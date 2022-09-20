What the proposed Income Insurance Scheme would mean for you

​​​​​​

Getty Images The Government’s proposal would help the newly unemployed, but it is unclear whether most people want such help to be on offer.

EXPLAINED: There are few economic policies that would touch as many New Zealanders as deeply as the Government’s proposed Income Insurance Scheme.

The scheme, first mooted in the 2021 Budget and modelled on similar social insurance schemes in Europe, would provide a new ACC-like safety net for workers who found themselves unemployed.

That would be funded through employee and employers’ contributions.

On Tuesday, the Government released hundreds of submissions from employers, business groups, unions and individuals, who responded to a discussion document issued in February.

Some of the country’s largest employers but also the Salvation Army and the Child Poverty Action Group came out against the scheme, though for largely different reasons.

How would the scheme work?

People who were made redundant or lost their jobs as a result of illness would receive up to 80% of their pay, capped at a maximum of about $2000 a week before tax, for up to six months while they looked for another job.

That would be after an initial four-week period when they would receive 80% of their pay funded by their employer.

The six-month period during which the newly unemployed would be entitled to receive 80% of their previous pay from the insurance scheme could be extended to 12 months if they enrolled in approved training and rehabilitation programmes.

ACC would administer the scheme and the newly unemployed would also be assigned a case manager to help them to return to work.

What would it cost and who would pay?

Officials estimated last year that the scheme would cost $3.5 billion a year. But that would depend on how many people were made unemployed, which is hard to forecast and can vary greatly from year to year.

The scheme would be funded by a levy on workers and employers, who would both be expected to chip in about 1.39% of employees’ pay – a 2.77% levy in total.

Any fine print?

People would probably need to have been contributing to the insurance scheme for six months to qualify for the payments.

Claimants would need to look for work or participate in training or rehabilitation, and it is likely they would need to take any job that matched their previous income and terms and conditions.

The Government has suggested it could exclude those self-employed who have a large number of clients and a high level of autonomy from all but the health and disability provisions of the insurance scheme, but it is not clear that is decided.

What if I’ve already got a good redundancy agreement or private insurance?

It would probably make no difference.

The Income Insurance Scheme levies, like ACC levies, would be compulsory but the flip side is that you’d still be entitled to any separate redundancy provisions or private insurance payouts you were due, on top of any payouts from the ACC-managed scheme.

How serious is the Government about the proposal?

It appears quite committed.

A Stuff reader poll last year suggested Finance Minister Grant Robertson has his work cut out in convincing the public, with only about 25% warming to the proposal and 72% indicating they were opposed.

The National Party is against the idea, with leader Christopher Luxon labelling the levies that would be needed to fund the scheme a “job tax”.

But Robertson said on Monday that the Government hoped to introduce the legislation paving the way for the scheme before the end of the year and pass it before the next election.

Why is this being considered?

The main argument is that it would give the newly unemployed time to adjust to their new circumstances or to undertake training to re-enter the workforce.

It might also reduce the risk that the jobless were forced into quickly taking whatever job they could get, out of financial necessity, when they might be more productively employed if they took a bit of time over their job search and retrained, although the international evidence seems fairly weak.

It could also reduce the shock to the economy of a sudden economic downturn by temporarily supporting people’s incomes through a recession.

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development noted last year that only one-third of unemployed people in New Zealand receive unemployment benefits, usually because they are ineligible.

The immediate prompt was the Covid crisis, which saw the Government put in place a one-off makeshift scheme to provide more generous assistance to those who lost their jobs because of the pandemic.

And the arguments against?

ACT MP Karen Chhour, the party’s welfare spokesperson, argued last year that the scheme would make “dependency even worse”, an argument likely to appeal to those who think it should remain incumbent on workers to make their own preparations for a rainy day.

Then there is the obvious worry that if the newly unemployed are entitled to 80% of their previous pay for six months, they may regard that as a paid holiday rather than a time to hunt for jobs or retrain.

The Green Party has highlighted the other common criticism of such insurance schemes, which is that they reduce the public pressure on governments to provide an adequate safety net for those shut out of the insurance pool, which would include people who were already unemployed.

That is essentially the same sort of argument frequently made against private schools and private health insurance.

What do the submissions say?

Unions are supportive, but several large employers including the University of Auckland, Countdown owner Woolworths, Foodstuffs, Freightways and meat firm ANZCO have come out strongly against the proposal.

One frequently mentioned concern among employers and business groups is that the generous benefits offered by the scheme might result in people who had been made unemployed delaying their return to the currently tight job market.

Some made the more basic point that the employer levy would be an extra cost for businesses.

Federated Farmers, for example, said employees and employers should be able to decide to “what level, if any, of risk they choose to insure themselves against” and described the proposed scheme as “a bad idea at the worst possible time”.

There were more sophisticated objections.

Foodstuffs, the owner of New World and Pak’nSave​, said there had been insufficient discussion about whether an overhaul of the social welfare system could be a better alternative, saying that warranted further consideration.

Countdown and Freightways made the point that businesses and workers in industries where redundancies were few and far between would end up subsidising the labour costs of businesses that were more cavalier about taking on and then laying off staff.

Perhaps more worryingly for the Government, the Salvation Army and the Child Poverty Action Group both came out against the scheme, with the Salvation Army fretting it would result in “a two-tiered approach to welfare that is more likely to increase inequalities than reduce them”.

It might be noted, though, that such schemes have become an accepted part of the fabric in many countries overseas, and it is not only unions that are in favour.

The employment law group of law firm Simpson Grierson said the scheme would reduce the impact of job losses on families, “support workers back to good jobs” and help the economy adjust more rapidly to shocks and downturns – so clearly there are arguments on both sides.