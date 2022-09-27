Explained: The winners and losers of a falling dollar, and how far it may go

The New Zealand dollar lurched to a 13-year low on Tuesday against the US dollar, which is not ideal but nowhere near as bad as the British pound’s crash.

The kiwi is almost exactly the same level it was in 1992, just 2 US cents higher than 30 years ago. But that comparison masks a whole world of pain and gain over the decades.

During that time the kiwi hit the depths of US39c in 2000, and the heights of US88c in 2014, and generally clambered around the US49c range in-between.

All currencies move, but some swing around more than others. The New Zealand dollar is nowhere near as dominant as the US dollar, or the Japanese yen, the euro, pound or Swiss franc, but it is still among the most-traded of currencies despite the small size of the economy.

That means it is easily traded and not thrown around by a lack of buyers or sellers in the market.

New Zealand also has a credible regime with very limited intervention from the central bank in the kiwi's value, and being an exporting nation there is natural demand for the currency.

Sungmi Kim/Stuff The kiwi is among the most-traded of currencies despite the small size of the economy.

The British hit a record low against the US dollar after the market reacted badly to a mini-budget released in the UK on Friday.

The kiwi has joined other currencies in gaining against the pound, but the main story is the strength of the US dollar, and what’s going on with interest rates around the world as central banks scramble to head inflation off at the pass.

Winners and losers

A weak kiwi is fantastic for exporters and bad news for importers, says Kiwibank chief economist Jarrod Kerr​.

Using Fonterra as an example, the dairy exporter gets a lot of US dollars for its milk, and is a big buyer of kiwi dollars to use at home. Fonterra receives other currencies as well, such as euros, but the greenback is the main one because it is the most widely used in the global economy.

With a lower exchange rate, Fonterra converts its more expensive US dollars into cheaper New Zealand dollars, getting more bucks for its greenbacks.

Importers are on the wrong side of the equation. Global inflation has already increased the cost of products they’re buying overseas to bring back. Now the New Zealand dollar has weakened, they have to spend more of them to buy a product priced in another currency.

ExportNZ policy advisor Josh Tan​ says it’s not a strictly good news story for exporters. They will gain in some places, but find it challenging in others, like the prices they pay for materials where they are in the same boat as importers.

“A low NZ dollar has traditionally been welcomed by exporters because it makes their exports more affordable or competitive internationally. However, there is a more complex picture now that goods are traded globally and a lot of our exporters import raw materials or inputs into what they are manufacturing for export,” Tan said.

Some exporters are telling ExportNZ they’re concerned about the kiwi’s weakness at present because it ties into things keeping them up at night.

“The cost of importing materials from overseas has increased significantly over the past few years. Previously it was just the opposite. The strong New Zealand dollar had exporters concerned over its impact on export sales.”

Both importers and exporters use hedging to reduce their exposure to currency rises and falls. Hedging can involve locking in an exchange rate against a currency for a future date, say three months’ time.

That means any benefits as well as risk take time to make an impact.

New Zealand investors in US dollar denominated assets such as equities are among winners from a falling currency, says John Carran​, Jarden economist and director of wealth research.

Inflation

A weaker NZ dollar makes it harder for the Reserve Bank to meet its inflationary targets without raising interest rates further.

“Effectively with the US dollar being so strong and appreciating, the US is effectively exporting inflation globally, so it makes the goods in other currencies more expensive,” said Carran.

The cost of the products being importing has risen with global inflation, and that’s exacerbated by the weaker kiwi, said Kerr.

“We're all looking at inflation, which we think is peaking, but it'll be frustrated by this decline in the currency because our imported goods’ cost will go up based on the currency alone.”

Susan Walsh/AP US Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is leading the Fed’s aggressive rate hikes to get ahead of inflation.

Interest rates

The US dollar has been very strong this year, thanks to the big lifts in the US Federal Reserve’s benchmark interest rate to put a lid on inflation. New Zealand’s Reserve Bank was the first to act in 2021, which saw the kiwi get a boost, said Kerr.

The Reserve Bank’s official cash rate, which is now 3%, was higher than other countries’ benchmark rates. Now the US Fed’s rate of 3% to 3.25% has more than matched the Reserve Bank’s.

“Now the other central banks have found themselves behind and are hiking even more aggressively than the RBNZ. The Fed has delivered a number of rate hikes and at 75 basis point moves, so very big hikes,” Kerr said.

“They believe they're behind the curve on inflation. And they are, we all are, and they're doing what they can to lift interest rates quite quickly to get on top of this inflation problem.”

It is very much a US dollar story, said Carran.

“The US dollar has been supercharged since last week with the US Federal Reserve's decision to hike their policy rate, again, by 75 basis points, but signalling that further substantial hikes will be necessary.

“And so that's causing the capital flows into US dollar securities, forcing up the US dollar against all major currencies. So New Zealand's just caught in this backwash in terms of in terms of the strength of the US dollar.”

How low can we go?

How long is a piece of string. We could easily see a currency in the low US50c region, said Kerr, but are unlikely to see a rerun of US39c.

“What's happening now is there's a realisation that central banks are on the front foot and global growth is slowing down,” said Kerr.

The US Fed doesn’t look like it wants to lift its foot from the accelerator and will continue to be aggressive in its rate hikes to slow down inflation.

Other countries have high inflation problems and their central banks are also raising rates, but they’re not seen as strong and committed to the cause as the US Fed is, said Carran.

So the US dollar could continue to rise, which mean the NZ dollar would remain weak.

“I suspect if there are any surprises that suggest the Federal Reserve might not have to be as aggressive as expected, you could see a bit of a reversal quite quickly.”