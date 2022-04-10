Omicron NZ: A Covid-19 reality we may need to live with

Could new improved vaccines ever stop Covid-19? A kind of ‘one-and-done’ jab is surely the holy grail, isn’t it? Well then, is it possible? Keith Lynch reports.

Days before last year’s Delta outbreak, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern spoke about high vaccination rates allowing us to continuously stamp out Covid - just like we do with measles.

That hasn’t really worked out, and it was, frankly, a strange statement. The measles vaccine offers almost total protection against infection for life.

On a population level, the current Covid vaccines are leaky and simply don’t offer anywhere near full protection against infection.

That’s not to say the vaccines are useless - far from it. You’ve probably noticed that over the last few weeks New Zealand has seen a lot of Covid. The reason the current restrictions are fairly light touch is mass vaccination, which has very much neutered the coronavirus’ severity.

Yes, Omicron is milder than Delta. But it can only be called ‘mild’ because of vaccination.

That said, things are far from ideal. The hospital system is still under significant pressure, thousands of people are still getting sick every day, some have died, many are scared to go out which has major knock on effects for the economy.

Sure, the Covid wave is subsiding, but there’s no guarantee we won’t see a second wave (or more) so the question is can anyone do better? Can we knock this thing on the head?

A fourth dose is being considered for some - but even if everyone had two boosters - that would not solve the fact the antibodies induced by vaccines wane after a time.

The ideal would be to create a vaccine that brings about what are called sterilising immunity - that is an inoculation that offers people long-lasting protection against infection.

This would end the pandemic, not only stopping individual infections but bringing about real herd immunity where thinking of Covid-19 like the measles isn’t a fantasy.

Wait, what’s sterilising immunity?

Say you’re exposed to Covid-19 which potters up your nose looking for somewhere to call home.

At the moment, depending on a range of factors including your vaccination status and when you had those vaccines, you may well fend it off, you may become sick, or you may be infected but end up with no symptoms.

Once infected, you are at risk of passing the virus on to others, who can continue to spread it.

Sterilising immunity basically means your immune system response kicks in and absolutely obliterates the virus before it takes root. This means no disease, and no chance for subsequent spread.

Cool! Do we see this a lot?

Absolute protection from infection may be somewhat of a myth.

As a piece in The Atlantic outlines, “to show sterilising immunity, researchers have to demonstrate that an infection never occurred – a big ask, considering that microbiologists can’t even agree on what an infection actually is”.

Essentially, it’s not easy (nor practical) to go rooting around in the human body to show an infection never occurred and to subsequently say: “Keith, I can absolutely guarantee there are no microscopic fragments of the virus lying around in there.”

There’s a difference between infection and disease. Say you vaccinate a large bunch of people and almost no-one falls ill, then voilà you have sterilising immunity, don’t you?

Not necessarily.

A recent paper examining the possibility of sterilising Covid immunity puts it like this: “For most successful vaccines, the measure of efficacy has been reduction in disease since the frequency of infection was not measured.”

The protection brought about by the measles vaccine is extraordinary, but even it can be breached, as The Atlantic reports.

Don’t panic, though. Much of the above is somewhat an exercise in semantics, as Professor Graham Le Gros tells me. Immunologists like him would clearly love to make something that stops every intrusion, but a more realistic (and practical) goal is a vaccine that dampens down infections (or even serious disease) to a wholly manageable level.

For instance, imagine we had a Covid vaccine that didn’t stop infection, but prevented all symptoms? Would that be a win?

OK… Remind me how the current Covid vaccines work.

The current iterations prompt our immune system to create what’s called neutralising antibodies to knock off the virus if it manages to find its way up our nose or whatever.

“Neutralising antibodies block virus entry into cells, but it depends on their quantity and ability to bind to the virus spikes. If the virus gets past this antibody response, then it can replicate,” is how Murdoch University Immunology professor Cassandra Berry puts it.

On top of that the vaccine stimulates other immune responses, creating T Cells (which ward off serious illness) and B Cells, which can end up becoming antibody factories of sorts, ready to ramp up should a virus make it past the first line of defence.

