We’re in a Covid honeymoon period. But don’t get ahead of yourself

Dr Ashley Bloomfield sits down with Stuff health reporter Rachel Thomas for his final interview as Director General of Health.

Covid numbers have hit their lowest since February. A year on from the beginning of Auckland’s Delta outbreak, Keith Lynch explains the plateau and looks for hints of what may lie ahead.

On Sunday, confirmed Covid cases hit 2618, the lowest since the beginning of the first Omicron wave in February.

We’re in what infectious disease experts call a ”honeymoon period”.

Over the last few months New Zealand has built up significant immunity among the population through vaccination and infection.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19 NZ: The numbing relentlessness of the 1700 deaths we know very little about

* The story behind the story of 1 million Kiwis set to leave New Zealand

* Covid NZ: Why long-term Covid restrictions are less effective than advertised



Essentially what’s happened is a lot of people caught Covid-19 in a short period of time, meaning there’s not enough susceptible New Zealanders available (due to both infection and vaccination induced immunity) for a wave to sustain itself.

The Reproductive, or R number, defines the trajectory of a Covid wave. It means how many people a person, on average, passes the virus on to.

When it’s above 1, an outbreak is growing; below 1 and it’s dying out. In early July, the R number was well above 1 in New Zealand. Now it’s below 1.

This doesn’t mean Covid is now going to leave us in peace. Our immunity against infection is temporary. Over time, people’s immunity will wane pushing the R number back up.

The R number can also be pushed up by other means - for example, people mixing normally (meaning more susceptible people for the virus to replicate in) or by the emergence of a brand-new variant that bypasses our protection against infection.

But these dynamics appear to explain why we’re now in a “honeymoon period”. How long this honeymoon period will last will depend on how robust and durable our immunity is.

A number of studies suggest hybrid immunity – a combination of vaccination and infection – offers good protection against reinfection from Covid-19. That’s not to say getting Covid is desirable, mind. But we do need to understand what infections in our highly vaccinated population mean.

In a recent piece for The Conversation, several New Zealand academics wrote: “The strength of hybrid immunity induced by high vaccination rates and the large and relatively recent BA.2 wave in Aotearoa likely means this BA.5 wave is smaller than it would have been otherwise.”

We can see this reflected in the makeup of those infected in the BA.5 wave.

“Based on what we can see, people who’ve previously been reported as a case are reporting new cases at about 20-25% of the rate of those who haven’t, so a crude estimate (from previous infection) of 75-80% immunity,” University of Canterbury Professor Michael Plank tells me.

However, the reinfection risk has trended upwards, Plank says.

This may be partly down to waning immunity.

(Remember though this data only includes confirmed cases so don’t take these numbers as gospel. Some have suggested that people are less likely to report second infections, for example.)

Now what?

It’s complicated and depends on both us and the virus. Some are trying to project forward, however.

Recently, the School of Population and Global Health at The University of Melbourne, released new modelling for over 2800 future Covid scenarios. The work, focused on the state of Victoria, was led by New Zealand epidemiologist Tony Blakely.

As with any modelling it’s based on a number of assumptions and, of course, cannot tell us precisely what will happen next.

But what it does seek to do is outline potential scenarios in the Australian state to form an indication of what may be ahead.

He says the work can also help inform what the next 18 months will look like in New Zealand.

The modelling, which is yet to be peer-reviewed, is based on the following inputs:

The 6.6 million people living in Victoria – ie the number of people who can catch and spread this virus.

44 different policy packages to combat Covid-19 spread. These ranged from in stringency of public health and social measures including masking.

The emergence of new and more effective vaccines and how they are rolled out.

64 different scenarios for what the virus does next - as in how it evolves.

(As an aside, Blakely says the team didn’t factor in better ventilation in public spaces. They may look to do so in future.)

The modellers used what’s called agent based modelling, a computer simulation to best determine how people interact in the real world, to estimate what the next 18 months from April 1, 2022 would look like.

The findings, which focus on both health and economic outcomes, are quite striking.

It found the median number of infections across 44 policy responses was – remember this is for Victoria, Australia – 6.2 million (from a minimum of 5.4 million to a maximum of 7.1 million). The median number of hospitalisations and deaths was 29,600 (25,300 to 41,500), and 4670 (4,060 to 7710), respectively.

Not surprisingly, tougher restrictions led to better public health outcomes, but worse economic results.

The work speaks to the dilemma facing policymakers in 2022 – Covid is still very much a dangerous disease, but the population immunity profile means it’s not akin to 2020.

