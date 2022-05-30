Explainer: Why is mobile reception so bad in parts of our biggest cities?

Why is mobile reception so bad in parts of New Zealand’s biggest cities?

You’re living in one of the largest cities in Aotearoa, right in the hustle and bustle of people, traffic and technology. So why is it that in some suburbs your phone simply refuses to work? Mariné Lourens explains.

In general, mobile coverage in New Zealand’s biggest cities is good. There are so-called dead zones (locations where there is no cellphone signal) but these are mostly found in rural areas.

Mostly.

There are, however, parts of Christchurch, Wellington and Auckland where there is awful cellphone coverage and yes, even dead zones.

There could be many reasons why, in certain spots, cellphone signal is weak or even non-existent, but in general it can be boiled down to three reasons: Line of sight, distance and frequency. Let’s explain.

Is it just because of too many buildings?

“Too many buildings” would be oversimplifying the problem somewhat.

Rather it has to do with line of sight, which refers to the direct route between the cellphone tower providing the signal at that time and your phone.

Buildings or infrastructure between a tower and your phone can interfere with the signal.

While every mobile service provider tries to erect its towers in locations that allow for optimum coverage, many variables come into play, says Dr Faraz Hasan, director for research services at the University of New England in New South Wales.

JOHN BISSET/STUFF Amanda Taylor is concerned about the lack of cell phone service between Cave and Fairlie. (Video first published in June 2020)

Over the years suburbs change, for example. New buildings pop up, old ones are taken down. This can mess up signals and mean a tower is no longer in the ideal spot.

Another could be regulatory reasons. Limitations on how close cellphone towers can be to each other might mean a telecommunications company is obliged to move their proposed tower further down the road from a competitor’s than they would have liked.

Surely different cellphone companies could share towers? It’s not that simple.

Competition law in New Zealand discourages companies sharing towers (especially in rural areas) to encourage companies to build their own infrastructure – which increases overall capacity, senior lecturer at Victoria University of Wellington’s School of Management Dr Bronwyn Howell explains.

Practical limitations also come into play. Howell explains it like this: Company A might have an agreement with a certain building operator to have its equipment on top of a building that is in a “sweet spot” in terms of coverage.

While Company B would also like its equipment up there, planning regulations might make it impossible to put up a tower that is big enough to have multiple companies’ equipment on it and Company B will be forced to look elsewhere.

That explains why a person who uses one service provider could well be thrusting their phone skyward in a vain search for a single bar, while the person right next to them, using a different provider, is chatting away happily without a signal worry in the world.

Could it be I’m just too far away from a cellphone tower?

Possibly. All cellphone towers are designed to cover a certain a distance. The further you are from the tower transmitting the signal, the weaker the signal is likely to be.

In urban areas this is less of a concern as there tends to be quite a few cellphone towers in a smaller area.

In rural areas, mobile service providers often erect fewer towers over larger areas as the return on investment – in other words, how many people are going to be using that tower – is less than in the big cities.

What does frequency have to do with it?

Mobile networks use radio communication that is carried out on a range of frequencies which act as the carrier of the information. Like boats in the sea.

High frequency channels inherently have a smaller coverage area than lower frequency channels, says Hasan. When a higher frequency is used, the signal will not travel as far as it would on a lower frequency.

The wireless spectrum is allocated and administered by the Government, and telecommunication companies use the frequency channels available to them to plan their coverage.

It is worth noting that the channel allocation is done in a way that does not disadvantage any of the telecommunication companies, says Hasan. However, depending on the location, this could have an impact on signal strength.

Peter Meecham/Stuff Topography can have a significant impact on the disruption of mobile signals, but in urban areas, buildings and infrastructure play a bigger role. (File photo)

How much of a role does topography play?

Topography can cause problems – but this is mostly an issue in rural areas.

In cities, it’s mostly buildings or other infrastructure that sees you running to another spot of your house to continue an important phone call.

“...Telco companies are always mindful of the terrain when planning coverage, because hilly areas can cause signal degradation. I know there are some communities on the North Island such as around Gisborne and Tararua where these dead spots are possible, and in my experience most of these areas are hilly areas,” Hasan says.

My phone is top of range. Can I expect a stronger signal?

Not necessarily.

New model phones tend to have more advanced hardware such as better antennas which could improve performance, but it is unlikely to solve a weak signal issue.

“If you are in a dead zone and your phone is not picking up any signal, switching to the latest version iPhone is very unlikely to help,” says Hasan.

(PS stop bragging about your phone).

What can I do to strengthen my mobile signal?

Unfortunately, your options are quite limited.

You could buy a device called a mobile signal repeater that can boost the signal in your phone.

Howell suggests choosing a mobile service provider that fits with your cellphone use. If you spend most of your time in Auckland, you should be fine.

If you tend to travel through the rural areas of the South Island often, have a look at the different companies’ coverage maps and choose one with more towers and better coverage for those areas.

And yes, turning your phone off and on again can sometimes help re-establish a network connection.