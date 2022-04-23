Isn't the Reserve Bank supposed to keep inflation down? So why haven't they?

Finance Minister Grant Robertson says some Government moves have kept inflation lower, even though it has hit a 31-year high.

EXPLAINER: Consumers are feeling the pinch with inflation jumping to its highest level since 1990.

The average prices of goods and services bought during three months to the end of March were up 6.9 per cent over the year.

That means a $5 note was worth 32 cents less than it was the year before, in terms of its purchasing power.

Isn't the Reserve Bank supposed to keep inflation between 1% and 3%?

Yes.

The mandate the Reserve Bank has been given by the Government requires it to keep inflation within that band on average over the medium term, with a focus on keeping future average inflation near the 2% midpoint.

How long has annual inflation been over 3%?

One year, and the Reserve Bank currently expects inflation to remain above 3% for another year.

Inflation breached the 3% threshold in the three months to June 2021 and the Reserve Bank’s last forecast is that it would still be running at 3.2% in the March quarter next year.

So if inflation is going to be above 3% for two years, the Reserve Bank has breached its mandate?

The words “over the medium term” give it wriggle room.

The Reserve Bank has tended to interpret the ‘medium term’ in the context of its inflation mandate as being 18 months to three years out.

But it has also reserved the right to redefine what it means by the medium term, saying it could “change over time” depending on the circumstances.

So the inflation mandate is designed to stretch like a rubber band to suit the circumstances?

That’s one way of putting it.

But let’s be realistic.

The Reserve Bank couldn’t guarantee inflation stayed under 3% all the time under any circumstances unless it was prepared to plunge the economy into a deep recession to achieve that.

That’s why the wriggle room around the mandate exists in the first place.

Does the inflation mandate mean anything at all, then?

You could say it’s more about managing expectations rather than creating a line the bank can’t cross.

The mandate means the Reserve Bank’s goal should always be to guide inflation back to about 2%, if it strays outside the 1% to 3% band.

That explains why the Reserve Bank is always predicting inflation will be about 2% in a few years’ time.

If it gave up on that target, the game would be up, as it would in effect be saying it didn’t intend to meet its inflation mandate.

If the targets can’t really stick, is there a better way?

BNZ research head Stephen Toplis likes the approach applied to the Bank of England.

“Rather than being told it’s ‘failed’, if it is not meeting its targets it is required to write an explanation as to why and what it is going to do about it.

“They have formalised that, but to all intents and purposes that is exactly what our monetary policy statements do.”

IMF Adrian Orr tells the IMF the Reserve Bank will need help fighting inflation.

Is the Reserve Bank to blame for the inflation we have now?

Broadly speaking, the view of most economists is ‘no’.

Inflation is caused by too much money chasing too few goods.

John Carran, an economist at broker and investment bank Jarden, believes blaming the Reserve Bank for our current inflation rate would be slightly unfair.

Central banks around the world are grappling with high inflation, he notes.

“What we have seen are substantial supply chain shocks caused by the Covid pandemic and then of course the war in Ukraine, which has been a shock on top of a shock.

“It has been an extraordinary set of circumstances that has caused prices to go up quite rapidly.”

Toplis also agues we should get away from the blame game.

Low interest rates have been a contributing factor to inflation but “stand back, and we know where the inflation pressure is,” he says.

“It is dominated by commodity prices over which we have very little control; not just commodities that we import but also those we export for which we have to pay ‘the world price’.”

SUPPLIED Economist John Carran is opposed to playing the blame game when it comes to inflation.

But has the Reserve Bank made mistakes?

The consensus is yes, but the argument is over how large they have been.

Some pundits opposed the Reserve Bank’s policy of quantitative easing, through which it injected $54b of liquidity into the financial system in the early days of the Covid crisis.

Many argued that the Reserve Bank should have begun raising interest rates at least a little earlier and a little faster than it did last year.

Toplis says ultra-low interest rates have contributed to excess demand “and the Reserve Bank admits that themselves otherwise they wouldn’t be raising interest rates”.

But for the most part those differences about monetary policy management have been at the margins, about 25 basis points on the official cash rate here or there.

Carran says that in retrospect there is little doubt ‘QE’ went too far.

