Covid-19 in 12 charts as cases and hospitalisations take off

Daily Covid-19 case numbers and hospitalisations are at record highs – and they show that booster doses are the best protection against Covid-19. Reporter Steve Walton and data journalist Kate Newton report.

Last week, you might have heard of a friend of a friend who had Covid-19.

This week, the person with the virus is just as likely to be you.

Since last Wednesday, daily new cases have increased seven-fold and hospitalisations have more than doubled, thanks to the incredible infectiousness of the Omicron variant.

New Zealand now has more than 120,000 active cases – and 22,000 of them were reported on Wednesday. There are now 405 people in hospital with Covid-19, 10 of them in ICU.

The steep upward track of hospitalisations is not good news for New Zealand’s limited supply of hospital beds and the overworked staff attending them. Hospitalisations tend to lag case numbers (because it can take a few days for someone’s illness to get bad enough to require that level of treatment), so expect that number to keep rising.

The good news is that the overall proportion of people needing hospital care remains extremely low. It’s hovered between 0.3 per cent and 0.8 per cent over the last month. As of today, it’s sitting at 0.4 per cent of all cases.

Since last week, the Health Ministry has begun providing case numbers and hospitalisations not just by those who are unvaccinated and vaccinated, but broken down by two versus three doses.

Of all the groups, those who have had no doses of Covid-19 vaccine have the highest hospitalisation rates, regardless of whether you include all cases since August last year (when Delta emerged) or since late January this year (when Omicron became dominant).

Over the past month, the hospitalisation rate for unvaccinated Covid-19 cases has been 2.2 per cent, far higher than the hospitalisation rate for double-jabbed cases, which is just 0.6 per cent.

The chance of ending up in hospital is even lower if you are boosted. Only 0.4 per cent of all cases who are boosted have required hospital-level care.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF Testing via PCR swabs has been overwhelmed by the surge in cases.

A booster dose also seems to be having a protective effect against infection in the first place. Of the 4.2 million people aged 12 or older in New Zealand, 57 per cent have been boosted, but only make up 28 per cent of cases in this ‘adult’ age group.

Conversely, just 1.4 per cent of those aged 12 or older remain unvaccinated, but they make up 3.4 per cent of cases in this age group – double their proportion in the population.

Areas with low children’s vaccination rates fail to make progress

Meanwhile, vaccination efforts remain focused on getting first and second doses to children and boosters to adults.

Of an estimated 476,000 children aged 5-11, 243,000 of them, or about 51 per cent, have now had their first dose of the paediatric vaccine.

Many are not yet eligible for the second dose and only 3718 have been given it – meaning less than one per cent of the child population is double-jabbed.

Since last week, the Health Ministry has begun releasing vaccination data for children that is broken down geographically into small settlements and suburbs.

While some areas are making progress in leaps and bounds, others have made no progress at all last week – many of them areas that were lagging already.

SCOTT HAMMOND/STUFF The Marfell family including Nina, 9, and Guy 7 were vaccinated in January.

Over the past week, the area with the largest jump in first dose vaccination rates for children was Burnham Camp in Canterbury. It is a small settlement just outside Christchurch’s city limits. Rates there jumped 17 per cent, from 41 to 58 per cent.

Other areas that saw large jumps over the seven days were Benhar-Stirling, near Balclutha in Otago, and Ilam University, a suburb in west Christchurch.

You can search for the vaccination rates in your area using the table below.

At a district health board (DHB) level, Capital and Coast, Hutt Valley and Auckland are the only DHBs where more than 60 per cent of children have had their first jab.

Meanwhile, the DHB with the lowest child vaccination rate is still Northland, with an overall rate of 31 per cent.

Boosters

Capital and Coast DHB is leading the roll-out of adult boosters, with 72.9 per cent of its 18+ population now boosted – well beyond the next most-boosted DHB.

The slowest rollouts are in Northland and Tairāwhiti, where rates are less than 55 per cent.

The largest jump in booster rates during the past week was in Canterbury.

Its uptake increased by 5.8 percentage points – taking the region to a booster uptake rate of 66.5 per cent for the 18+ population.

There are still large ethnic disparities in booster rates, as the chart below shows.

Overall, 2.3 million booster doses have now been administered. As mentioned above, this means 56.8 per cent of the 12+ population have had one. (Boosters are only available to those who aged 18+).

You can search for adult vaccination rates for your area in this table.