to thinking modelling as a something to guide decision-making, not a guarantee of what’s to come.

But the big numbers are so much more interesting!

I hear you... and this lands us on the issue of how models are reported on. In the UK, Hunter said, the news media (and sometimes modellers themselves) highlight the worst case scenarios. We’ve certainly seen reporting focused on more pessimistic outcomes in New Zealand.

Sometimes it’s very much necessary for modellers to focus on the worst case scenario, he said. If public health officials, for instance, wants to know how many hospital beds to keep free, the modellers better not offer up an underestimate or a heap of people could die.

“The worst thing for me,” Medley said in a recent interview, “would be for the government to turn round to me and say, ‘you didn’t tell me it could be as bad as this’. But the consequence of that is that the top level of whatever we do is always worse than what actually happens – by design. It has to be.”

What happens after that though, as Hunter put it, was people look back at the model and think: “well, they (the modellers) got that wrong.”

Let’s just linger on that point – modelling focused on the worst case scenario.

In his critique for The Spectator, Simmons asked if the biggest issue with Sage modelling was that modelling did not attempt to take into account what individuals do because of Covid risk.

This, he suggested, would make the outcomes of that modelling more pessimistic.

“Sage presents this as a neutral decision (it does ‘not attempt to predict how individuals will change their behaviour’) but that is incorrect. The scenarios instead suggest to policymakers that people will not change their behaviour at all.”

The thing is that even if the government does nothing, people will. This is what played out in the UK over Christmas where modelling did not attempt to predict how people would react to Omicron.

But many did react, restricting what they did despite there being no formal ‘lockdown’.

There’s a little more to tease out here. As epidemiologist Adam Kurchaski points out, a better than expected reality may well mean some just assume modellers simply overestimated how severe the virus was.

The reality could be a touch more complicated, though. It may well have been fewer people who ended up in hospital or died because people changed their behaviour.

As an aside, the latest New Zealand modelling does not account for “any behavioural changes that may arise dynamically as a result of the epidemic”.

It continues: “If such measures have a substantial impact on transmission, this would be expected to flatten the curve of cases, hospitalisations and deaths.”

(The model does offer up different scenarios with different rates of spread which would account in part for how people behave.)

O’Neale said it’s simply very difficult to factor in how people will act.

Are models political?

A modelling scenario suggesting that ramping up a booster programme is vital is one thing. A model that suggests businesses need to be shut down is entirely different.

This is where modelling gets contentious - when scenarios are used to lobby for stringent public health policies particularly at times of great uncertainty. This is precisely what played out in the UK in December.

This is why Jones believes models and modellers have to be unapproachably apolitical, wholly removed from partisanship. The data, he said, should stand alone, and the public should then interpret it.

His feeling is that throughout the pandemic some modellers have been keen to make policy recommendations based on their work. This erodes public trust.

What’s more, he warns how subconscious bias can skew modelling. These mathematical frameworks are sensitive creatures. Even tiny changes to the inputs can throw up different results. If, for example, someone thinks there should be fewer or more restrictions and unintentionally adopts their assumptions the outcomes can shift dramatically.

“And that may not be deliberate, it may just mean you’re passionate.”

This is how a model becomes part of a ‘Covid narrative’, he said. “If you're not careful, a model can become the vehicle you use to express your views. Globally that’s been the issue.”

There’s also the issue of people picking and choosing models they like to support their world view. People who think Covid is no big deal may well just find the model that suggests the lowest number of deaths and cling to it.

And our politicians? Well, recently both Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and National Party Covid-19 response spokesman Chris Bishop have voiced comparable scepticism about modelling. Hipkins compared modelling to weather forecasting, telling NewstalkZB: “Some nights they say it's going to rain tomorrow, and it turns out being a nice sunny day.”

That said, the two of them said modelling was useful - better than having nothing at all.

Are models still useful then?

It’s fair to ask: if models offer up a range of scenarios with considerable uncertainty, just how useful are they at this point in time?

In an interview with Stuff this week, University of Otago (Wellington) epidemiologist Professor Nick Wilson said looking at comparable countries overseas may offer up better results in early 2022.

On this point Plank said: “There’s only so far that international comparisons can take you, because different places do have different circumstances.” We all know we have uniquely vulnerable populations in South Auckland.

I asked the Ministry of Health and the Covid-19 Group within the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet (DPMC) to explain what they use modelling for. They told me recent modelling helped inform the Reconnecting New Zealand plan, they said it helps inform planning for beds, testings, preparing workforces. District health boards used the data to plan locally.

They both said modelling was limitations, and they also factor in a range of other sources – like experiences from other countries overseas.

This, to be clear, this echoes what Covid-19 Modelling Aotearoa say on their website. They’re fairly blunt about all this stuff: “A model on its own can’t tell you what to do, but it can help weigh up the pros and cons of alternative options.”