Why Mt Ruapehu is restless: Four weeks of strong volcanic tremor and a warm crater lake

Professor Shane Cronin says it’s a matter of when not if an eruption will take place.

Mt Ruapehu has been providing indications for a month now that something interesting is going on beneath the surface.

In a volcanic activity bulletin on Wednesday, GeoNet said it still considered the most likely outcome was that there would not be an eruption, but it noted the chances of a “prolonged and larger eruption”, while still “very unlikely”, were higher than they were two months ago.

A key indicator of unrest underneath the mountain is elevated volcanic tremor – a small, continuous or semi-continuous ground vibration – that has been going on for a month. The temperature of the Crater Lake (Te Wai ā-moe) also increased by 7C to 37C during that period, although it has been stable for a week.

“This slowing of the heating, in spite of the ongoing strong level of volcanic tremor continues to indicate heightened volcanic unrest as pressure could be building up at depth,” the GeoNet bulletin said.

“The sustained nature of the volcanic unrest, coupled with the volcanic tremor signals, elevated gas output and hot lake remain indicative of processes being driven by molten rock (magma) interacting with the geothermal system within the volcano.”

Joseph Pearson/Stuff Mt Ruapehu has been showing signs of unrest for the past month, but volcanologists thinks an eruption is unlikely.

Why does the volcanic tremor matter?

GNS duty volcanologist Agnes Mazot said the point about the tremor was its strength and duration. “It’s a really strong tremor and it’s been going on for a month now.”

Usually caused by gas and liquids passing through the volcanic system from the magma below, the tremor could be continuos but really low because there was not much gas.

“But in the past month we had stronger tremor, more vigorous tremor, because of more gas coming through the system from the magma.” It was also possible that magma had risen higher in the system, Mazot said.

What does the stable lake temperature indicate?

Ruapehu was an open system at the moment, so there was quite a high gas flow moving through it, bringing heat from the magma, and warming the crater lake, Mazot said.

“The gases need to get out. It’s like a pressure cooker, if you close the valve there will be pressure building in there.” If gases were still going into the system, and the pressure became too high, “it can just explode”, she said.

“At the moment the good thing is that we can see some hot gases going through.” But the stability of the lake temperature in the past week could indicate less gas was going through, and the system was starting to seal.

“The lake temperature is still high, so we still have heating, but it’s going really slow. It’s lower than we would expect, that’s why we say there could be a partial blockage that could allow pressure to build,” Mazot said.

Christel Yardley/Stuff Ruapehu seen across Lake Taupō. The volcano most recently erupted in 2007.

What is known about the amount of gas moving through the system?

More measurements needed to be taken before it was known if the amount of gas moving through the system had decreased, Mazot said.

Upwelling in the lake water was another sign gases continued to move through the system, but it could be that vents in the bottom of the lake were not as open as they had been.

“In the past when the tremor was increasing, we had also an increase in gas emissions,” she said.

Some amount of gas was always coming out of the magma that was about 10km below Ruapehu. There were cycles when the amount of gas increased, and those were always followed by stronger tremor.

What signs would indicate magma is rising in the volcano?

“We are now considering that the high tremor - because we have a month of really strong tremor - is at least partly indicative of magma ascent in the conduit of the volcano,” Mazot said.

Other signs of ascending magma could include an increase in measurements of carbon dioxide and sulphur dioxide, as pressure decreased when the magma reached shallower depths.

SO2 measurements were up “a little bit”, while CO2 levels were the second highest in more than two years.

Another indication of rising magma would be deformation of the land around Ruapehu, but so far GPS sensors had not picked up any signs of that happening.

There were a range of reasons why magma under Ruapehu might rise. One was that the magma around 10km below the volcano was being pushed up by magma coming from even deeper in the Earth, say from 20km down.

Sometimes magma could be pushed all the way to the surface, which was what happened in eruptions in 1995 and 1996.

Waikato-Times Ruapehu belching steam and ash in June 1996.

Why are the chances of a prolonged and larger eruption now higher?

GeoNet’s bulletin said that while the most likely outcome of the unrest within the next four weeks was that there would be no eruptive activity, it did also say the chance of a prolonged and larger eruption was higher than it was two months ago although still “very unlikely”.

Mazot said the bulletin included that comment because of the duration of the strong tremor.

What would indicate that an eruption had become the more likely outcome?

Signs that an eruption had become the more likely outcome, could include more warming of the lake to maybe more than 40C, and stronger gas production, particularly of sulphur dioxide, at the same time as the strong tremor continued, Mazot said.

Another scenario indicating an eruption was the more likely outcome could come if there was a sealing of the system. “If you don’t have gas emissions from the volcano, but still have strong tremor and low temperature, it will mean there is a seal, and you can have an eruption.”

What does GeoNet think will happen at Ruapehu?

The activity bulletin published on Wednesday said the most likely outcome of the unrest within the next four weeks was that there would be no eruptive activity, as no eruptions have followed unrest in the past 15 years.

There was a possibility of one or more eruptions that could affect the summit area and generate lahars into some catchments draining off the volcano, especially the Whangaehu Valley. If that happened, eruptions would probably be the size of the September 2007 event, or the slightly larger April 1975 or June 1969 events.

The chances of a prolonged and larger eruption, such as occurred in 1995-96 with wider ashfall impacts, was higher than it was two months ago, but remained “very unlikely”. Such an eruption would most likely only follow a sequence of smaller eruptions.