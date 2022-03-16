Covid-19: The places where the Omicron outbreak is just getting started

Chris Hipkins announces the self-isolation time for cases and household contacts will be cut to seven days, from 10. (First published March 9, 2022)

It’s easy to think that with upwards of 20,000 new cases a day, Covid-19 must be rampant throughout the country.

There have now been more than 400,000 cases of the virus recorded in New Zealand since the start of the pandemic, the vast majority of those in the last two months.

That means close to 8 per cent of the total population has now had the virus – and half of those cases are currently active.

But the impact of Omicron is not being felt equally around the country.

The newest additions to this weekly update show where Covid-19 is hitting hard at the moment, and where it’s about to hit next.

This first chart shows daily active cases of Covid-19 in each district health board’s population, as a percentage of that area’s population.

It’s clear that even in Auckland, cases have been unevenly distributed. Counties Manukau has borne – and continues to bear – the brunt of the Omicron outbreak, even as cases start to taper off.

Active cases remain high in both Counties Manukau and Auckland DHBs. Areas where the percentage of active cases is on the rise include Tairāwhiti (which encompasses Gisborne and East Cape), Bay of Plenty and Hutt Valley; and to a lesser extent, Lakes and Capital & Coast.

The second chart shows new cases of Covid each day in every DHB, by percentage of that area’s population. This helps to show where the virus is likely to peak next.

Again, new cases are high in Tairāwhiti, along with Hawke’s Bay and Hutt Valley.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Restaurant owner Gnana Sivasubramanian gets his booster shot at Hamilton’s Fairfield Pharmacy, alongside his six-year-old son, Kaniyan Gnana Prakash.

Booster doses are slow everywhere

The rise in both active and new cases in Tairāwhiti is especially bad news for that area, which has one of the most remote, vulnerable populations in the country – with many people a long way from medical help – and one of the lowest take-ups for booster doses (partly because of the remote nature of the area).

Nationally, booster dose rates are plateauing, big time. Only about 5000 booster doses are being given each day at the moment, down from 30,000 a day a few weeks ago.

A total of 2,528,179 booster doses have been given, equivalent to 66 per cent of the 18+ population (using the Health Ministry population estimates) or 63.7 per cent of the 18+ population (using Stats NZ population estimates).

The prevalence of Covid cases may explain the dampened demand for boosters – either because people are household contacts and isolating (so can’t get out to get their booster), or because they caught Covid before they could get a booster (there’s a stand-down period of three months if you contract Covid before you can get a booster – essentially because the infection acts as a natural immunity boost).

About 190,000 people who’d had two doses of vaccine but not their booster have had Covid-19 since late January – taking them out of booster contention until the end of April at the earliest.

It’s also possible that with Covid-19 sweeping through communities, some people (incorrectly) perceive that it’s too late to bother with a booster.

Either way, the slow-down has been across all ethnicities – not good news for Māori and Pasifika people who already have significantly lower booster rates than the rest of the population.

A similar pattern is emerging for children’s first doses, with now just a few hundred being delivered nationally each day. There has been a huge number of cases in the 0 to 9 and 10 to 19 age groups, which is likely to have hampered efforts to reach this population.

Like booster doses, there is a stand-down period between infection and vaccination, though it is shorter – only four weeks instead of three months.

Slow case growth in older age groups

Age is one of the biggest predictors of severe disease and death from Covid-19.

Of the 141 deaths the Health Ministry has reported to date, 103 (73 per cent) have been in those aged 60 or older.

As hospitalisations grow, deaths are also likely to increase.

The good news is that booster rates for those aged 65 or over are closing in on 90 percent, reducing the likelihood of both infection in the first place and serious illness.

It seems to be working: Covid-19 is so far largely staying out of the oldest age groups, with less than 1 per cent of daily cases recorded in those aged 80 or older.

However, eight of the 24 new deaths reported on Wednesday were in rest home residents.

And after spreading rapidly through the youngest populations, there is a small but steady rise in the proportion of cases in the middle age groups – those aged in their 40s, 50s and 60s.

You can explore suburb-by-suburb vaccination data for your area in the tables below.