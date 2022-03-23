Omicron NZ: You've been vaccinated and had Covid. You've got 'hybrid immunity' - what does that mean?

Basically the data is now a muddle. We said it would be.

You’ve been vaccinated and caught Omicron. Is your pandemic over? Are you ‘super-immune?’ Not quite. Keith Lynch explains ‘hybrid immunity’.

So you’ve had two doses of the vaccine, and then you’ve had Covid. Or you’ve had three doses and then been hit by the ‘rona’.

What you probably want to know is: How much protection will that infection add? And how long will it last? Can I now just get on with life?

For two years we’ve had almost no Covid. But now, after hundreds of thousands of infections we probably need to know: will all these infections do us any good? Is there any upside to this wave at all? Will all that Covid contribute to the pool of collective immunity that has held up relatively well thus far against Omicron?

Well, yes. It should do, in the short term at least. The Government would not be planning to ease restrictions (and would not have opened the borders), if we were less protected than we were at the start of 2022, would it?

Now, it’s probably not a good idea to seek out an Omicron infection, particularly when there are 1000 people in hospital, but this virus is not going to disappear. It’s now likely almost all of us are going to catch it at some point.

So what do all these breakthrough infections mean on an individual level? Well, that’s complicated. The immune system is an intricate beast, and our protection against Covid-19 is not a zero-sum game.

Repeated exposure to the vaccine, or indeed the virus, theoretically helps the immune system to improve, to become more refined and better able to beat off a pesky intruder like Covid-19.

This is akin to studying a complicated subject, Dr Nikki Moreland, an Associate Professor in Infection and Immunity at the University of Auckland, tells me.

When you read something the first time around, you kind of know what’s going on. You read it again and your understanding improves. Then you read it for a third time, and you really get it.

We haven’t really talked much about natural, or infection-acquired immunity, here in Aotearoa. Before Omicron tore through the population, very few New Zealanders had had their immune system roused by actual infection.

There is, of course, a wide range of evidence that shows natural immunity exists. A UK study of healthcare workers much earlier in the pandemic found a comparable level of protection from infection and vaccination for at least a few months. Countries like Ireland, for example, acknowledged this in their equivalent of vaccine passes and allowed those recently recovered from the virus to access bars and so forth.

Natural immunity was (and is) highly politicised. Some opposed to vaccination say, ‘Hey, there’s no need to get vaccinated, you’ll be immune after having Covid. Much more natural!’

(This is why you’ll hear immunologists use the term disease or infection-induced immunity.)

It’s demonstrably true that being vaccinated BEFORE you catch Covid means you’re much less likely to become severely ill and there is evidence that fully vaccinated people are less likely to develop longer-term symptoms.

Whether vaccination or infection is better is now a moot point, particularly as an incredibly high proportion of the country was vaccinated before Omicron became widespread here.

Getty Images I'm vaccinated and have had Covid. Now what?

What this does mean, though, is a lot of New Zealanders will now have some sort of ‘hybrid immunity’ - again, something much of the rest of the world talked about, but we never gave much thought to. (Some have called this 'super immunity’.)

In a February piece for The Guardian, Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute in California, explained why hybrid immunity should be so effective: “For those who have sustained an infection, their immune response was directed to the whole virus, whereas our vaccines are specific to the spike-protein.

“The result of combining the different immune responses is synergy, more than additive, a powerful and durable protection, 25 to 100 times more antibody response and broader protection against variants of the virus. Note that we do not have the same evidence for the opposite order: vaccination prior to breakthrough infections.”

Indeed, as reported in US publication The Atlantic, hybrid immunity has been “best studied in people who encountered the pathogen before being vaccinated, but now scientists are amassing data on how it works in reverse.”

I asked Topol about this – as New Zealand wants to know. He said: “There is uncertainty around ‘hybrid’ immunity from vaccines after a breakthrough infection with Omicron, which is a common scenario. We know it’s better than vaccines alone, but the durability and extent of protection versus severe illness, hospitalisations and death is uncertain.”

(To be very clear, Topol is talking about vaccination plus infection, not infection alone. A bout of Covid is seemingly less protective than hybrid immunity.)

Now there are all sorts of immunity concoctions: two doses and infection, infection and two doses, three doses, three doses and infection. And it’s important to remember three things here:

Every immune system is different.

Immunity from Omicron won’t necessarily translate 1:1 to the next variant.

There’s a temporal aspect to our Covid immunity – we know our antibodies which fend off infection wane over time.

All these complexities make it silly to say with any sort of certainty: “Yep, you’ve recovered from Omicron, you’re done.”

An asymptomatic infection in a double-vaccinated person may not necessarily result in the immune system kicking in and doing that extra study session on how to beat back the next iteration of Covid-19, whatever that looks like. You may have simply skimmed the ‘Beginner’s Guide to Maths’ textbook when the next exam is, in fact, about complex algebra.

This is why even though two doses and a subsequent infection may well create a ‘hybrid immunity’ that is highly protective, Moreland still recommends getting a booster a few months after having Covid-19 as “infections vary from person to person” and the vaccines are more of a sure bet.

