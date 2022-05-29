Explaining XXY: What it's like to be born male with an extra X chromosome

Is it fair that some NZ regions have different rules about who can access publicly-funded fertility treatment?

Aotearoa has just 93 known cases of men with XXY chromosomes, but it’s likely there are many more who don’t know they are affected. Melanie Earley reports.

Mike Coker wasn’t expecting to be told he couldn’t have kids.

He was in his 20s when he and his wife decided to start a family – they sought medical assistance when they were unable to conceive naturally.

“The doctor told me I was an XXY male and that if my wife and I wanted to ever have children we’d need to find a donor,” Coker says.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mike Coker found out he was an XXY male in his 20s when he was trying to start a family.

A rare condition

XXY is commonly referred to as Klinefelter syndrome, and it’s estimated to occur in 1 out of 600 males.

Rather than the usual pattern of 46 chromosomes, with one X chromosome and one Y, there’s an additional X chromosome, resulting in a genetic signature of 47, XXY.

Males born XXY may have low testosterone and reduced muscle mass, along with less body and facial hair. Most males with this condition also produce little or no sperm.

There are 93 known cases in New Zealand, but it’s likely there are many more who will never be diagnosed or only find out when they try to start a family.

Coker says when he was told he was XXY it was left up to him to find out what that meant, and looking for answers online was an “absolute minefield”.

“When I looked at the list of symptoms or things that it may cause it really felt like medical body-shaming, the information was so out of date and offensive.

CHRIS SKELTON/Stuff Mike Coker says finding out he was XXY left him “questioning who he was”.

“Reading about the characteristics I should supposedly have, I was trying to match up who I was as a person to the symptoms written online. It made me question who I was.”

Coker says most of the medical information online pointed to a few key things that went against the “typical” male physique.

It described men with XXY or Klinefelter syndrome as potentially having a small penis, lower intelligence, enlarged breast tissue, pear-shaped bodies, psychological issues, tall height and low hair growth.

“As far as I can tell by looking at myself, it’s bullshit,” Coker says. “There seems to be a mismatch between medical claims and reality.”

“Some XXYers are homosexual, some are straight, some are somewhere in between, just like the rest of the population. There are some XXYers with learning difficulties and some without. As far as I see it, this just fits with the natural human condition.”

While men who are XXY can have varying degrees of severity in symptoms, the only thing it’s changed for Coker is knowing he’s infertile and has slightly lowered testosterone levels.

Finding out he was infertile didn’t stop Coker from becoming a father – he and his wife have since had twin sons through IVF.

Coker says being XXY is still very much misunderstood, and in the past friends have asked him if it means he has female genitalia.

“It’s ridiculous, I don’t have a vagina and I think it just shows how naive some people genuinely are about the human body.

“Being XXY shouldn’t be stigmatised – the majority of people don’t actually know it exists, but when I do tell people they go away and look it up online and are often shocked by what the internet tells them.”

A shock to the system

Samuel Pierce from Timaru found out he was XXY in his 20s after he completely lost his sex drive.

Pierce says he went to his GP and after undergoing tests he was told he was an XXY male.

Samuel Pierce/Supplied Samuel Pierce has been taking testosterone injections every fortnight since finding out he was XXY.

“I jumped onto Google that same day to find out what that actually meant, and it was the worst decision of my life.

“It was such a shock to the system to read everything about it, when just that same morning I’d never even heard of it before.”

Pierce says he was “devastated” after finding out he was XXY, but with time and being able to meet others who also had it he began to feel better.

Pierce now gives himself testosterone injections at home every two weeks.

Samuel Pierce/Supplied An image of Samuel Pierce in 2018, before he started taking testosterone.

He’ll need the injections for the rest of his life, and says without them he can become moody and depressed.

“I felt different in some way my whole life – I never grew facial hair and had very little body hair, and although I was a very fit person I’ve always struggled to gain muscle mass.

“Since I started taking testosterone I’ve found my mental state and also my physical state have changed so much.”

An XXY support website

Elizabeth Poutu from Auckland’s Te Atatū Peninsula has found herself immersed in the world of XXY since her now 19-year-old son was diagnosed when he was 11.

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Elizabeth Poutu is the mother of a 19-year-old who was born an XXY male (extra X chromosome).

“When I was pregnant with my son I was told by doctors that he would be born with Down syndrome, but when he was born he wasn’t.

“At the age of four he was diagnosed with autism and low muscle tone, but it wasn’t until he was seven that his teachers noticed he had trouble pulling himself up. We did heaps of tests and at one point they thought he had muscular dystrophy.”

But when Poutu’s son was 11, he was finally diagnosed as having XXY chromosomes and Klinefelter syndrome.

While Poutu says her son has high anxiety and low muscle tone, he is very expressive through art and has been on testosterone therapy since his diagnosis.

“After we found out, we had to do a lot of research online about what it all meant, which wasn’t helpful. I went down a rabbit hole and began wondering if he would ever be able to live a normal life.”

LAWRENCE SMITH/Stuff Elizabeth Poutu says she used to worry about whether her son would be able to live a full and normal life.

But Poutu says as her son reaches young adulthood he has recently been able to move out on his own for the first time.

Due to the lack of supportive information Coker, Pierce and Poutu could all find online about being XXY, they decided to create the XXY.org.nz website.

Poutu says the website is a place to bring people together, and the group holds social meet-ups for parents and caregivers of people with XXY as well as for the men themselves.

Coker says anyone who believes they may be XXY should talk to their GP and ask for a karyotype blood test.

For anyone who has recently found out they were XXY, Coker says it’s important for them to reach out to others.

“You’ll find out pretty quickly we’re a normal bunch of people. I just wish people would stop calling us abnormal, especially the medical community.”

Pierce agrees reaching out to others in similar situations helped him too as he found it hard to speak with his family about it at first.

“It can affect us all differently, but I think the best thing to do is talk about it with others who will understand.”