But the US Federal Reserve, the European Central Bank, the Bank of England and the Bank of Canada could be put in the same boat as the Reserve Bank, he says.

“They are all playing catch up now.”

Will the Reserve Bank face consequences for failing to keep a lid on inflation?

That seems unlikely unless politics dictates that Reserve Bank governor Adrian Orr needs to become a sacrificial lamb for Labour.

Carran says Orr has been seen as a “bit polarising”, and National Party politicians have had a testy but not disastrous relationship with Orr for much of his tenure.

The perception that inflation is out of bounds gives ammunition to his detractors.

But the Reserve Bank governor is appointed by the finance minister for five year terms, and Orr’s current term is due to come up for renewal in March next year, ahead of the next election.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson and Orr appear broadly on the same page on key issues surrounding the management of the economy.

“Personally I don’t think he could have done too much differently,” is Carran’s take.

Has the Reserve Bank been hobbled in fighting inflation by political interference in its mandate?

The National Party appears to think that.

In 2018, the Government added a requirement for the Reserve Bank to manage monetary policy such that it contributed to supporting maximum levels of sustainable employment.

The wording of that mandate is more vague than the inflation mandate.

But it raises the dilemma of what the Reserve Bank should do if it is faced with a choice of letting inflation run high, or raising interest rates to the point where unemployment spikes.

Since last year, the Reserve Bank has also been required to consider the impact on housing when making monetary and financial policy decisions.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has made clear it would scrap the two new requirements if it was elected, narrowing the Reserve Bank’s focus to its “core job of controlling inflation”.

But central banks are always involved in a constant juggling act, regardless of their precise written instructions.

Is the Reserve Bank fighting inflation with one arm tied behind its back because of government spending?

That has become the latest political hot potato in the wake of a comment from Orr this week that the Reserve Bank will need help from “fiscal authorities” (that’s basically the Government) in bringing down inflation.

Orr appeared to indicate that government spending could and should be “more targeted”.

“We are going to have to be very clear with our fiscal authorities around what we are doing and how they could assist with more targeted, effective fiscal policies,” he said.

Robertson signalled as far back as December that the Government would unleash an extra $6 billion in new spending in next month’s Budget, prioritising health service reforms and climate change policies.

Toplis says he didn’t read Orr’s comments as a “specific accusation about any particular policy”.

But that doesn’t mean there aren’t inherent tensions.

“Where the Government is hamstrung in this, is they have promised a major infrastructure spend-up and at least a substantial component of that is fully warranted,” Toplis says.

“But they are trying to do so at a time when there are shortages of labour and capacity, so that will add to inflation – it can’t not.”

Is there light at the end of the tunnel for inflation?

Sure, at some point.

We will know more when Stats NZ releases its next quarterly set of labour market figures on May 4, but there is as a yet little sign of higher inflation becoming strongly baked into wages claims.

That could be viewed as either a good or bad thing, but mitigates against runaway inflation.

Tom Pullar-Strecker/Stuff A big 2.2% quarterly increase in prices during the three months to September will drop out of the annual inflation number on October 18.

Toplis says the jury is out on whether annual inflation will breach 7% when Stats NZ reports the June quarter figures on July 18.

The biggest component of Thursday’s 6.9% annual inflation number was a 2.2% increase in the consumer price index that occurred in the three months to September last year.

That spike will drop out of the annual inflation number when Stats NZ’s reports its third quarter inflation figures on October 18.

If annual inflation is still rising then, the Reserve Bank could have real trouble on its hands, but if not then the weaknesses and contradictions in its mandates might be glossed over and it may even be ‘pats on the back’ all around.

Pats on the back, really?

People shouldn’t confuse the level of prices with inflation, Toplis says.

“You can see the headlines now; ‘Reserve Bank succeeds in getting inflation lower because of rising interest rates’, ‘Government says its policies clearly did not generate inflation because it is falling’.

“But it will fall anyway. Do any of us expect oil prices to rise by as much as they did in the last 12 months?”

There is even the possibility of deflation in 18 months’ time if commodity prices drop back suddenly after the pandemic and a stabilisation in the situation in Ukraine, he says.

“That wouldn’t be anything to do with the Government or the Reserve Bank and would be as transitory as the inflation is.”