Immunology 101

Now, before we get to what we know about the impacts of an Omicron breakthrough, let’s do a crash course in immunology 101.

The Covid vaccines, and indeed an infection, induce antibodies. Think of these as your first line of defence. They’re ready to roll at the first sign of infection. But that’s not all – the body also makes what’s called B and T cells. We call this cellular immunity.

This response is more robust and long-lasting. The B cells can pump out new antibodies when needed, and T cells kick into action once the virus makes its way past that first line of infection.

We learned last year that Covid-19 antibodies diminish over time. You’ll have seen this described as waning immunity. This is perfectly normal, by the way.

This waning immunity facilitated breakthrough infections in vaccinated people. Omicron is a different beast; the reason why it has spread so widely in a highly vaccinated population is because mutations mean it can more easily bypass our first line of defence – those antibodies.

But remember those T and B cells are still there ready to go. They step up and prevent most vaccinated people getting severely ill after contracting Covid-19.

“Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, the public has widely and mistakenly believed that antibodies provide the bulk of protective immunity, while not recognising the important role of killer T cells,” is how two US immunologists put it in a recent piece in The Conversation.

How the variants fit in

Pre-Omicron, we thought ‘hybrid immunity’ was quite durable.

“Infection-acquired immunity boosted with vaccination remained high more than one year after infection,” one study of health care workers in the UK suggested.

Vaccinated people who also had a breakthrough infection were better protected against catching Omicron than those simply vaccinated, a Japanese preprint has also suggested.

Interestingly, this study also found a longer interval between vaccination and breakthrough infection was favourable for better antibody responses against Omicron.

This touches on why a longer gap between the second and third dose of the vaccine was necessary.

A recent study from the UK, which examined the severity of Omicron, had some interesting findings on ‘hybrid immunity’.

It noted in vaccinated cases, “past infection did not provide additional protection against hospitalisation beyond that afforded by vaccination, but did provide additional protection against death.”

But much of our data on ‘hybrid immunity’ is based on infections with the older variants - Beta, Alpha and Delta, for instance.

I’m sure many of us want to know what kind of protection Omicron provides on top of two, or three doses, of the vaccine as almost all New Zealand’s breakthroughs are BA.1 and BA.2, the vanilla Omicron’s more infectious sister.

To be frank, we’re not entirely sure. But some research has emerged.

So first up, there’s a Danish study that found BA.2 reinfections “are rare but can occur relatively shortly after a BA.1 infection, causing mostly mild disease in unvaccinated young individuals”.

That looks like good news. However another study looked at the effects of breakthrough infections in 128 vaccinated people and how Omicron infections compared to Delta infections.

This one is particularly useful as it acknowledges that many people believe Omicron may be a “harbinger” of the end of this pandemic.

The researchers found Omicron infections induced a more muted antibody response than Delta, possibly because of more asymptomatic or mild infections.

“Thus, immunity from Omicron breakthrough infection may be less durable than breakthrough infection from other variants such as Delta in preventing infection from another, more pathogenic variant, should it emerge in the future.”

Professor Paul Hunter, a microbiologist at the University of East Anglia, says this difference may be to do with the fact that people are much less likely to get severely ill now, partly because of Omicron being somewhat less virulent and partly or even largely because of pre-existing immunity.

“If someone has a mild infection now, they are probably likely to have a mild infection next time.”

Professor Penelope Moore of the University of Witwatersrand in Johannesburg has also studied the impacts of Omicron infection after vaccination.

She tells me researchers saw “excellent antibody cross-reactivity for all variants of concern. I think that the levels of immunity in breakthrough infections will be extremely high. What we don’t yet know is how long these high responses will last.”

Keep in mind here that a lot of the studies looking at hybrid immunity are a touch limited – most focus on antibodies (which are easier to measure) and not necessarily T and B Cells.

It may be that an infection may lead to a broader immune response that stimulates those memory T and B cells, Moreland says.

Hunter puts it this way: “Given that most of us are going to get reinfected with SARS-CoV-2 pretty frequently throughout the rest of our lives, one could argue that we need to stop focusing on infection and just focus on severe disease. Immunity against severe disease is rather more durable, and you get T cell cross immunity from other variants.”

The response to whatever comes next

The big question is, of course, will Covid-19 continue to evolve to entirely evade our immune response? Omicron was a dramatic step forward for the coronavirus and while much of its success is down to evading the immunity induced by the vaccines, inoculation has held up very well against severe illness.

Another recent paper, as Francois Balloux, a professor of computational biology, explained in a Twitter thread, suggests there is limited potential for the virus to escape our immunity in the long term.

He writes: “To clarify, the paper does not imply that SARS-CoV-2 will stop undergoing 'antigenic drift', (ie, constant accumulation of immune escape mutations), but that the evolutionary space is likely finite and has already been in large parts explored.”

Basically, he’s saying that yes, new variants that dodge our antibodies could well arrive (and there’s no guarantee those will be less severe) and yes, the antibodies induced by vaccination and infection will wane.

But the B cells and T cells of those who’ve had three doses of the vaccine (or a breakthrough infection) should continue to mount some response – just like they did with Omicron – to whatever comes next.