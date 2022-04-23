The piece in the inflation puzzle we're not paying much attention to

Adrian Orr tells the IMF the Reserve Bank will need help fighting inflation.

This might shock you. Incomes have actually increased faster than the cost of living since 2007 – so why are so many people feeling burnt by price rises right now? Kate Newton reports.

Your latest supermarket receipt is probably all the economic commentary you need to know that the cost of living is on the charge right now.

Petrol prices are (still) up, mortgage rates are up, and a cabbage (a cabbage!) will set you back $6.

But if you look at the historic trends, the other thing that’s up is household income.

The chart below shows the cumulative (quarter-by-quarter) increase in both household incomes and the consumer price index, or CPI, since 2007. The CPI is a long-running measure of the collective increase or decrease in the cost of a whole bunch of everyday goods and services.

The steeper the line, the faster the increase. A flat line indicates periods when things weren’t changing at all.

The first, most obvious, thing to note is that although both the CPI and incomes have increased over the years, the median household income has actually increased ahead of price inflation.

But the other clear pattern is a rapidly steepening rate of growth in the CPI, starting mid-way through last year. That growth is sharper than any other period on the chart.

If overall income growth is still far ahead of price inflation, though, how come so many people are feeling pinched right now?

Within that overall growth are periods of fluctuation, when either the CPI or income is growing at a faster rate.

The chart below shows the percentage change for each quarter, compared to the same quarter the previous year. Most of the time, income growth is stronger than price inflation. But there are a few periods where income growth dips below CPI growth. This happened around the time of the global financial crisis and again for a brief period in late 2013.

For most of the last decade, though, wage growth has remained ahead of other inflation – until now.

The CPI increased by 6.9% in the last year, which is more than triple the rate in wage growth in that time, and the biggest annual increase since 1990.

We have a tendency to let our spending expand to fit our incomes, so when the CPI shoots up, as it’s doing now, that’s when you start to notice how expensive everything is.

Even though incomes are still incrementally increasing, the sudden jump in almost every type of consumer product – especially housing costs, petrol and food – is more noticeable than during times when incomes are also burgeoning.

It’s important to note that the CPI takes rental increases into account, but not mortgage repayments – so people resetting their mortgages at increasing interest rates right now may be feeling price rises doubly.

The change will also be especially noticeable for those who have little headroom to begin with.

The chart below shows the change in disposable income (what’s available after tax) for median households, and for the lowest-earning 20% of households (in statistics chat, the lowest quintile) since June 2007, once again compared to the CPI. The numbers will differ slightly to the previous charts, which showed pre-tax income.

Incomes for both groups increased at roughly the same pace until 2019, when low-income households began to stagnate. Not only do these households have less disposable income to spend in the first place ($34,100 a year compared to $71,500 for median-income households), there’s less daylight between income growth and CPI growth – in other words, incomes haven’t grown as fast, relative to inflation.

That means that when inflation takes off, those households have even less headroom to counter steep rises in everyday living costs.