This is a longer lasting immune response - which is why the vaccines have held up well against Omicron (and should do against future variants). Similar happens post-infection.

All that chatter you hear about ‘waning immunity’ is mostly about that first line of defence: the antibodies.

After a few months, they wander off - a little like a disillusioned security guard. This was a surprise to many of us, but it wasn’t to immunologists.

Take this piece from Science published pre-Covid which found the flu vaccines offered little protection against infection after three months.

It notes: “20 per cent of Americans received their flu vaccines for a given season by the end of September – which means the vaccine may do nothing come peak flu spread in January and February.”

And remember immunity is not a zero-sum game. Sure, you might be recently vaccinated but if you’re in a house with infected children you can’t banish them to their room. You are simply more likely to catch the virus through repeated exposure.

OK, what are the options then?

Let’s talk about Covid-19 for a moment. First up respiratory viruses like Covid and the flu can, and have, mutated to get around our immune response. This, in part, explains Omicron’s rise.

One of the reasons our immune system is so good at fighting off measles, post inoculation, is that it’s a much more stable disease.

It’s also important to keep in mind that Covid-19 very much does its thing primarily in our respiratory system.

It typically wanders in via the nose or mouth and goes about its mindless business of making more of itself.

If we want to immediately obliterate Covid before it has a chance to replicate and make us sick, we need a timely response - a first line of alert antibody soldiers that deploy as soon as they get a sniff of ‘the vid’.

“With measles,” Otago University immunologist James Ussher tells me, “You've got more time for your immune system to respond to prevent disease. So those memory B Cells and T Cells (the longer lasting microbes) that are present can become activated and control infection. The antibodies (following a measles vaccine) wane, but it is mainly the kinetics of the infection that are different.”

Covid is bloody rapid, so by the time B and T cells kick in, it’s perhaps too late to stop infection and transmission.

Now you’re probably thinking the current vaccines do offer protection against infection - and you’d be right. We know, for instance, recently boosted people are less likely to get infected.

But ideally we’d want them to fail less. A weakness, according to a recent paper titled ‘Mucosal Vaccines, Sterilising Immunity, and the Future of SARS-CoV-2 Virulence’, may be that the antibodies we need to beat back an infection are doing the rounds in the wrong place.

As the vaccine is injected into our arm, the resulting antibodies have a commute of sorts to reach the nose or throat - the front line of a Covid-19 onslaught.

That’s not to say there are no antibodies in the nose or throat - what’s called mucosal sites. But it may be that there are not enough of them or even the right type present. It may well be that we have a small battalion of foot soldiers primed with rifles facing up to an air onslaught.

The paper talks about the possibility of using boosters administered through the nose or mouth (these are called mucosal vaccines) to stop infections and therefore bring about a longer lasting sterilising immunity that could (theoretically) wipe out Covid.

The idea is to have those little microscopic particles that stop infection in the right place, ready to deploy the moment they see a hostile Covid incursion.

A number of these vaccines are currently in development. Dr Akiko Iwasaki, an immunologist at Yale is working on one of them. In a recent interview, nasal vaccines are described as akin to placing a bunch of bouncers at the front door.

That said, while this approach may well mean a more durable, or long-lasting protection against infection, the bouncers would likely still wander off after a bit - the antibodies will still wane.

This could be mitigated by the fact that a nasal vaccine would likely be easier to administer (you could buy it in a pharmacy and do it yourself) and adverse reactions are probably less likely.

Ussher adds: “If you’re going to get an intranasal vaccine once a year with little or no side effects, most people would be quite happy with that. It’s not going to be a big deal.”

Problem solved then? Not quite, Le Gros says. Administering the current vaccine is black and white; you pop it in the arm, and you’re done.

“It (nasal vaccines) is just not as reliable as injecting into someone’s arm,” he says. “We’ve done it in models. But can you imagine trying to vaccinate a bunch of kids up the nose? It becomes technically not as consistent.”

He is also of the opinion that a quest for a specific type of antibodies - which are called IgA - in the nose or throat isn't necessarily the holy grail. He says the antibodies the current vaccine induces (which are called IgG) are effective - even if they’re in the bloodstream.

