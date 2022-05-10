What are 'episodic mobility problems'? Why the Queen is missing Parliament's opening

The Queen is missing the State Opening of Parliament for the first time in nearly 60 years, as she continues to suffer with "episodic mobility problems".

It is only the third time that the monarch, 96, has not attended the ceremonial occasion during her reign. The first was in 1959 while she was pregnant with Prince Andrew and the second was in 1963, right before welcoming Prince Edward.

Michal​ Boyd, an associate professor at Auckland University and nurse practitioner who specialises in elderly care, said the scientific term for such problems is frailty. “Basically, as people age they become more frail,” she said. “You lose muscle mass, and as you lose it, you become more weak and you can’t mobilise.”

Chris Jackson/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II ahead of the Queen's Speech in the House of Lord's Chamber during the State Opening of Parliament at the House of Lords on May 11, 2021 in London, England.

"The Queen continues to experience episodic mobility problems, and in consultation with her doctors has reluctantly decided that she will not attend the State Opening of Parliament tomorrow," the statement from Buckingham Palace read.

READ MORE:

* The Crown in transition: An ailing Queen, exiled prince and shrinking realm

* Queen Elizabeth's diary 'under review' with palace staff now 'pacing' her schedule

* Buckingham Palace redraws the royal diary to support the Queen

* Prince Harry says he visited the Queen to ensure she was ‘protected’

* Duke and Duchess of Sussex invited to make balcony appearance at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

* Inside Queen Elizabeth's first appearance in five months - a maskless celebratory affair for her beloved husband



“That means not being able to stand for a long period of time,” Boyd said. “It can eventually progress to needing a wheelchair. Although I’m sure she’s not keen on not standing and giving a speech.”

The Queen has been using a cane since October 2021 (before that, she hadn't walked with one publicly since 2003, when she was recovering from knee surgery).

In February, she hosted a reception at Sandringham House on the eve of her Accession Day, and used her late husband Prince Philip’s cane. During another royal engagement at Windsor Castle, she told visiting military officials: “As you can see, I can’t move”.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II arrives in Westminster Abbey accompanied by Prince Andrew, Duke of York for the Service Of Thanksgiving For The Duke Of Edinburgh on March 29, 2022 in London, England.

“The thing with older people is, it’s not unusual to have periods of frailty,” continued Boyd. “Part of that is exhaustion, loss of overall strength and decreased walking speed – usually that’s progressive. But sometimes it can just be how they’re feeling.”

There’s no one age that frailty kicks in, she added. It’s about symptoms. A person could be frail at 55, or not until they’re much older: “It’s about a body getting more weak and tired related to age.

“Yes, it indicates a general decline in health – but people can hang out in that space for years – or not.

“There’s huge ambiguity about decline in older people. Patients’ children ask me all the time: How long does she have? We don’t have the answer.”

Yui Mok/AP Over the past few months and ahead of her 96th birthday, Queen Elizabeth has also missed a few other public events, citing health concerns. In early April, Buckingham Palace confirmed that she would not be in attendance for the Easter Mattins Service at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle on April 17.

Referring to her eldest son Prince Charles and eldest grandson Prince William, the Palace statement continued: "At Her Majesty's request, and with the agreement of the relevant authorities, The Prince of Wales will read The Queen's speech on Her Majesty's behalf, with The Duke of Cambridge also in attendance."

As veteran royal commentator Robert Jobson, of London’s Evening Standard, describes it: “She’s still the chairman of the board, but Charles is now the CEO of The Firm”.

WPA Pool/Getty Images Queen Elizabeth II leaves Sandringham House after a reception with representatives from local community groups to celebrate the start of the Platinum Jubilee.

Boyd expects the Queen will “probably continue to have increased frailty as time goes forward. That’s usually the course. But she’ll have really good healthcare and they’ll try to reverse what they can.

“Most people wouldn’t be working at 96, she’ll have to take it easier as she gets tired more quickly. She’ll need to listen to herself and be happy to say: Look, I can’t do that today.”

Queen Elizabeth's diary was scaled back in March, according to The Telegraph UK, to allow the monarch to be front and centre of her Platinum Jubilee celebrations in June. Events that require standing for long periods of time, or that involve walking significant distances, are out.