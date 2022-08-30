Explainer: What do diamonds painted on the road mean?

The diamonds painted on the road might not mean what you think they mean.

On Sunday, Wellington cyclist James Sullivan was almost hit by a Countdown delivery truck after he stopped for a pedestrian carrying a baby to cross the road. He recorded the footage on his bike cameras, showing the delivery truck was centimetres from his bike when it passed him.

In response, several readers and social media users raised the point that both Sullivan and the truck had gone past the diamond painted on the road. On their (incorrect) interpretation of the road code, the vehicles did not have to stop for a pedestrian once they had passed the diamond.

Do road diamonds indicate stopping distance?

No. That’s not the case. According to the Road Code and guidance from Waka Kotahi NZTA, drivers must always be ready to stop at pedestrian crossings. The diamonds don’t come into it.

So what do the diamonds on the road mean?

Like a triangle on the road for a give way sign, a diamond on the road for a pedestrian crossing is a warning. It means: “A pedestrian crossing is coming up and you should be aware of your surroundings.”

The diamonds have no function in traffic law or in the Road Code.

The white line painted before the pedestrian crossing does mean something – that is where vehicles must stop for pedestrians if they can do so safely, according to Waka Kotahi NZTA guidance.

Why is this important?

Because marked crossings are a key part of safety for pedestrians. The Road safety manager at Waka Kotahi, Fabian Marsh, said 36 pedestrians died each year on New Zealand roads and 1000 were injured.

“Many of these deaths and injuries are avoidable, and it’s important that people take care behind the wheel and look out for people who are walking and riding bikes,” he said.

“Pedestrian crossings are there to give people walking a safe place to cross the road - it’s important that everyone understands that, and knows what to do at a marked crossing.”

What should drivers do at a marked pedestrian crossing?

Slow down. NZTA guidance says vehicles should be ready to stop for anyone, whether they are approaching the crossing or already on the crossing. This includes anyone on the side of the road who is waiting to cross.

Be patient and do not overtake any vehicles – whether bikes or cars or trucks – that have stopped or slowed in front of you to let someone cross.

When can pedestrians cross the road?

Pedestrians can cross at marked pedestrian crossings whenever they want, but must not step out suddenly when a vehicle is unable to give way. They must also use a pedestrian crossing to cross whenever they are within 20 metres of one.