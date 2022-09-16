Voting strategically in council elections, explained

If you haven’t already received a letter saying you’re enroled, you might not be set up to vote this year.

What do all the boxes mean? Do you tick, number, leave things blank? SINEAD GILL explains how it all works.

Voting in local government elections can be a tedious process.

Nearly 58% of you must agree, since that’s how many didn’t vote in the last election.

There’s no lovable orange stick man and his puppy barking constant reminders at you to vote.

Instead of colour-coordinated teams to rally for or against, with clear policy lines and Googleable track records, you’re offered a buffet of ordinary people – about 1600 across the country – many you won’t recognise, many who will continue to work as your mechanic or child’s teacher while in office.

Here’s what all those boxes mean, and what you’re supposed to put in them.

It’s a lot of effort, is it worth it?

The fewer people vote, the more vulnerable our cities, towns, districts and regionals are to big changes made by just a few people.

How much money and attention – if any – your council spends on public services depends on the kind of people you elect to the council.

Should I vote even if I don’t own a house and pay rates?

Yes, because high rates (the money that funds council work) will affect your rent. Councils can decide where houses are built, their density and which patches of land can be developed, which all affects house availability and prices.

Plus, they decide what public services you get and how much it costs to access them.

Stuff Under STV, instead of ticking, you number as many or few candidates you want.

In 2019, only 42.2% of eligible Kiwis voted. That’s fewer than half of you picking the team who decide where buses do or don’t go, and whether your local library will burn the books and become a boutique bubble tea shop.

OK, then how do I vote?

The Electoral Commission needs to know where you live. It tells the council where to send voting papers (expected to arrive between September 16 and 21).

Voting opens on Friday, then have to mail the papers back before the final day, October 8. It’s free, just find your nearest post box.

If you haven’t already got a letter saying you’re enroled and good to go, you’re not good to go. Contact the commission through vote.nz or its free phone 0800 367 656 before October 7 to get a special vote pack.

How do I decide who the best choices are?

Your first step is to read the biographies of the candidates in your voting pack, but it’s definitely worth searching the names of people you like the sound of online for more content, especially if they’ve already been on the council – what is their track record?

Their biographies are usually on the council website ahead of the election, and The Spinoff has an online catalogue of candidates from around the country at policy.nz.

So long as you’re voting for people you like and ignoring the ones you dislike, you can’t go wrong.

If you live in Wellington, Hamilton, Tauranga, Dunedin, or anywhere else that uses STV, a strategic vote is easy

The Single Transferable Vote (STV) system is about giving you as much choice as possible, and guaranteeing a council the majority of voters like.

Nelson City Council STV system explained - how to fill in your voting papers. (Supplied by Nelson City Council)

Even if there are only 10 council spots available, if there are 50 candidates, you’ve got up to 50 votes – you just rank them from favourite (#1), to least favourite.

Once voting closes, a series of calculations (done through a computer programme to avoid human error) figure out who the overall favourites are.

It might mean neither you nor your next door neighbour’s first choice becomes mayor, but you agree your mutual #2 could do a good job.

In the mayoral race, the winner needs over 50% of the vote – that’s hard to get straight off the bat, especially in a city like Auckland, which had 21 candidates in 2019.

So, in rounds, the lowest polling candidate (e.g. the person who got the least amount of #1 votes) is knocked out of the race. If you’d put your egg in their basket, so to speak, the egg is simply passed on to whoever was your #2, then #3, or so on, until someone wins.

STRATEGY ONE: If you want to operate on an “anyone but that person” basis, you could rank every single candidate on the list except the one you don’t like, to ensure at least one person is in the race against them. Chances are you’ll beef up another candidate you don’t like either, though.

STUFF Voting begins from Friday, September 16. You need to post your votes before the final day, October 8.

Things get complicated when it comes to electing multiple candidates, because a quota system is thrown into the mix, determined by how many people voted.

Using Dunedin as an example, in the 2019 city council elections, there were 14 vacancies and 37 candidates. It took 79 rounds to create a council.

The quota was 2854 votes. If your #1 got, say, double the number of votes they needed for a seat on the council, then 50% of every person’s vote for them is redistributed to those voters’ #2.

The egg isn’t so much passed around baskets, but cracked open, trickling down your list of preferences until you run out.

The trickle happens before STV starts eliminating people. In the Dunedin example, it took eight rounds before the first candidate was eliminated.

STRATEGY TWO: You could make your #1 your underdog pick, someone who needs all the help they can get to stay above water and possibly soak up other people’s votes, riding coat tails all the way to the council.

You could make your #1 your underdog pick, someone who needs all the help they can get to stay above water and possibly soak up other people’s votes, riding coat tails all the way to the council. STRATEGY THREE: Secure your A-team – play it straight and vote for the candidates you like, in order of most likely to get onto council. Once they hit the quota your votes will filter down anyway.

Remember: under STV you’re not limited to voting for just the number of seats that are vacant. Your limit should be however many candidates you think would do a good job, even if that’s fewer than the seats available.

What if I live in Auckland, Christchurch or any other place that uses FPP?

First Past the Post is a winner-takes-all system. In the mayoral race, even if the candidate won only 10% of the vote, so long as the number is higher than the other candidate, they win.

This makes it tricky for candidates running on similar platforms, because they could split the vote.

For example, four candidates running on the same anti-Three Waters reform platform could win a collective 70% of the vote, but unless one got over 30%, they wouldn’t beat the sole pro-reform candidate.

It results in people voting for who they think has the best chance of winning – formed by what they read on social media, in newspapers or heard from friends – rather than the person and policies they like the most.

If there are 14 council seats, you simply get 14 ticks to put beside candidate names, and the 14 most popular people get a seat.

Stuff Voter turnout has been on the decline over decades, now sitting at 42.2% for local government elections.

Why do we have these different systems?

Since councils run their own elections, it's up to them what system they use.

Up until a 2001 law change, regional, city and district councils had to use FPP, despite the central Government getting rid of it for their own elections in the 90s.

The number of councils using STV has varied, but is now at 15, nearly twice as many as 2016.

This year, the Far North District, Gisborne District, Hamilton City and Nelson City councils will use it for the first time. Most cities use it, with Auckland and Christchurch being the very notable exceptions.

The system has been credited with getting more diversity on council, since the results are proportional.

When Hamilton made the switch to STV following a voter turnout of under 40%, it was on the grounds that STV appeared fairer, which may convince non-voters their vote matters.

I’m still confused about why the most popular person doesn’t just become mayor straight away under STV

Take Auckland as an example. It has 23 mayoral candidates in the upcoming election. An even split would see them each win roughly 4.3% of the vote. If someone edged a 5%, they would technically be the most popular choice, and win the election under FFP.

Under STV, no one wins until they have over 50% of the vote.

The system is not without its fair share of critics, especially because the highest polling person can change throughout the rounds, as votes are reallocated.

It happened in the 2019 Dunedin mayoral election. To this day, there are people who maintain the mayor shouldn’t have his job.

Candidate Lee Vandervis held a couple-hundred vote lead on future-mayor Aaron Hawkins for a while, but eventually the gap closed.

The tables turned in the final few rounds. Hawkins won with a 2871 lead, or 54.5% overall.