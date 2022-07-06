Covid-19 NZ: Understanding the Omicron variant BA.5 and why it's fuelling a second wave

Influenza is back on tour this winter. But it's just the flu - surely there's nothing to worry about? Not so fast. (first published June 2, 2022)

The second Omicron wave appears to have started. Case numbers – along with hospitalisations – are trending upwards.

Underlying this is the rise of a new Covid subvariant called BA.5 which experts have suggested is starting to snowball.

This is a snapshot of what’s going on and what you need to know.

Um, what is BA.5?

Alpha, Beta, Delta, Omicron - all are distinct Covid-19 variants. Just like BA.1 (which was dominant here) and BA.2 (which is now dominant), BA.5 is another member of the growing Omicron family.

This particular variant was first detected in South Africa earlier this year but has popped up around the world.

It appears to have a growth advantage over BA.2 for two reasons – it’s more contagious and better at evading existing immunity.

As Nature reports, both BA.4 (another Omicron flavour) and BA.5 are more similar to BA.2 than BA.1 - the original or vanilla Omicron strain that reignited the pandemic late last year. We’ll get back to this.

What have we seen so far?

BA.2 has been topping the Covid charts in New Zealand for some time now.

But that’s changing. As Newsroom reports, at the start of June only a handful of cases actually sequenced by ESR were BA.5. In the week to June 21, that number was 11% of sampled cases.

Dr David Welch, a senior lecturer and Covid-19 modeller at the University of Auckland, has told Stuff if this trend continues BA.5 could hit 50% as early as the middle of July.

Daily case numbers have also ticked upwards. On June 25, the 7-day average was 4820. On Monday July 4, it was 7227.

What’s driving all this?

A few things. Firstly, it’s winter which means we’re spending more time indoors which gives viruses more opportunities to spread; secondly the protection - or antibodies - brought on by vaccination and indeed infection is waning. This was expected. And finally, BA.5’s characteristics mean it’s very good at dodging that immunity.

When it comes to BA.4 and BA.5, their “superpower is reinfection,” Dr Peter Chin-Hong, a UC San Francisco infectious disease expert, recently told the LA Times.

As American Covid expert Professor Eric Topol explains in a recent blog post, reinfection risk has increased substantially because of two reasons. Firstly BA.1 induces or brings on a “fairly narrow” immune response which doesn’t offer that much protection against BA.4 or BA.5.

And BA.5’s spike protein - the bit of the virus that antibodies target - is quite unique meaning it’s well able to force its way into our system.

This wave will be all reinfections, then?

Not necessarily, University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank says. There are still people out there, particularly in older age groups, who haven’t had Covid. They’re now likely to be infected, which is troubling.

“The number of people who haven’t had Covid yet may be relatively small in younger age groups. But in older groups the number of cases has been much lower, so there will be more people yet to be infected in those groups.

“It’s likely that those who haven’t previously had Covid will be at higher risk of catching it in the next wave.”

Oh...

Yeah, as Plank points out, the daily case numbers in the over-70s is the highest it’s ever been. This is bad news as it’s older people who are at the greatest risk from this virus.

How bad will it get?

It’s hard to know for sure. It’s possible we could see case numbers comparable to March (20,000 plus) but that depends on people actually uploading their case results.

The number of people in hospital with Covid has already gone up. Remember though when more people have Covid, more will end up in hospital with Covid for entirely unrelated reasons. That said, more Covid particularly in older age groups equals more very sick people.

It’s hoped the high levels of immunity in New Zealand, boosted in part by all those BA.2 infections (hybrid immunity) may help keep the hospitalisation rate down, Plank says.

But if the virus infects a different demographic – that is, older people who haven’t been infected before – there is a risk the hospitalisation rate could actually increase.

Paradoxically, this could mean the second wave sees fewer cases but inflicts a higher health burden – or sends more people to hospital. We’ll see.

One sliver of good news is that there’s no evidence to suggest that BA.5 is more severe than the other Omicron variants in humans.

Wait, you mentioned we’ve had a lot of BA.2? Won’t that help?

Yeah, let’s dwell on this point for a moment. The Covid vaccines and infections bring about an immune response. There are antibodies or your first line of defence against infection, but the body also pumps out B and T cells. These are more robust and long-lasting and protect against severe illness.

I asked Paul Hunter, a professor of medicine at the University of East Anglia if all those BA.2 infections would offer some sort of barrier against BA.5. As I noted above, BA.2 is more like BA.5 than BA.1

His view is that it's too early to know exactly how much cross-protection there would be between BA.2 and BA.5, but there should be at least some barrier against infection.

What about severe illness then? “The evidence at present is that cross-protection against severe disease by any of the variants is rather stronger. So it’s likely that even if cross-immunity to infection is not so good we are still likely to get cross-protection against severe disease.”

We’ve seen this throughout the pandemic. Immunity against severe disease particularly in those who’ve been vaccinated and infected holds up very well.

But…

Yes, all that hybrid immunity should help. But there is a big ‘but’.

“Unfortunately the levels of hybrid immunity are lowest in the most vulnerable groups (older people) because they were not hit as hard in the March wave as younger groups were,” Plank says.

He also points out that while BA.2 is closer to BA.5 than the first iteration of Omicron, countries who’ve had a big BA.2 wave have had or are still having a bump in BA.5 cases. Bottom line, all that BA.2 is likely no get out of jail free card.

Sure, but for me a second infection won’t be as bad, right?

A recent paper made a splash on social media as it appeared to suggest second infections were more severe in Covid patients. Without getting into the weeds, this isn’t necessarily the case. As Plank points out, the study simply wasn’t designed to compare the severity of a first infection with a second.

And as Ben Krishna, a Postdoctoral Researcher in Immunology and Virology at the University of Cambridge, pointed out in a recent piece for The Conversation, generally speaking, scientists have found reinfections are less severe than initial infections.

Yes, there will be people for whom the second infection is worse, and you’ll likely read a lot of these stories in the coming weeks, but across the population as a whole, reinfections should not be as acute.

As Hunter explains: “We have seen in the UK that second infections are much less likely to appear in the daily dashboard numbers than primary infections, mainly because people are rather less likely to be ill enough to think they need a test.”