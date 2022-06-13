Explained: Why is the west of the country being hit by so much lightning?

There have been 111,621 strikes from midnight last Monday to 7am this Monday, according to MetService.

Lightning strikes across the country have been at near-record numbers over the past week. Joanne Naish finds out why.

Over the last week, New Zealand and its coastal waters have been hit by a barrage of 114,765 lightning strikes.

Collated from midnight on June 6 to 12pm on June 13, most of the strikes have hit the western coast of the country – which forecaster MetService says is partly down to the land temperature and the amount of moisture in the air over the land.

The first 13 days of June have accounted for the second-highest monthly amount of lightning strikes recorded since observations began in 2000.

Nikki Stupples. Hāwera was hit by hail on Monday morning during the wild weather in Taranaki.

As of 3pm on Sunday more than 42 warnings and watches were in place across the motu, 19 in the North Island and 23 in the South, as forecasters warned of a potentially damaging start to the week.

Thunderstorms have brought downpours, hail and strong wind gusts, with tornados also reported.

The stormy west

MetService meteorologist Lewis Ferris said there was a sharp drop-off in thunderstorm activity as the systems make landfall.

“The amount of moisture over land is diminished at this time of year, the land temperature is also low, so this has a big impact on the ability of the thunderstorm to keep existing,” he says.

Aydan Hart/Supplied Lightning in Tawa, north of Wellington, on Sunday. Western areas and their coastal waters have been hit by thousands of lighting strikes over the last week.

As onshore winds collide with mountains air is forced upwards, which creates more thunderstorm activity over the Southern Alps.

“As the air passes over the mountains and down the other side then it’s unlikely a thunderstorm will persist for very long as the descending air dries as it warms,” he says.

Bands of rain and thunderstorms have been moving in from the west, which is where Ferris says the majority of lightning strikes and rain have been.

For a thunderstorm to form three key ingredients are needed – moisture, instability and a trigger.

“Our country is surrounded by ocean so we have no lack of moisture, especially near our coastlines.

“Adding in the current marine heatwave conditions for some of our coastline gives this moisture extra oomph,” Ferris says.

Instability is created by cold air high in the atmosphere from the Southern Ocean moving northwards across our shores.

The trigger usually comes in the form of converging winds created by frontal systems.

If all these ingredients come together correctly then a thunderstorm can occur, Ferris says.

Electric skies

It is unusual for New Zealand to have seven back-to-back days of significant lightning activity with more than 100 strikes per day, and numbers of strikes have been substantially higher than that.

MetService meteorologist Tui McInnes said the country had seen an “immense” number of lightning strikes.

He said there were three main factors: an atmosphere prone to having low pressure, southwesterly polar-outbreaks – weather systems where cold air moves north, over warmer water – and warmer-than-normal waters for most of the country.

“The last week has seen us under a planetary trough, which means the atmosphere prefers low-pressure systems over the country, resulting in an almost-continuous barrage of lows and fronts,” McInnes said.

Helped by the atmosphere, southwesterly polar-outbreaks have generated the stormy weather dominating our skies.

Finally, a marine heatwave had made the skies “very electric”.

“As mentioned with the polar outbreaks, colder air moving over warmer ocean is important. Throw in water that’s warmer than usual into the mix, and you’ve added a whole lot more energy into the system; it’s like doubling the baking powder in your muffins,” McInnes said.

The end result? Near-record breaking amounts of lightning, plenty of heavy rain, large hail stones, strong wind gusts and even the odd tornado.

Bryn Preston/Supplied Lightning streaks across the sky at the Blaketown tip head near Greymouth on the West Coast on Wednesday.

Lightning and thunder aren’t the only impacts; the term “polar outbreak” conjures visions of bitterly cold, wet, windy weather.

The snowfall in the South Island high country is a testament to this, with significant snow down to 500m in places, closing roads and mountain passes and making for some picturesque landscapes.

With all this talk of stormy weather, what is the outlook for the remainder of the week?

There are a number of severe watches and warnings in place, however, the weather is likely to settle, Innes said.