He’s saying a jab in the arm can still produce enough antibodies at those local sites - the nose and throat - to ward off infection. His team is working on a jab that will make this immune response more durable, or long-lasting.

Italian virologist Dr Daniele Focosi who co-authored the paper is of the belief we won’t see nasal vaccines widely used. Simply put, he says, raising funds for vaccine development is not as easy as it used to be.

So that’s it then. Are we stuck with this virus?

Yes, probably. We may see Omicron specific vaccines this year, but the issue of waning immunity may simply be insurmountable - that is it’s unlikely we’ll see a ‘one dose and done’ vaccine.

There are other mechanisms that could potentially induce a longer lasting immunity against future variants by targeting parts of the virus that don’t easily mutate and evade our immune response, Berry says.

However, as Ussher tells me, preventing infection is a really high bar to get over with respiratory viruses. And remember the current vaccines have stood up very well to severe disease.

Sigh…

What if I told you there may be a risk to stopping all Covid spread?

Let me outline three different scenarios.

The first being that over time Covid will become less severe and become much like the other circulating coronaviruses that cause common colds.

We get infected now and then - often without knowing it - and those mild infections pretty much act as a booster. Our immune system learns and Covid becomes less severe.

“This is the typical argument for people who are looking for a removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions such as facemasks or lockdowns. So, do not slow down attenuation of the pathogen, let it circulate, and we will soon have a relaxed pathogen,” Focosi outlines.

Of course, there are no guarantees here.

Unmitigated spread of the virus gives it a chance to mutate further and turn it into something nastier. This is scenario two and yes, it’s also possible.

There’s another (very unlikely) scenario. We wipe out Covid-19 in humans. That’d be it, right? Covid is no more? Well, not quite. SARS-CoV-2 is a zoonotic pathogen – meaning it’s a virus that spreads from animals to humans. The reversal of that process is referred to as reverse zoonosis.

Even if we somehow knocked Covid off, it could still do the rounds in other mammals.

“There is definitively no hope at all that we will be able to eradicate SARS-CoV-2 from the planet because you will have to vaccinate every mammal on the planet and this is clearly not possible,” Focosi explains.

Therefore, an eventuality Focosi outlines is this: by stopping Covid-19 from circulating in humans altogether we run the risk of allowing it to evolve and mutate unchecked in animals before spilling back into humans and bypassing our immunity, in essence becoming almost novel once again.

Don’t get me (or Focosi wrong), Covid is miserable. But as time passes, as the WHO has recently outlined, it may be that the virus follows the first path and becomes less of a problem.

“So what we risk by sterilising humanity to SARS-CoV-2 is that SARS-CoV-2 will evolve and adapt in animals and then jump back to humans in a form which is not attenuated for humans.”

Uncredited/AP A man walks across an empty road during the fourth day of a city wide lock down in Changchun in northeastern China's Jilin province Monday, March 14, 2022. China has tried to eliminate Covid-19.

We know Covid-19 likely jumped into humans from bats, but throughout the pandemic we’ve seen it move the other way.

Some scientists believe Omicron may have evolved in mice. In a recent paper Wenfeng Qian, a Beijing-based scientist wrote that Omicron’s ancestor jumped from humans to mice, mutated rapidly and then jumped back into humans.

Not all researchers agree with this theory, of course. That said, another recent paper also suggests a white-tailed deer in Canada most likely infected a person with Covid-19.

The worry held by some scientists is by banishing the virus to deer, rats and ferrets we could end up with an entirely novel and unknown virus - just like we did in early 2020.

Much of the above is interesting, but likely academic. The world has pretty much given up eliminating Covid-19 in humans and accepted it as another endemic disease.

So where does this leave us? Honestly, no-one really knows exactly.

Focosi’s take is this: “For the vast majority of the immune-competent population I feel that we will soon start to end up with another endemic virus that will cause mostly a day or two of high fever and a runny nose.”

But both he and Le Gros, point out the problem that even fully vaccinated (and boosted) elderly and immunocompromised people remain at considerable risk.

“And this will be the challenge for the coming years,” Focosi says.