In 2020, for instance, New Zealand eliminating Covid made perfect sense from both an economic and health perspective. Now the best policy response is much more complex.

“We are now starting to treat Covid-19 like other health problems which means a slightly more considered approach considering cost-effectiveness,” University of Otago epidemiologist Professor Michael Baker says.

Ella Bates-Hermans/Stuff Now what for Covid?

The issue of masking

The modelling also touches on the controversial (more so in Australia than New Zealand) issue of masking.

Perhaps most surprisingly, it suggests that the provision of respirators (something Victoria decided to do at the end of an Omicron wave) to replace surgical or cloth masks offered a fairly limited benefit over 18 months.

The team looked at what would happen if they increased respirator use from 20% to 80% of mask-wearers, but they didn’t change the proportion of people actually wearing masks.

That’s not to say the number of people wearing masks is static throughout the 18-month time frame – it varies depending on the prevalence of Covid in the community.

“Giving people N95 masks to replace their cloth of surgical masks does improve things,” Blakely says, “but not as much as we expected.”

There were a number of reasons why, he believes.

The virus is so infectious that it’s eventually going to sneak around a mask. And as the model runs over 18 months, the team ends up with a cumulative number of infections, not what’s happening on any given day.

When masks were mandated or heavily suggested a lot of people are at home, reducing the out-of-home occasions to where N95 masks have benefits.

And there’s another point which Blakely says is the most important.

“We don’t wear masks at home or with friends. And it only takes one person to bring the virus and off it goes.”

That’s not to say masks are useless. You can build bunkers where there is a high degree of protection - in hospitals or aged care facilities, Baker says.

And there was, in additional Melbourne modelling, a pronounced increase in cases if no-one was masking at all.

What’s more, masks and similar measures can certainly help dampen spread during major waves. (Blakely calls wearing masks during such onslaughts a civic duty and is not opposed to mandates in major surges.)

But over a longer period of time, the model suggests there will still be a lot of infections.

This strange Covid problem

This touches on a Covid dilemma pointed out by a number of experts: The latest iteration of Covid is simply so infectious that the R number is likely unable to be pushed below 1 by basic public health measures and vaccination.

Waves, like the recent BA.5 push in New Zealand, end because of immunity build-up – brought on by vaccination and infections.

When I’m speaking to Blakely he mentions New Zealand is seen as doing much better than Australia in combating Covid-19 or at least mitigating its spread somewhat. We may be more likely to wear masks.

But the data suggest Victoria, New South Wales and New Zealand are doing about the same.

The University of Melbourne modelling suggests unless we implement incredibly stringent measures, our current tools offer us limited control over the virus’ spread in the medium to long-term.

When you have a highly infectious disease (like Omicron) it puts pressure on all your interventions, is how Baker puts it.

“Things that may work in a strong wind start to get overwhelmed by a hurricane.”

Therefore, it may be that infections are being delayed, not avoided. But that’s not to say delays are a bad thing. Delaying illnesses is essentially the point of public health, Blakely says.

Doctors urge people to eat less salt, to exercise, to stop smoking, so they live longer.

“If you consider masks, they’re doing the same thing with Covid – we’re pushing back infection on a day-to-day basis.”

And over time new technology – vaccines or treatments – may well arrive.

What does this all mean?

Keep in mind that modelling is not offering a definitive representation of what will come next.

It offers a range of scenarios based on a number of underlying assumptions, some of which will, of course, be a touch subjective.

If, for example, I made a model and assumed x public health measure reduces transmission by 80%, my model will show that x public health measure is amazing.

What the modelling finds is that Victoria – and we can also apply this to New Zealand – is likely to see ongoing waves of Covid.

And that will lead to significant illness and death. The University of Melbourne team has, in a different pre-print, sought to define the impact of Long Covid in Australia since the arrival of Omicron.

There is considerable uncertainty around this research though, as Blakely explains. Our understanding of Long Covid (which to be clear is very much a real condition) is still evolving.

(Australian epidemiologist Dr Gideon Meyerowitz-Katz has recently written an excellent piece regarding the uncertainty around, for example, how many people actually get it, and what it is.)

The key takeaway from the modelling is blunt.

Unless a new vaccine comes around that is better at stopping infections, the health system in Victoria and similar countries “should be prepared for significant ongoing Covid-19-related morbidity and mortality over the next 18 months”.

We will need regular vaccination and some public health measures to respond, it finds.

As Eric Topol, a professor of Molecular Medicine at The Scripps Research Institute in California wrote in a recent newsletter, “We desperately need better tools to block infections and transmission.”