Covid-19 NZ: Why the rising tide of cases doesn't tell the whole story

The prime minister says the Government anticipated cases would rise in winter.

At lunchtime today, the Government will announce new measures it hopes will ease the burden on hospitals struggling against a second wave of Covid-19 infections and the seasonal flu. Keith Lynch and Kate Newton explain what we’re up against with the latest Covid variant.

Covid is back. Well, it never really went away, but the current iteration BA.5 appears to be helping drive New Zealand’s second major wave, which is putting hospitals under even more pressure in a stressed and painful winter.

On Wednesday, New Zealand reported 11,464 cases and 729 people hospitalised with Covid-19. The Government will today outline some new measures in response. Why? That hospitalisation number is perhaps the greatest concern.

Let’s start with the latest on BA.5

The early numbers suggest it is those who haven’t had Covid yet who are most at risk in the current wave.

About 4% of cases in the 24 hours to 1pm on Wednesday were reinfections.

In total, reinfections make up about 1% of all New Zealand’s 1.5 million confirmed Covid cases.

(The true percentage will be higher, though, because not everyone who caught Covid in the first Omicron wave would have tested, or recorded a positive case. If any of those people register as a case now it will appear that they are first timers, when they’re not.)

Given we were late to the ‘living with Covid’ reality of 2022, we can expect the reinfection rate to rise. It is certainly higher overseas.

Let’s linger on that 1.5 million number for a moment though. In reality, the true number will be much higher – as many as half of us may have had the virus by now.

This means two things:

An awful lot of people have had Covid.

There are still a lot of susceptible people who haven’t yet contracted the virus and, as Professor Michael Plank has previously told Stuff, it’s those who haven’t had it who are likely to be at the highest risk of infection in this wave.

While BA.5 is clearly well able to infect people again it’s unlikely that the earlier wave left us with no protection.

Covid in the UK, for example, is still disproportionately affecting those who sidestepped the virus until now.

As US journalist Ed Yong explains in a recent piece for The Atlantic: “About half of those in England who have been infected in the current wave are first-timers, even though they account for just 15% of the country’s population.”

He writes: “This clearly shows that although reinfections are a serious problem, the population still has some protection against catching even BA.5.”

A pre-print study from Qatar released this week also suggests that having had BA.2 offered significant cross protection against BA.5.

A pre-Omicron infection, the study suggests, offers very little protection against BA.5, but it notes the “effectiveness of a previous infection against symptomatic BA.4/BA.5 reinfection was 76%”.

This is somewhat encouraging news. It supports the notion that BA.5 won’t just bypass all our existing immunity from that BA.2 onslaught.

But at the same time, 75% is not 100%, as Plank points out.

“75% immunity would mean that the risk of getting reinfected is a quarter of the risk of getting infected for the first time (by BA.2) – so we’d expect more first infections than reinfections, but there still could be quite significant numbers of reinfections, and they will steadily increase as immunity wanes and the pool of people who haven’t been infected yet dwindles.”

And on to case numbers

The seven-day rolling average of Covid cases sits at about 10,000, but that only tells part of the story.

We’ll start by looking at who has had Covid in New Zealand. As the table below shows, the first Omicron wave was concentrated among those under 50, particularly in teenagers and young adults.

The graph below shows the daily case totals by age group. You can see they’re going up in all age groups, but the hikes in the younger New Zealanders are nowhere near as dramatic as first time around.

This doesn’t necessarily mean they’re not getting infected either. It may be that they're just not testing or reporting positives.

As Professor Paul Hunter, professor in medicine at the University of East Anglia, recently told Stuff: “We have seen in the UK that second infections are much less likely to appear in the daily dashboard numbers than primary infections, mainly because people are rather less likely to be ill enough to think they need a test.”

What is worrying, though, is the number of cases in the oldest age groups is higher than during the March wave.

You can also see that the proportion of cases in the older age groups has gone up.

Now, you might point out that there were only 800 or so Covid cases in 70-79 year olds on July 8 – not that much more than the 446 who tested positive on March 22.

However, given the hospitalisation rate in the 70+ age group sits at 3.9% versus 0.2% for those in their 20s, you can get a sense of how a small shift in case numbers can lead to a significant burden on the health system.

And hospitalisations

As the chart below outlines, there’s been a gradual up tick in the average age of those hospitalised with Covid in the current wave.

What’s also alarming – and likely a consequence of who has been infected – is that the hospitalisation rate also appears to have risen slightly in recent weeks.

It’s important to remember that these graphs depict the proportion of people hospitalised ‘with Covid’, which the Ministry of Health releases on a daily basis.

Plank also suggests another thing that may be contributing to the hospitalisation rate.

“People who avoided infection so far, if their last vaccine doses was around January/February (like many), will be experiencing significant waning of immunity by now, which will likely be contributing to the hospitalisation rate as well.”

Those New Zealanders are vulnerable to any form of Omicron infection.

Are more people dying than normal?

As Our World in Data explains, excess mortality is the number of deaths “from all causes during a crisis above and beyond what we would have expected to see under ‘normal’ conditions”.

This offers a better measure of the true toll of Covid-19. For instance, some 1600 have died with Covid in New Zealand. That doesn’t necessarily mean Covid killed them, just that they died within 28 days of testing positive.

ELLA BATES-HERMANS/Stuff Covid-19 and influenza have moved through the country at the same time this winter, hitting fragile health services.

Of those, 742 have been officially coded as due to Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health, although more than 200 are waiting to be classified. You can read more about how this works here.

A study published in the British Medical Journal last year showed a significant increase in excess deaths in 2020 across the world. New Zealand, which kept Covid out, had lower than expected overall mortality.

The below table gives us an indication of the overall death rate in New Zealand across 2022 – our first year living with Covid-19.

As expected, the death rates vary in different age groups. For example, the death rate in 0-4 year-olds has mostly tracked below that of 2021. But the death rate in 70-74 years at times this year has been significantly above the pre-pandemic average.

It’s still only July, so we should be a touch wary about reading too much into this dataset at this point.

What can I take away from all this?

The overall takeaway, we believe, is that we're seeing a higher rate of hospitalisations, among a considerably older cohort.

The dilemma New Zealand may well be facing is that this particularly vulnerable cohort of the population mostly evaded BA.1 and BA.2 and may well be less protected against BA.5.

This is particularly troubling in winter where people are indoors and hospitals are under pressure from other respiratory illnesses. And the antibodies brought on by their first booster will have certainly waned.

This all touches on that somewhat bizarre Covid paradox - avoiding infection (particularly for the most vulnerable) is clearly a good thing but at the same time infection, when combined with vaccination, adds to an immunity pool that protects the population.

The other thing to keep in mind in the coming weeks is that New Zealand now has its own unique immunity profile.

This makes it harder to look overseas in the month ahead and say: ‘Yep, it’s gonna be OK, we’ll be just like those guys’.

We’re on our own.