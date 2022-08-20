Explained: Staffing and funding woes an early lesson in mega-polytech experiment

"The system's broken" - Education Minister Chris Hipkins announces changes to vocational education sector in February 2019.

The so-called mega-polytech was supposed to do away with debt and dysfunction. Instead, the sector may be in a worse position than when the whole exercise began. Katarina Williams explains the Te Pūkenga journey so far, and how we got here.

Te Pūkenga was meant to be a one-stop shop for vocational education, bringing together polytechnics, institutes of technology and industry training organisations to provide financial security to the sector and offer better outcomes for students.

But as the transition to a mega-polytech hurtles towards its January start date, Te Pūkenga has encountered a laundry list of problems ranging from plunging enrolments, job security fears, and criticism of the model, through to desperate attempts to plug its forecast $110 million deficit.

Arguably, the biggest thorn in its side centred on leadership. High-ranking leader Merran Davis​ quit eight months into her “dream job”, citing a loss of trust and confidence in the organisation’s governance. By April, half the country’s 16 polytech bosses had also walked.

However, the spectacle created when chief executive Stephen Town was granted an undetermined spell of “personal leave”, collecting as much as $13,000 a week in salary while an acting boss scrambled to right the ship generated the most discomfort.

While Town’s resignation was confirmed this week, questions remained over the circumstances leading to his departure and whether public perception of Te Pūkenga can be recast in light of the torturous succession of events.

Supplied The theory that outgoing chief executive Stephen Town was being made a “scapegoat” for apparent failings at Te Pūkenga has been raised by both Penny Simmonds and Merran Davis.

What is Te Pūkenga and how did it come to be?

Te Pūkenga – New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology – was launched in 2019 as part of the Government’s Review of Vocational Education (RoVE) reforms announced by Education Minister Chris Hipkins.

Town announced the entity would be called Te Pūkenga in 2020, describing the “gaining and mastery of valuable skills through passing knowledge down from person to person”.

The intent was to fold the country’s vocational education subsidiaries into one entity. State-owned and funded, it would seamlessly offer both on- and off-the-job training to learners.

What do we know about Te Pūkenga’s financial position?

The word “onerous” springs to mind.

Streamlining the sector was meant to help reduce polytech debt, but fast-forward three years and Te Pūkenga is already grappling with a debt crisis of its own – a whopping $53.5m more than initially forecast.

At Te Pūkenga’s annual review in front of Parliament’s education and workforce select committee this month, acting chief executive Peter Winder (who had only been in the role for three weeks, promoted from board member) revealed each of the subsidiaries was being asked to find 3% cost savings by year’s end.

Education and Workforce Committee Te Pūkenga leaders front annual review at the Education and Workforce select committee in Wellington on Wednesday, August 3.

While Winder admitted it wasn’t an insignificant amount, the request to slash budgets led National’s tertiary education spokesperson Penny Simmonds to claim well-managed polytechs, including Ara Institute of Canterbury, were being punished for the poor performances of other institutions.

The sector was also burdened by declining demand. Hugely sensitive to fluctuations in the labour market, vocational education course enrolments tend to spike when joblessness is high, but with unemployment sitting at about 3.3%, fewer people are currently looking to upskill or retrain, despite fears of a worker shortage.

Student retention has also been a headache, with a third of first-year students quitting their courses last year. Nationally, 12,642 equivalent full-time students began courses at 15 polytechs in 2021, but 4124 – or 32.6% – dropped out. In some courses, not one student finished.

What is Town’s background?

Town was shoulder-tapped and interviewed for the top job at Te Pūkenga some time after the other candidates, Simmonds claimed. He was eventually confirmed as its inaugural leader in February 2020.

Having accrued significant executive experience, Town went into the job with more than 6½ years as Auckland Council boss under his belt, as well as stints at New Zealand Transport Agency, and the Tauranga city and Franklin district councils.

Te Pūkenga’s website even trumpeted Town as being the country’s youngest chief executive when he was appointed leader of Wanganui Regional Community Polytechnic in 1994.

And it seemed Town was excited by the prospect of leading Te Pūkenga, describing its creation as a “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to build a sustainable and world-class vocational education system” on his LinkedIn profile.

When did things start to go wrong for him?

While it’s not known whether issues with Town’s performance had been raised behind closed doors at an earlier point, the first public signs all was not well within the Te Pūkenga boardroom surfaced in May.

Tertiary Education Commission deputy chief executive Gillian Dudgeon​ sent a damning memo to Education Minister Chris Hipkins highlighting major concerns over the organisation’s bleak financial picture, attributed in part to tumbling enrolments.

