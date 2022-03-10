Explainer: Why do we pay so much for our groceries in New Zealand?

Grocery prices are more expensive than ever in New Zealand, but why?

New Zealand produces enough food to feed 40 million people a year – so why are we paying so much at the checkout?

Annual food prices increased by the highest amount in more than a decade with a 5.9 per cent increase from January 2021 to January 2022, according to Stats NZ.

There are a number of reasons food is expensive the New Zealand Food & Grocery Council said, including the supermarket duopoly, how much we export, and our position at the bottom of the world.

The supermarket duopoly

The supermarket duopoly survived the Commerce Commission’s long-awaited market study on supermarket chains, which was released on Tuesday.

The commission estimated Countdown-owner Woolworths NZ and Foodstuffs, which owns the Pak ’n Save, New World and Four Square brands, were making about $430 million a year in excess profits.

It said New Zealand had the fifth most-expensive food prices among 38 countries in the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

Food & Grocery Council chief executive Katherine Rich said the supermarket duopoly had a choke hold on food prices.

“This plays a significant factor because of the lack of competition in the market,” Rich said.

In its report the commission backed away from recommending it splits up the two main supermarket brands – but said the best way to keep prices down was if a third supermarket chain entered the market for further competition.

It recommended a grocery regulator be set up to police a mandatory code of conduct for the industry, along with industry practices on deals with suppliers, promotional pricing and loyalty schemes.

It also proposed prohibiting supermarkets placing restrictive covenants on land and exclusivity covenants in leases that prevented rivals from developing stores.

Exporting

New Zealand produces a lot of food, enough to feed 40 million people.

But we don't have 40 million mouths to feed, so it gets exported, mainly to pacific nations and Asia.

“As our exports, particularly dairy products and meat, fetch higher prices (many of them are at record levels) so the pressure goes on we have to pay for them,” Rich said.

New Zealand exported $16 billion of dairy, $3.7b of beef and $3.9b of sheep meat a year.

“This is because the price for the raw materials is the same at the farm gate, no matter where they are being sold.”

New Zealanders get to eat about 13 per cent of the beef produced here.

As a result, global markets set the price in New Zealand, to make it profitable for local producers to sell their foods domestically.

Export prices have been blamed for setting red meat prices in New Zealand with prices rising between 12 and 31 per cent in the last decade.

One kilogram of beef mince has climbed from $12.05 in June 2011 to $16.03 in June last year, and a kilogram of lamb chops has risen from $15.60 to $18.65.

Being at the bottom of the globe

Even the location of the country has an impacted on grocery prices.

“Because we are a long way away at the bottom of the world, the cost of importing products is high, and as the price of oil increases so do prices,” Rich said.

A supply shortage of ships and containers worldwide due to consumer demand since the pandemic began had driven up freight costs, with the cost of shipping goods to New Zealand increased by 500 per cent in the past year.

“Which in turn have to be passed on in the cost of goods,” Rich said.

And our size

Everyone roots for the underdog, but in this case the underdog is being overcharged.

“Because we have such a small population and a small market, our economies of scale mean our goods often cost more to produce,” Rich said.

Compared with countries we like to compare ourselves with, such as Australia, Britain and the United States that have much bigger populations, they can produce more for less because they have larger production runs.

The global cost of ingredients

The cost of ingredients globally also affect how much we pay for groceries, even if we are tiny and at the bottom of the world.

Bad weather, diseases, and wars, such as the one in Ukraine, all impact how much food costs around the globe.

According to the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations’ food price index, the international prices of a basket of food commodities in February had reached an all-time high.

The February rise was led by large increases in vegetable oil and dairy prices. Cereals and meat prices were also up, while the sugar price sub-index fell for the third consecutive month.

Vegetable oil prices were at an all-time high, as international palm oil prices increased for the second consecutive month due to the sustained global import demand that coincided with reduced export availabilities from Indonesia, the world’s leading palm oil exporter.

So, can we expect food prices to drop soon?

“It could but a lot needs to change,” Rich said.

The Commerce Commissions' market study is a step in the right direction, but action needs to be taken.

“The easing of global freight prices and other inflationary pressures would make a difference, as would greater supermarket competition,” she said.