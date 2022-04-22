Omicron NZ: I've had Covid! Can I get it again?

Basically the data is now a muddle. We said it would be.

You’ve recovered from Covid-19, but you feel sick again three weeks later and a RATs test comes back positive. Have you been reinfected? NADINE PORTER reports.

So you’re clear. The RAT clearly says negative. You go back to work, resume your life, only to wake up weeks later with similar Covid symptoms and a RAT clearly showing two red lines.

Now you want to know if you have been infected again – the answer is... not necessarily.

Although symptoms and RAT test results may lead you to think you’ve been hit twice by the virus, the data says otherwise.

Latest statistics published by the United Kingdom Health Security Agency suggest about 10% of cases during the initial Omicron surge were reinfections. This, however, is significantly up on the period where Delta dominated.

But it’s important to note that the figure could be higher because it requires sequencing both of the first and second infection and that hasn’t been widely available in the UK.

Keep in mind though that there were plenty of pre-Omicron infections in the UK. That variant is particularly good at escaping immunity brought on by older variants. We’re still learning more about how well Omicron infections, particularly in the vaccinated, protect against a subsequent infection. New Zealand can only take so much from UK data.

New Zealand epidemiologist Professor Tony Blakely believes you would be unlucky to be infected twice within six months.

That’s not to say the risk is zero, with the Victorian Government recently releasing data indicating 10,000 people appear to have had two infections. But to put that in perspective, that Australian state was recording 150,000 daily cases on certain days in January. The true number of infections would have been much higher.

However, coming down with symptoms three weeks after you thought you recovered could also be a failure to clear the virus initially – causing a relapse of the primary infection.

“We can only tell with genomics on both infections if it is exactly the same virus, or not.”

Emerging studies support the possibility of a relapse, with Australian neuroscientist David Putrina warning people not to “push through” their illness.

After leading several long Covid rehabilitation clinics at Mount Sinai Health System in New York, Putrina said not taking adequate rest while infected could be predictive of people going on to get long Covid.

But don’t forget the virus can linger in our systems a long time.

This then fits with why three members of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s delegation to Singapore and Japan had to halt their trip after they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The trio of positive PCR tests were likely faint positives from historical connections and not picked up on RATs test.

This means the virus was still present in their system, although they had made a full physical recovery.

But is it possible I can get re-infected?

Yes. It is. Omicron, for example, is very good at penetrating the defences of people who’ve had a previous infection.

The New Zealand story is unique though. Almost all our Covid infections have been Omicron in a highly vaccinated population. The key for us is how likely reinfections are in such a population.

Here’s a sample of what we do know. A Danish study that found Omicron BA.2 reinfections “are rare but can occur relatively shortly after a BA.1 infection, causing mostly mild disease in unvaccinated young individuals”.

New Zealand has had BA.1 and BA.2 circulating.

Another study from Belgium looked at 56,000 cases. It found only 91 people who had Delta than caught Omicron – just 0.16%. But that was even less in Omicron BA.1 to BA.2 where only five reinfections occurred 48,829 cases – a rate of 0.01%. In both instances most cases were unvaccinated children.

Currently, New Zealand likely has “very low” rates of re-infection according to University of Canterbury professor and Covid-19 modeller Michael Plank.

Why? Simply because we had very few cases of Covid prior to Omicron arriving so any re-infections would have to be Omicron related.

Christel Yardley/Stuff The chances of hospitalisation from reinfection diminish.

“And because all our Omicron re-infections are in the last two to three months most people will still have high levels of immunity following infection,” Plank says.

But without hard data, he warns, we can’t be completely certain.

“The only way to be 100% sure that you have a re-infection is to have whole genome sequencing of the virus from both infections.”

What happens as more time passes and antibodies wane is less certain. Remember Omicron is relatively new.

What can I do to help me not get re-infected?

The answer to this is complex but in short, vaccination coupled with antibodies brought about by a Covid infection (hybrid immunity) likely offers the most robust form of protection against another infection.

That’s not to say you should necessarily try and get Covid. But given so many have had the virus it’s important to acknowledge their immunity profile.

Three doses of the Pfizer vaccine will give you around good protection from symptomatic illness but that protection does wane fairly quickly.

But hybrid immunity should offer a more durable protection as Stuff has reported.

In a February piece for The Guardian, Eric Topol a professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute in California explained why hybrid immunity should be so effective: “For those who have sustained an infection, their immune response was directed to the whole virus, whereas our vaccines are specific to the spike-protein.”

It’s important to remember that our immunity is two pronged. We know protection against infection (brought on vaccination or infection) wanes over time. Protection against serious disease is more durable.

Therefore, hybrid immunity should offer very strong protection against serve illness.

All of this is, of course, contingent on another variant not emerging in coming months that escapes the protection against infection offered by previous vaccinations and having had Covid, akin to Omicron.

“This is unlikely to be a major concern now, but we cannot rule it out, just as pre-2020 we could not rule out Covid occurring,” Blakely warns.

Most immunologists agree however that the protection induced by vaccination or infection against severe disease should hold up well against future variants.

Omicron is excellent at infecting people, but the vaccines have still hugely significant reduced the risk of severe illness.

If I have been reinfected will I be as sick as I was the first time?

While there are plenty of anecdotal stories of people having a worse infection second time around, the data suggests those cases are in the minority.

UNIVERSITY OF OTAGO/SUPPLIED Epidemiologist Tony Blakely says you would be ‘unlucky’ to be reinfected within six months.

Researchers have found, though, the overall viral load in secondary infections for Omicron were lower than the initial infection with data from Denmark indicating reinfection usually resulting in mild disease in unvaccinated young individuals, that doesn’t require hospitalisation.

In fact your chances of severe illness are almost 99 per cent less likely second time round.

A December 2021 Qatar study found Delta reinfections had 90% lower odds of resulting in hospitalisation or death than primary infections for unvaccinated patients.

Of 1304 reinfections, only four reinfections were severe enough to lead to acute care hospitalisation. None led to hospitalisation in intensive care, and none ended in death.

So even if you are one of the rare cases of reinfection, the good news is you are unlikely to feel anywhere near as sick as you did the first time.

Who is more likely to be reinfected?

It appears vaccination status matters.

Research has found early reinfection was more common in young patients under 12 years old while boosted patients had the lowest risk of reinfection.

The Danish study found reinfections were mainly observed among individuals below 30 with the majority of cases not vaccinated.

How do I know if I’m relapsing, reinfected, or I’m suffering from long Covid?

Only genomics testing will tell you for sure what you are experiencing, but Blakely says generally a positive test within three months of a previous infection is assumed to be the same infection.

While this might be a good guess, most of the time, it may also miss some genuine second infections, he said.

Long Covid is something altogether different and is a consequence of the previous infection which leaves lingering problems for our health three months or more later according to the Ministry of Health.

Signs of the debilitating illness include an incomplete recovery, most commonly: breathlessness/cough, fatigue, headaches, a racing heart and general aches and pains.