A handwritten note from Hipkins demanded urgent assurances about what Te Pūkenga management was doing to improve its financial position – cited as the minister’s “No 1 area of concern”.

SUPPLIED Education Minister Chris Hipkins expressed his grave concerns on the state of Te Pukenga's financial wellbeing in May - and demanded action.

While the governing Te Pūkenga Council accepted responsibility for the institution’s position, and issued apologies to kaimahi (employees) and Hipkins to the effect, it emerged in July that the council had granted Town “personal leave”.

However, little clarity was offered over the reasons for his leave, the length of time he would be absent and whether he would return to the top job.

The optics were not good. With the annual report indicating Town was being paid between $670,000 and $679,999 a year, the absent chief executive was earning as much as $13,000 gross a week for absences that continued to go publicly unexplained.

During this time, Hipkins was also forced to fend off a call from former senior leader Davis for a commissioner to be appointed and the senior management team replaced. Davis likened the atmosphere at Te Pūkenga to Disneyland.

The murky situation involving Town was unfolding as Te Pūkenga subsidiaries were asked to reduce their budgets, threats of redundancies swirled and as the organisation’s head office announced it had trimmed $8m from its spending – savings it claims were made possible by not filling vacancies and deferring recruitment for some new roles.

To make matters worse, Winder was operating as acting chief executive, meaning two people were essentially being paid for the work of one.

So what changed on Wednesday?

After weeks of controversy, Te Pūkenga finally provided certainty over Town’s position this week, announcing that he had tendered his resignation.

But with almost a year still to run on his contract, many were left wondering what circumstances led to that somewhat drawn-out conclusion.

Did he receive a settlement? Was he paid out the remainder of his contract? Did he leave of his own volition? Or was he pushed as a result of political pressure in an attempt to excise the wound?

When Te Pūkenga was asked for clarity on these matters, council chairman Murray Strong said he would not comment on the terms and conditions of Town’s employment.

Both Simmonds, a former Southern Institute of Technology chief executive, and Davis have repeatedly raised the theory that Town was being made a fall guy for the litany of issues besetting Te Pūkenga to date.

Simmonds believes both Hipkins and the board need to shoulder their share of responsibility for the organisation’s fractured financial situation and the transition’s lack of progress.

What has Town said about his employment situation?

Very little – he is likely constrained by confidentiality clauses in his employment agreement.

Just days before his resignation was made public, he repeatedly declined to answer questions about his personal leave when contacted by Stuff.

Shortly after his resignation was announced, he again refused to make any public comment.

What haven’t we learned?

Quite a lot. Stuff journalists across the country have been seeking answers to a series of key questions, many of which haven’t been directly addressed by officials.

While it’s thought Winder will remain as acting chief executive in the interim, Te Pūkenga hasn’t provided any information about if or when it would begin looking for a replacement chief executive, or whether Winder was seeking permanent appointment as leader.

Strong would say only that the council would not have promoted Winder to the acting role “unless he enjoyed its full confidence”.

supplied Peter Winder was promoted from board member to acting CEO of Te PÅ«kenga while Stephen Town was on personal leave.

A list of questions was put to Hipkins on Wednesday, including whether tensions existed between himself and Town, how he characterised the pair’s working relationship, and whether he had played a part in Town’s resignation.

Hipkins was also asked whether it was appropriate that Winder took on the acting chief executive position given the view that the council played a large part in the troubled position Te Pūkenga now finds itself in.

The minister’s staff said it wasn’t appropriate for him to be “drawn into” employment matters.

Questions over whether Town was paid a settlement, and if so how much, have been batted away by both Te Pūkenga and the minister’s office. Town is not commenting.

While a line has been drawn under Town’s future involvement at Te Pūkenga, clarity is now needed around the leadership of the organisation.

Without clear answers, the handling of the Town affair and his subsequent exit from the organisation will continue to raise accountability issues for both the Government and Te Pūkenga’s governing council.

What happens now?

Te Pūkenga is in the midst in a three-week consultation period with staff over its proposed operating structure.

But with the organisation’s launch a matter of months away, Te Hautū Kahurangi Tertiary Education Union (TEC) has criticised Te Pūkenga for spending too much time developing high-level frameworks, rather than etching out the practical operational aspects.

While the consultation document, released on Monday, has given most staff members employment surety until the final quarter of next year, it wasn’t enough to prevent many leaving to chase higher pay rates and better job security, the union claims.

Despite assurances from Winder that redundancies would be “the last resort for security savings”, earlier this month the union’s national women’s vice-president Jael Reiri said staff had grown increasingly anxious over their positions.

The union has also expressed concern about an “apparent shift” towards in-work training as its preferred teaching delivery method, something TEC national secretary Sandra Grey​ says does not suit all learners.