A calculated risk: Budget 2022 in five charts

How does the government Budget work and what does that mean for you?

Data journalists Kate Newton and Felippe Rodrigues break down this year’s Budget by the numbers that matter.

In a world where a Covid crisis, a climate crisis, a housing crisis and a cost-of-living crisis are somehow happening simultaneously, it was never going to be a steady-as-she-goes Budget Day.

The past two Budgets focused on the economic response to Covid-19, with government debt levels ramping up to cope.

But now inflation, rather than infection, is the main thing keeping the government awake at night.

The question prior to Budget Day 2022 was whether it would act to ease immediate cost-of-living pressures, or opt to stay the course with its planned investment in health, social welfare and other long-term priorities?

The answer is both. The one-off relief payment of $350 to those earning $70,000 or less who do not already receive the Winter Energy Payment is a classic Budget people-pleaser, alongside a two-month extension to public transport and fuel subsidies.

But this Budget also includes significant spending on longer-term measures, including $13.2 billion extra for health over the next four years.

A 19% spending increase

Except for the 2020 Covid Budget, this year’s Budget marks the biggest increase in government spending in the past 25 years – about $20 billion extra (or a 19% increase).

The government plans to spend $128.4 billion in the coming financial year. As usual, social welfare is by far the biggest single budget line ($42.4B) but health, which is the biggest winner in this year’s Budget, is right up there ($26.7B).

While the Cost of Living payment and transport subsidies will grab all the headlines, these two measures make up just a fraction of the overall Budget.

The Cost of Living payment will cost the Government $814 million, or about 1.9% of the total social welfare spend. The $332 million spent on temporary transport subsidies accounts for 7.2% of the total transport budget.

Click on a Budget category on the chart below to zoom in.

Is it enough?

While the Cost of Living payment is designed to take the hard edges off price rises, it won’t come close to fully countering the effects of modern-day inflation records.

In the past Budget year, the consumer price index (CPI) increased by 6.7%.

That’s a level of growth not seen since 1990. Back then, inflation hit 7.6%, just after the Reserve Bank Act took effect – a piece of legislation passed in response to rampant inflation during the 1980s.

Inflation affects everyone differently, depending on what they choose to spend their money on, but many of the biggest contributors to current inflation rates are types of spending most people can’t avoid – food, petrol, and rents.

Treasury forecasts in the Budget show that squeeze may well continue for many people.

Previous forecasts showed inflation bubbling along at about 2% a year for the next few years, but the situation has now changed dramatically. On top of this year’s steep spike, the CPI is forecast to increase 5.2% next year and 3.6% in 2024. It will not return to the target range of 1-3% until 2025.

What the Government is banking on to counter that is forecasts showing wages will also grow over that time, by 4.6% this year and 6% next. If those forecasts prove correct, wage growth will outstrip inflation in the next year.

How are we paying for all of this?

Tax revenue is the government’s main source of income and the forecasts for this have also improved, with the tax take for 2022 set to be about $104 billion – $11 billion higher than previous Treasury estimates.

But this Government has also drawn criticism for its willingness to take on debt.

In many respects, it had no choice during 2020 and 2021, as the cost of responding to Covid-19 mounted. But the immediate economic impact of Covid-19 on individuals and businesses is easing, giving the Government more choice about whether to bring Crown debt to heel.

Not all economists agree that running a large debt-to-GDP ratio is an awful thing. Taking on more debt allows governments to fund vital services and infrastructure they otherwise couldn’t afford, but it also means less wriggle-room in future years (and possibly higher taxes to service the debt, if interest rates rise).

At any rate, the debt forecasts have improved since the last Budget.

Last year’s forecasts had the debt-to-GDP ratio topping out at 48% next year (which was already an improvement on the forecasts created in the early days of Covid-19). Debt is now forecast to peak a year later in 2024, at 41%, and then falling rapidly in the years after that.

The chart above uses the traditional measure of debt, so it’s easy to compare to previous forecasts.

On a new measure of debt, introduced for this Budget, that debt peak would top out at less than 20% in 2024. That new ‘headline’ measure takes into account money owed to the government (such as student loans) and the value of government investments (via the Super Fund).

What’s also helping that debt-to-GDP ratio is that the growth of gross domestic product (the value of all goods and services New Zealand produces) has vastly exceeded forecasts. Last year’s Budget forecast GDP to grow by 2.9% in the 2021 financial year, and top out at 4.4% in 2023.

It exceeded that already in 2021, rising to 5.3%. Treasury is now forecasting that to seesaw back down to about half that rate over the next five years.

That higher growth will help to offset debt – but if any one of the current forecasts is wrong, it could undo the Government’s carefully calibrated gamble that the worst of price increases will be over when wage increases kick in, and that debt can be brought under control without squeezing spending.